100fmrockford.com
Blue Collar Coffee Co. opens in new downtown Beloit location
BELOIT, Wis. — Blue Collar Coffee Co. has opened in its new location across from the Ironworks campus in downtown. The cafe moved about a quarter-mile from Pleasant Street to 108 W. Grand Ave. in downtown. Truk’t, a street taco restaurant also owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group, is occupying the Pleasant Street space.
Rockford motorcyclist hopes to replenish blood used after being hit by deer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local man is giving back to the community after an accident left him in a coma for 31 days. Tim Shaw needed 11 units of blood during his stay at the hospital. He now hopes to help replenish it through a blood drive with the Rock River Valley Blood Center. […]
WIFR
Rockford Roasting Company to reduce weekend services at Brew Bar
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s independent coffee shops announced a change in services Tuesday. Starting November 4, Rockford Roasting Company at 206 N. Main Street will close on the weekends. Owners say those still looking to get their coffee fix on the weekend can visit the Rockford...
WIFR
70′s and Sunshine Wednesday and Thursday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny with highs in 70′s today. 70′s and mostly sunny tomorrow. Rain moves in on Friday through Saturday with highs in the mid to low 60′s. Cooler the beginning of next week.
Dairy Drive tiny home campsite resident raises concerns
MADISON, Wis. — Last December, the Dairy Drive campground’s first residents moved into their very own tiny homes. Almost a year later, the encampment has housed 52 people and helped 18 of them move into permanent housing. The city sees this as a success, but some residents say it has issues that are becoming hard to ignore. RELATED: Dairy Drive...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Traffic Alert Near the Downtown Rockford Area
thenorsestar.com
Getting Cozy at Cozy Inn
Here in Dane County, we are lucky that there is always a restaurant to satisfy our cravings. It’s not a matter of if there’s a place with the food you’re craving, it’s a matter of which one to go to. Craving Mexican? There are a hundred options, how do we decide? Craving ramen? Which ramen place this time? Craving some authentic Chinese? Well now you can cut the “eenie, meenie, miny, mo” because the Norse Star staff members know the perfect spot for that: Cozy Inn in Janesville.
WIFR
Rockford man saved by blood donations gives back to the community
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local man given a second chance at life from blood donations now plans to pay it forward with a blood drive next week. “Had it not been for people donating, we would not be here talking today,” says Timothy Shaw’s wife Jacquelin. Tim...
Trick Or Treaters Rocked To Kiss Tribute Band In IL Neighborhood
The trick-or-treaters in this Loves Park, Illinois neighborhood got a special show on Halloween night with a local Kiss tribute band. Unique Halloween Tradition For Illinois Neighborhood. There are many great holiday traditions in Illinois, especially when it comes to Halloween. If you going to pick the best, then I...
WIFR
Single mom of two kids is presented with keys to her new home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no tricks and all treats for a Stateline single mom who has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity, after COVID put a three-year wait period in their plans. It was a heartwarming day for Kayla Tolfere, who was surrounded by family and...
WIFR
Celebrate the Day of the Dead at Nicholas Conservatory
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) On Saturday, the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens will celebrate Día de los Muertos and organizers say the community is invited. Nicholas at Night: Día de los Muertos will go from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, November 5. Guests can expect food, music, dancing and art.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : (Overnight) Rollover Accident on Rockford’s East Side
Fight at East Towne Mall ends after woman flips her own vehicle
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday after they said a fight ended with her flipping her own vehicle. Police said the 30-year-old suspect was involved in a fight with another woman at East Towne Mall at around 3:30 p.m. The other woman tried to leave the scene in her vehicle. Her children were in the vehicle at...
WIFR
NICU babies celebrate first Halloween at UW Health SwedishAmerican
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few of Rockford’s tiniest trick-or-treaters made their Halloween debut Monday. Nurses at the UW Health SwedishAmerican Neonatal Intensive Care Unit used felt decorations to dress up some of their patients for the holiday. The hospital shared a peek into the unit and its festive...
WIFR
Ring doorbell program expands reach to Winnebago County residents
WINNEBAGO CO., Ill. (WIFR) - A new safety video doorbell initiative is now available to all Winnebago County residents. “It’s a great way to feel safe and to make other neighbor’s feel safe,” said Burt Gerl, District 15 Winnebago County board member. The Ring doorbell safety program...
100fmrockford.com
Edgebrook Shopping Center announces indoor farmers market
ROCKFORD — Edgebrook Shopping Center is starting an indoor farmers market, and it’s set to debut this week. The indoor market will take place next to Ackerman’s Shoes in the shopping center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, except Nov. 23, through December 7. Funding...
WIFR
Survey: Realty in the Rockford area is a family business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the Ragans, the phrase “A chip off the old block,” goes further than just personality. “It’s just so nice to ask each other questions and really use each other as soundboards when things are going rough, or celebrate when things are going great,” said Realtor Jayne Ragan.
rockrivercurrent.com
Want a free Ring video doorbell? Winnebago County has opened a second round of the program
ROCKFORD — Registration has opened for the second round of a program that allows any homeowner in Winnebago County to get a free Ring video doorbell. The doorbells are available in limited supply and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can register here to receive the doorbell and a one-year subscription subscription to the service.
Madison police find service dog stolen downtown safe
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police were searching after they said a service dog was stolen downtown. Just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police said the dog was found safe. Police said Bentley, a male 12-year-old yellow lab, was taken from the 200 block of Wisconsin Avenue sometime between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Bentley was wearing a collar with...
Rockford school put on lockdown after 911 call
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Guilford High School was placed on lockdown Monday after someone called 911 from inside the school. Administrators said the lockdown was later lifted after the call was determined to be a false alarm. The school said no weapon was involved, and there was no danger to students and staff. Rockford Police […]
