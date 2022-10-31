Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in the weather is set to bring rain, mountain snow and cooler conditions. It's been a rather dry start to autumn across the western U.S. since mid-September. The dry conditions have spread from Seattle, which has received only 1.88 inches of rainfall, about 40% of normal, to Sacramento, California, where only 0.28 of an inch has fallen in the same time, a mere 33% of average.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO