ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Elon Musk tweets link from site known to push right-wing misinformation

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, shared a link on Sunday to an article containing false claims about the attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Early Friday morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked inside his San Francisco home by a man with a hammer, police said. The suspect has been identified as David DePape, 42, who reportedly asked, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" once he got inside the house. During the attack, Paul Pelosi suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his hands and right arm; he underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Hillary Clinton tweeted on Saturday that by spreading "hate and deranged conspiracy theories," Republicans are emboldening people to attack politicians and their loved ones. Musk responded on Sunday, replying, "There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye." He included a link to an article from a website called the Santa Monica Observer, which baselessly claimed the suspect was a prostitute. The link was later deleted.

Brooke Jenkins, the San Francisco district attorney, told The New York Times on Sunday she has not seen any evidence to support the idea that the suspect and Paul Pelosi knew each other.

The Los Angeles Times wrote about the Santa Monica Observer in 2021, describing it as "notorious for publishing fake news." It has published claims that a Clinton body double debated Donald Trump in 2016, sunlight cures COVID-19, and during his presidency, Trump appointed Kanye West to a role in the Interior Department.

Anita Chabria, an opinion columnist at the Los Angeles Times, called Musk out on Sunday for spreading the "vicious and false conspiracy theory to his 112 million followers on his new toy, Twitter." The claim was "ugly, anti-LGBTQ garbage," Chabria stated, adding that "when the rich, powerful, and influential become peddlers of anti-democratic ammunition, they become dangerous to democracy. Musk, in a note to advertisers last week, wrote, 'Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.' But then he made it just that. If we don't hold Musk and others like him accountable now, we may not have the chance."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Week

Suspect in Pelosi attack reportedly tried to tie husband up 'until Nancy got home'

The man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) house Friday morning and attacked her husband with a hammer was reportedly searching for the lawmaker herself, CNN reports, per two sources familiar with the matter. The male assailant apparently walked around the couple's San Francisco home shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" sources told CNN. He also tried to tie up her husband, Paul Pelosi, "until Nancy got home." Paul, 82, was taken into surgery for injuries to his head, but is expected to make a full recovery. The speaker was able to speak to her husband before the procedure,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Week

Biden condemns election deniers, calls on Americans to stand united against political violence

President Biden on Wednesday delivered a speech on democracy and the danger posed by election deniers, imploring Americans to come together "with one overwhelming unified voice" to declare "there's no place, no place for voter intimidation or political violence in America, whether it's directed at Democrats or Republicans. No place, period. No place ever." Speaking in Washington, D.C., Biden tied the violent attack against Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The assailant asked, "Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy?" which was also a chant heard as the insurrectionists entered the Capitol building. That "enraged...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Week

Elon Musk takes over Twitter

Elon Musk owns Twitter now. Months after he agreed to buy the social media site — and after an embarrassing lawsuit when he tried to back out of the deal — Musk took control of the company on Friday and immediately fired most of its senior management.  Other changes are coming, quickly. Musk and his new advisers "reportedly floated various trial-balloon ideas, including asking Twitter's power users and big accounts to pay for their blue-checkmark badges," Damon Beres and Charlie Warzel write at The Atlantic. And Musk's reputation as an advocate of free speech seems to have invited "a tide of slurs...
The Week

FBI has investigated threats against Nancy Pelosi for years, new report finds

A suspect is facing charges after assaulting Paul Pelosi in his home while looking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). However, this attack was just the culmination of numerous threats against the speaker going back years.  Federal records obtained by USA Today revealed the U.S. Capitol Police had notified the FBI of threats against Pelosi at least four times from 2013 to 2017. However, the report noted federal prosecutors very rarely pursued charges.  While USA Today noted violent threats have been commonplace among both Democratic and Republican leaders, Pelosi has become a common target over the past decade. Others who faced threats include...
The Week

Elon Musk plans to create new review process for Trump, other banned Twitter accounts

