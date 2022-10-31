Read full article on original website
At least 67 killed as storm lashes southern Philippines
Landslides and flooding in the southern Philippines killed at least 67 people on Friday, according to an official tally, with rescuers racing to save residents of a mountain village that was buried in mud. More than 7,000 people were evacuated from flood- and landslide-prone communities in these areas, the civil defence office said in an updated tally.
Deadly Flashflood and Landslide in the Philippines Kills At Least 42
At least 42 people were killed, nine others are missing, and several locals were trapped on their roofs after flash floods and landslides caused by torrential rains flooded a southern Philippine province, officials said on Friday. According to Naguib Sinarimbo, the interior minister for a five-province Muslim autonomous region governed...
Powerful earthquake stops flights and injures dozens in Philippines
At least 26 people were injured and an international airport was shut after a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Philippines.The quake struck 9km northwest of Lagayan town in the landlocked Abra province at a depth of 11km on Tuesday night, followed by numerous aftershocks till the next morning.It was set off by movement in a local fault, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.Tremors were felt across the northern Luzon region, including in some parts of metropolitan Manila, located over 400km south of Abra province.In Ilocos Norte, the home province of president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, at least...
At least 31 people killed as heavy rains from tropical storm Nalgae hit the Philippines
At least 31 people have been killed in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in southern Philippines, officials said on Friday.The torrential rains were caused by tropical storm Nalgae that hit the Philippine archipelago in the country’s south.Disaster officials said thousands of people have been evacuated from the path of the storm, which could possibly make landfall on Friday night in Samar province in central Philippines.The storm included winds of 75 km/hr (47 mph), which forced authorities to cancel flights just as thousands of people were planning to travel to their home towns to observe All Souls...
Customs authorities found $1 billion worth of meth disguised as coconut water that was headed to Australia
One officer estimated the sheer amount of meth could have ended up being sold in as many as 18 million street-level deals.
Strong 6.4-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines: USGS
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked the northern Philippines late Tuesday, the US Geological Service said, with local officials warning about the potential for damage. In October 2013, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the central island of Bohol, killing more than 200 people.
Photos and videos show the deadly moment a suspension bridge collapsed into a river in India, leaving survivors clinging to shredded cables
More than 400 people plunged into the Machhu River in India as authorities continue searching for survivors.
Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans
Authorities in Costa Rica have found two bodies in the search for six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, who went missing when their small plane disappeared from radar just off the country's Caribbean coast. The Security Ministry said the bodies of one adult and one child had been found, but that the bodies had not yet been identified.Searchers also turned up backpacks and bags, and pieces of the plane. All five passengers were believed to be German citizens, said Security Minister Jorge Torres. The plane’s pilot was Swiss. Costa Rican authorities said pieces of the...
Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Luzon, Philippines
A strong earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.4, hit Abra Province, Luzon, Philippines at 14:59 UTC on October 25, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 27.3 km (17 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.4 at a depth of 18 km (11.2 miles). The epicenter was located 11.5 km...
Philippine mudslide victims ran towards mountain ‘to get away from tsunami’, officials say
Many of the deaths during Tropical Storm Nalgae in the Philippines happened because people had run towards a mountain to save themselves from an expected tsunami, but instead got buried alive by a boulder-laden mudslide, an official has revealed. Rescuers dug out 18 bodies of victims from underneath the rubble in the vast muddy mound that now covers much of Kusiong village in southern Maguindanao province, in what was one of the deadliest incidents caused by Nalgae. Now officials have revealed the incident occurred because of a false alarm of a tsunami, after which villagers decided to run towards...
Rare M6.0 earthquake in the North Pacific Ocean
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit the North Pacific Ocean, far off the coast of California, at 04:53 UTC on November 2, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth. The epicenter...
Strong earthquake in Philippines causes injuries, shuts international airport
A magnitude 6.4 quake, triggered by movement in a local fault, rocked a large swath of the northern Philippines and injured at least 26 people.
Typhoon Nalgae: Family’s home swept away by strong flood waters in Philippines
A heartbroken family recorded the moment their home was swept away by Typhoon Nalgae in the Philippines.Mother-of-two Love Sanchez filmed the entire structure being swept away by strong flood waters in Aklan province on October 27.The Typhoon Nalgae death toll had risen to 72 by Saturday morning following severe floods and landslides in southern provinces. Tens of thousands more have been evacuated or fled their homes.Tropical storm Nalgae, locally named Paeng, strengthened into a typhoon as it made landfall.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UKStudents in Philippines wear bizarre ‘anti-cheating’ hats to block peripheral visionKorea Air plane crashes in Philippines after overshooting runway
Tropical storm batters Philippines capital before exit
Emergency workers scrambled to rescue residents trapped by floods in and around the Philippine capital on Sunday as Tropical Storm Nalgae swept out of the country after killing at least 48 people. An average of 20 typhoons and storms hit the Philippines annually, killing hundreds each year and leaving vast areas of the country in perpetual poverty. rbl/cgm/mtp
Storm Nalgae death toll climbs to 48 in Philippines, 22 missing
MANILA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The death toll from flooding and rain-induced landslides in the Philippines has climbed to 48, the country's disaster agency said on Sunday, with 22 others recorded missing after tropical storm Nalgae inundated many parts of the archipelago.
Rescuers search for bodies as Philippines storm death toll hits 101
Philippine rescuers on Monday waded through thigh-deep mud using long pieces of wood to search for bodies buried by a landslide, as the death toll from a powerful storm rose to 101. Rescuers poked long pieces of wood into the morass looking for five missing villagers, after recovering 20 bodies in recent days, the coast guard said.
At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
Category 4 Rosyln brushing Vallarta on way to Mexico coast
Hurricane Roslyn plowed over the Pacific as a powerful Category 4 storm just offshore from the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta while heading for a Sunday landfall a little to the north.The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) late Saturday, but might lose some power during the night.Roslyn's core was about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving north at 12 mph (19 kph).Forecasters said Roslyn likely would pass close to Cabo Corrientes...
Zoo Goes on Lockdown After Five Lions Escape Their Enclosures
A dramatic scene occurred at the Taronga Zoo in Syndey, Australia earlier this morning. At 7:30 am on Wednesday morning (in Australia’s time), a Code One was issued after five lions escaped from their enclosure. The lions escaped just a few feet from an area where tourists stay in...
Tropical Storm Lisa prompts hurricane watches for parts of Honduras and the Belize coast, National Hurricane Center says
The storm is currently located about 320 miles to the southeast of Grand Cayman.
