If Dan Snyder sells Commanders, what does that mean for stadium in Virginia?
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — After a proposal to bring the Washington Commanders’ next stadium to Virginia was killed in the General Assembly earlier this year, the potential of Dan Snyder selling the franchise could change its fortune next year. Interestingly, the issue of whether to...
First Snowflakes of the Season Would Arrive in the Northeast and Midwest
A recent forecast said that portions of the Midwest and Northeast would feel the season's first snowflakes, noting that the weather would become colder. A cold front helps for a surge of a colder breeze of air in the Northeast and Midwest. Snowflakes are expected. According to AccuWeather's recent weather...
What to Expect this Coming Winter in Parts of the United States
The chilly breeze air, snow accumulation, and freezing temperatures only showed one thing: meteorological winter is fast-approaching. Previous reports said that portions of the United States started to feel the taste of winter, with snowflakes and freezing temperatures in their areas, especially in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New York. Meanwhile, residents...
Unseasonable warmth to return after record lows, December-like cold in central, eastern US
A big change in the weather pattern will bring a return of summerlike warmth to some locations over the Plains and Midwest and above-average temperatures to areas farther to the east later this week and weekend AccuWeather meteorologists say. This warmup will follow the reality check issued by Mother Nature this week that reminded folks that winter is not that far away over much of the central and eastern United States.
When Is The First Freeze? Here's What The Averages Say
The first freeze occurs at a different date, on average, in each region of the United States. Different weather conditions each year can make the first freeze occur earlier or later than average. Mountainous regions generally reach 32 degrees before areas less influenced by terrain. The first freeze of the...
New England has 7 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter, according to Country Living
Two of them are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for a scenic winter escape will find plenty of Instagrammable destinations across New England, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of 40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during the winter and included seven New England destinations: Sandwich; Nantucket; Bar Harbor, Maine; Portsmouth and Littleton, both in N.H.; Mystic, Conn.; and Woodstock, Vermont.
Thousands evacuated in Washington state as 66 large fires burn in U.S.
Authorities in southwest Washington ordered evacuations for thousands of homes as a wind-driven wildfire rapidly grew on Sunday. The big picture: There's an unusually high number of wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest, Intermountain West and Canada, as much of the Western United States faces "above normal temperatures and minimum relative humidity," per the National Inter Agency Fire Center.
Summerlike warmth to give way to winter preview in western US
A major pattern change featuring much lower temperatures and opportunities for rain in lower elevations and snow in the mountains will unfold during the last 10 days of October across a large part of the western United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The change can help tame the wildfire risk, ease ongoing drought concerns and give skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts something to cheer about, but could cause some problems for travelers.
Storm train to continue rolling through Northwest into November
The unusually warm and dry start to the fall season has come to a screeching halt in the Northwest, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that the ongoing wet and cool pattern will continue for some time. Persistent rain and mountain snow have been a mainstay in the Northwest over the past...
Coldest air of season so far to bring some snow to Northeast
Cold air that was pent up over the Upper Midwest has broken out of its atmospheric cage and is forecast to deliver some cold and snowy conditions to the Northeast this week that will make it feel like December for a brief time, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Late last week, portions...
Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days
Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in the weather is set to bring rain, mountain snow and cooler conditions. It's been a rather dry start to autumn across the western U.S. since mid-September. The dry conditions have spread from Seattle, which has received only 1.88 inches of rainfall, about 40% of normal, to Sacramento, California, where only 0.28 of an inch has fallen in the same time, a mere 33% of average.
Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average
Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
The Pacific Northwest Is Experiencing Summer-like Conditions Due to a High Pressure System That Raised Temperatures
More clouds are now moving into western New England, bringing humidity with them and laying the stage for showers on Monday. The Pacific Northwest, which is known for its dismal, damp weather for much of the year, is experiencing summer-like weather as a high-pressure system raises temperatures and alerts first responders to fires, as per NBC News.
Widespread snow to unfold across Northwest, Rockies
A potent storm is set to start a big change to many in the western United States by bringing some their first accumulating snow of the season. In recent days, much of the Northwest and northern Rockies have felt more like late summer rather than autumn. On Thursday, temperatures reached the 70s F in Spokane, Washington and soared to around 80 degrees in cities like Bend, Oregon, and Reno, Nevada, temperatures that are more than 15 degrees above normal for October.
New York, East Coast in Sights of Looming Tropical Storm Development
If activity redevelops near the center, "the system is likely to become a tropical depression tonight or [Tuesday] morning."
Halloween forecast: Enchanting for some, wet for others
A chilly rain will dampen the spirits of some trick-or-treaters on Halloween night from the mid-Atlantic to the Pacific Northwest. Young witches and wizards are getting ready for the most ghostly holiday of October, and AccuWeather meteorologists have foreseen where the weather could disrupt Halloween festivities. While fall revelers have...
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
1st weekend of November will feel more like May in the Northeast
Springlike weather will take hold later this week across the region and some areas could record temperatures that are more common around Memorial Day weekend. November kicked off with above-normal temperatures in much of the East, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that the thermostat will be cranked up even higher this weekend as temperatures challenge long-standing record highs.
Colder air setting the table for rounds of heavy snow, chilly rain in the West
Rain and mountain snow will expand in scope across the western United States this week as a vigorous storm system ushers in some much-needed moisture for the region. AccuWeather forecasters say that while any rain and snow that falls across the West in the coming days will be beneficial to combat the ongoing drought, a few hazards can still arise.
Halloween Weather Forecast: Rainy Weather Expected in U.S. But Not Monster Snowstorm
A few days before November begins, Halloween is around the corner. Americans have their way of designing the best Halloween attire. However, some portions in the United States would have rain showers as they enjoy November's Halloween. October has been marked by changing weather patterns, from winterlike days to a...