Twitter owner Elon Musk announced Wednesday that he would not be reinstating the accounts of anyone banned from the platform until the company had a clear process for doing so, which will likely take weeks. Musk said he had spoken with civil society leaders, and assured them Twitter would "continue to combat hate & harassment & enforce its election integrity policies," The Wall Street Journal reported. "Twitter's content moderation council will include representatives with widely divergent views, which will certainly include the civil rights community and groups who face hate-fueled violence." The tech mogul, who recently acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal, has been...
The Week

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, reportedly ousts top executives

The Elon Musk era at Twitter began Thursday night as the world's wealthiest man took control of one of the world's most influential social media networks, then immediately fired its top executives, multiple sources told practically every major news organization. Among the executives reportedly shown the door were CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, general counsel Sean Edgett, and Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust, and safety.  The people who spoke with The Associated Press wouldn't say Thursday night if all the paperwork had been signed or if the deal had officially closed, but they said Musk...
The Week

Capitol Police cameras reportedly captured the Pelosi break-in, but nobody was watching it live

The U.S. Capitol Police installed security cameras outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) San Francisco house years ago, and they monitor them around-the-clock from a command center in the U.S. Capitol when she is home, but nobody was watching the feed early Friday morning when an intruder broke into the home looking for her and brutally assaulted her husband, Paul Pelosi, instead, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported Tuesday night, citing at least three people familiar with events.  Capitol Police discovered the break-in at Pelosi's house when an officer running through the department's 1,800 camera feeds saw flashing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Week

Do Republicans bear any blame for the Pelosi attack?

The Justice Department and San Francisco district attorney's office laid out a handful of federal and local felony charges Monday against David DePape, formally accusing him of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) home early Friday morning, waking up her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, and threatening to bind him up for days until his wife came home so he could interrogate her and break her kneecaps to teach Democrats that their unspecified actions have consequences.  The charging documents make clear that Paul Pelosi was the victim of a home invasion by a fully clothed stranger with a hammer who was...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Week

Elon Musk reportedly ordered company-wide layoffs throughout Twitter

Elon Musk is beginning his tenure as the head of Twitter by planning to enact a series of drastic layoffs throughout the company, The New York Times reported Saturday.  Musk, known as the man behind tech ventures such as Tesla and SpaceX, took over the social media giant following the closing of a $44 billion deal to purchase the company. He immediately fired numerous top executives within Twitter's ranks, in a sign of a changing of the guard. It appears Musk is also looking to eliminate large masses of workers, however, with the Times reporting that he wants to do so by Nov. 1 in...
The Week

Did John Fetterman's debate performance hurt his chances of winning the election?

On Oct. 25, Pennsylvania Senate candidates Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz had their first and only debate.  Critics observed that Fetterman, the Democrat in the race, was incredibly "rocky" throughout the debate, with some going as far as to characterize his performance as "disastrous." This was primarily chalked up to the fact that Fetterman, never known to be a strong debater, had a stroke back in May resulting in audio processing and speech problems; while his doctor has insisted the candidate "should be able to campaign and serve in the U.S. Senate without a problem," Republicans have seized on his health issues as a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

Cheney: Jan. 6 committee 'in discussions' with Trump lawyers about testimony

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) revealed on Tuesday that the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is "in discussions" with lawyers representing former President Donald Trump about his testimony before the panel. The committee issued a subpoena to Trump on Oct. 21, seeking documents by Friday and testimony by Nov. 14. Trump has "an obligation to comply," Cheney, the panel's vice chair, said during an event in Cleveland. The details have not been ironed out, but the testimony will be "done under oath," Cheney continued. "It'll be done, potentially, over multiple days. ... We have significant questions based on the evidence that we've developed and what we know already about the extent to which he was personally and directly involved in every aspect of the effort." Cheney and the other bipartisan panel members have taken their investigation into the Capitol attack "very seriously," Cheney said. "This is not a situation where the committee is going to put itself at the mercy of Donald Trump in terms of his efforts to create a circus." Trump has not made any public declarations about turning over documents or providing testimony under oath.
The Week

Schumer caught on hot mic: Pennsylvania Senate debate 'didn't hurt us too much'

A hot microphone caught Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) assessing the state of the midterm races and Democrats' odds of maintaining control of Congress. The Senate majority leader commented while in a conversation with President Biden as he arrived at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse, The New York Times reports. Most of his commentary was optimistic regarding his party's shot at winning critical races in the upcoming election. During the brief exchange, Schumer remarked on the Pennsylvania Senate race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and celebrity physician Dr. Mehmet Oz (R).  "It looks like the debate didn't hurt us too much in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

Is DeSantis likeable enough to be elected president?

