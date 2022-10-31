ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WUSA

Teenager shot in broad daylight in Triangle, Virginia

TRIANGLE, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday just before 1:30 p.m. on the 17900 block of Old Triangle Road in Triangle, Va. Witnesses say that a Prince William County high school student was shot in broad daylight outside a mobile home community...
TRIANGLE, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Washington Commanders owners considering 'potential transactions' involving team; report says may sell

The Washington Commanders released a statement Wednesday saying that the team's owners, Dan and Tanya Snyder, hired Bank of America Securities "to consider potential transactions" involving the team. Washington Commanders owners considering ‘potential …. The Washington Commanders released a statement Wednesday saying that the team's owners, Dan and Tanya...
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Local cancer survivors share their harrowing stories

In 2015, Anne Weathersby got the news no one ever wants to hear -- she was diagnosed with cancer. Local cancer survivors share their harrowing stories. In 2015, Anne Weathersby got the news no one ever wants to hear -- she was diagnosed with cancer. Montgomery County recent homicide arrest...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Domestic violence trending upward in Fairfax Co.

Domestic violence cases are trending up in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2022, according to police. New police statistics show calls about assaults on family members are up 20% so far this year, and nearly half of the homicides in the county have been domestic-related. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Community recovering after devastating Rockville apartment complex fire

A community is in recovery after a devastating fire tore through a Rockville apartment building Monday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/community-recovering-after-devastating-rockville-apartment-complex-fire/. Community recovering after devastating Rockville …. A community is in recovery after a devastating fire tore through a Rockville apartment building Monday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/community-recovering-after-devastating-rockville-apartment-complex-fire/. Only “time” will tell...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

SEE IT: Man breaks into DC liquor store, steals 6 bottles of Hennessy and $700, MPD says

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man broke into a Northeast D.C. liquor store and stole six bottles of Hennessy and $700, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD said it received a call for an alarm around 2:52 a.m. at Noma Wine and Liquor at 22 M Street, Northeast, Sunday, Oct. 30. Responding officers said the front glass door to the store had been shattered. The crime was captured on surveillance footage inside the store and you can watch that below.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Armed robbery results in chase, crash involving Metro Bus and police car

An armed robbery resulted in a crash between several cars, a police cruiser and a Metro Bus that left several people injured. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/several-injured-in-crash-involving-police-car-metro-bus/. Armed robbery results in chase, crash involving Metro …. An armed robbery resulted in a crash between several cars, a police cruiser and a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Halloween home invasion leaves man shot in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are still searching for a man they believe broke into a Woodbridge home and shot a man on Halloween. Officers were called to the 13400 block of Orangewood Drive around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 31 for a report of a shooting. When they got on scene, they found a 51-year-old man in his home, shot in the lower body. The responding officers provided first aid and the man was taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WUSA9

Man dead after Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — A man was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police. The call came in around 1:03 p.m. for the sounds of gunshots at Wahler Place and 9th Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a man who was not conscious and not breathing as a result of the sound of the gunfire.
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

Police search for stolen car in DC kidnapping

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a car was reportedly stolen while a child was sleeping inside it in Northwest, D.C. Officials say the lime-colored 2014 Kia Soul with Virginia tags TVH-9942 was stolen with a child in it on Monday around 6:50 p.m. This all took place in the 1700 block of Columbia Road after the car was left unattended with the boy inside.
WASHINGTON, DC

