Conway County, AR

Driver dies, passengers injured in crash in Conway County

By John Kushmaul
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ark. — A man is dead and three other men are injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Conway County.

41-year-old John Whatley was killed in the accident. A 36-year-old, 41-year-old and 19-year-old were hurt.

Rison man dies in crash near Pine Bluff Sunday morning

It happened on Highway 124 in the Cleveland community at 3:00 a.m.

According to the Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report, the four were rising in a Polaris Ranger that left the roadway and struck a road sign before overturning.

The road was wet and it was raining at the time of the crash, according to the preliminary report.

The investigation is continuing.

FOX 16 News