During last week's Florida gubernatorial debate, Democratic nominee Charlie Crist challenged incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to commit to serving his full term if he wins re-election next month. DeSantis, widely expected to run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, sidestepped the question, refusing to respond to Crist's prodding. "He's running for president. I think we all know that," Crist told Fox News after the debate. "He wouldn't admit it … but that's what's happening."  DeSantis has grabbed national headlines time after time with provocative actions that have angered Democrats but thrilled the GOP's MAGA base. He flew a group of...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Will Bernie Sanders run for president in 2024?

Speculation continues to mount about President Biden's potential re-election bid in 2024. While Biden has reportedly confirmed he will run for a second term, eyes have shifted to other possible candidates to take up the mantle for the Democrats if the president changes his mind. This would potentially open the door for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to launch a White House bid for the third time. The democratic socialist remains highly popular among the younger generations, but he is also among the eldest candidates — older even than Biden, at 81 years old. What are the chances that, if Biden...
VERMONT STATE
The Week

Putin seemingly uses speech to appeal to conservatives abroad

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday delivered remarks that appeared to be aimed at conservatives overseas, saying there are "two Wests," with one, "the cosmopolitan West," being "a tool of the liberal elites." The "traditional" West has "mainly Christian values," and that aligns with Russia, Putin said during his speech at a foreign policy conference near Moscow. The elites have "strange values," he continued, and they are "aggressive" and "neocolonial." Putin's comments come less than two weeks ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. Recently, several senior Republican lawmakers have said if the GOP wins control of the House, they will cut aid...
The Week

Biden to address threats to democracy in major speech before midterms

President Biden will deliver a big speech on democracy at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, less than one week out from the highly-consequential midterm elections. "The president will address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy; and the stakes for our democracy in next week's election," the Democratic National Committee said in a statement, per Axios. Viewers can expect Biden to repeat rhetoric similar to that of the last several months: "There is a lot at stake, including democracy, and that everyone has a role in that," White House Deputy Chief of...
The Week

Biden criticizes Russian move to suspend Ukrainian grain deal

President Biden on Saturday admonished Russia after the country backed out of a deal to allow Ukrainian grain exports to move through the port of the Black Sea, in a move that could potentially cause increasing food shortages across hotbed global areas.  "It's purely outrageous," Biden told reporters of the move, per Bloomberg. "It's going to increase starvation." Biden's anger was echoed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said in a statement, "The United States regrets Russia's suspension of its participation in the operations of the U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative ... Russia is again weaponizing food in the war it started, directly impacting low- and middle-income countries and global food prices, and exacerbating already...
The Week

Lula defeats Bolsonaro in Brazil's presidential election

Brazil's next president is Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the leftist Worker's Party, the country's electoral authority announced Sunday. Da Silva, known as Lula, defeated right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who is the first sitting Brazilian president to lose a re-election bid since 1985. With more than 99 percent of the votes counted, Lula is beating Bolsonaro 50.9 percent to 49.1 percent. Lula, 77, served two terms as Brazil's president from 2003 to 2010. After leaving office, he was convicted of corruption and money laundering and served 19 months in prison. His convictions were later overturned by Brazil's Supreme Court, which ruled that the judge...
The Week

The alarming rise of antisemitism in the United States

Antisemitism has seemingly been on a caustic rise in the United States over the past few years, with new incidences of apparent hatred toward Jewish people making constant headlines. This particularly came to a boiling point in recent weeks, when rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, tweeted a statement calling for "Death Con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." While the backlash was swift, there appeared to be many who agreed with his sentiment, as evidenced by numerous antisemitic incidents seen in Los Angeles following Ye's remarks.  Ye's actions appear to be indicative of the growing problem of antisemitism across the country. Here's...
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy