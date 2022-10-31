WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are still searching for a man they believe broke into a Woodbridge home and shot a man on Halloween. Officers were called to the 13400 block of Orangewood Drive around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 31 for a report of a shooting. When they got on scene, they found a 51-year-old man in his home, shot in the lower body. The responding officers provided first aid and the man was taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO