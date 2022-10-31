Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
New video shows shootout after police chase in Northern Virginia
Fairfax County police released body camera and witness video showing an October 6. 2022 shootout between a suspect and police during a high speed chase that started in Arlington County and ended in Fairfax County. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the story.
WUSA
Teenager shot in broad daylight in Triangle, Virginia
TRIANGLE, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday just before 1:30 p.m. on the 17900 block of Old Triangle Road in Triangle, Va. Witnesses say that a Prince William County high school student was shot in broad daylight outside a mobile home community...
dcnewsnow.com
Washington Commanders owners considering 'potential transactions' involving team; report says may sell
The Washington Commanders released a statement Wednesday saying that the team's owners, Dan and Tanya Snyder, hired Bank of America Securities "to consider potential transactions" involving the team.
WJLA
Man convicted of execution-style homicides of husband & wife in their Fairfax Co. driveway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Wednesday the conviction of a Lorton man after a week-long trial on murder and weapons charges in connection with the May 26, 2021 execution-style homicides of a husband and wife in Fairfax County. A jury found Ronnie Marshall,...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile stabbed in bathroom at Fairfax County high school after altercation with student
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A juvenile was stabbed in a bathroom at Mount Vernon High School after an altercation with another student, police say. Fairfax County Police say officers responded to the school around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday for a stabbing that occurred in a bathroom. A...
dcnewsnow.com
Local cancer survivors share their harrowing stories
In 2015, Anne Weathersby got the news no one ever wants to hear -- she was diagnosed with cancer.
WJLA
Police ID 3 men seen running from Alexandria apartment murder; alleged gunman charged
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police say they have identified the three men caught on camera running from the scene after a man was shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Phil Asare Darkwah, 28, was identified as the gunman who shot and killed Ahmed...
NBC Washington
Man Found Guilty in Killings of Highly Decorated Military Couple in Virginia
A man was found guilty Wednesday of killing a highly decorated military couple in Fairfax County, Virginia. Police said the killer, Ronnie Marshall, then 20, had worked with the victims' son at FedEx and had accused his coworker of stealing from him. Authorities say two days before the killings in...
Manassas Police looking for bank robbery suspect
According to police, the robbery took place on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at a bank on the 10000 block of Dumfries Road. The suspect was wearing a baseball cap, red pants, a green puffy jacket and black disposable mask.
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it
VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
WTOP
Domestic violence trending upward in Fairfax Co.
Domestic violence cases are trending up in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2022, according to police. New police statistics show calls about assaults on family members are up 20% so far this year, and nearly half of the homicides in the county have been domestic-related. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis...
dcnewsnow.com
Community recovering after devastating Rockville apartment complex fire
A community is in recovery after a devastating fire tore through a Rockville apartment building Monday.
WJLA
SEE IT: Man breaks into DC liquor store, steals 6 bottles of Hennessy and $700, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man broke into a Northeast D.C. liquor store and stole six bottles of Hennessy and $700, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD said it received a call for an alarm around 2:52 a.m. at Noma Wine and Liquor at 22 M Street, Northeast, Sunday, Oct. 30. Responding officers said the front glass door to the store had been shattered. The crime was captured on surveillance footage inside the store and you can watch that below.
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
dcnewsnow.com
Armed robbery results in chase, crash involving Metro Bus and police car
An armed robbery resulted in a crash between several cars, a police cruiser and a Metro Bus that left several people injured.
Halloween home invasion leaves man shot in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are still searching for a man they believe broke into a Woodbridge home and shot a man on Halloween. Officers were called to the 13400 block of Orangewood Drive around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 31 for a report of a shooting. When they got on scene, they found a 51-year-old man in his home, shot in the lower body. The responding officers provided first aid and the man was taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Spotsylvania deadly hit-and-run kills pedestrian and injures another, Virginia State Police seeking truck-driving suspect
Virginia State Police is asking for help identifying and locating a driver who they say killed a man and injured a woman with their truck in Spotsylvania before leaving the area.
Man dead after Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — A man was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police. The call came in around 1:03 p.m. for the sounds of gunshots at Wahler Place and 9th Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a man who was not conscious and not breathing as a result of the sound of the gunfire.
fox5dc.com
Fatal hit-and-run in Spotsylvania County leaves one dead; Police searching for suspect vehicle
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - Virginia State Police are searching to identify the driver of a red pickup truck that struck two pedestrians on Tuesday in Spotsylvania County, killing one of the victims. The crash occurred at 1:10 a.m. along the 4400 block of Lafayette Boulevard when two...
Police search for stolen car in DC kidnapping
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a car was reportedly stolen while a child was sleeping inside it in Northwest, D.C. Officials say the lime-colored 2014 Kia Soul with Virginia tags TVH-9942 was stolen with a child in it on Monday around 6:50 p.m. This all took place in the 1700 block of Columbia Road after the car was left unattended with the boy inside.
