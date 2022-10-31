Read full article on original website
One injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to Columbus police. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Parsons Avenue just before 3:15 p.m. and found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. The victim told police he was standing near […]
Man in stable condition after being shot near Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after being shot in the cheek just east of Downtown. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Columbus police responded to a call on a person with a gun. According to a report, the officers stopped a car on State Street in Olde Towne East and […]
Columbus police: DNA connects murder victim to man killed by police at hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said DNA evidence has connected a murder victim with a man shot and killed by police and security at a Westerville hospital in 2021. Police said blood found on the interior doorknob and the victim’s cane linked the suspect, Miles Monsay Jackson, to the murder victim, Ticardo Lawayne Williams, […]
2 injured after car crashes into Short North restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car crashed into a restaurant in the Short North on Wednesday. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Galla Park Steak on North High Street Near East 1st Avenue. Two people were taken to Grant Medical Center. Their conditions were described as stable, according...
WSYX ABC6
Investigators share update on deadly Sheetz shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators provided an update regarding the deadly shooting that happened at a northeast Columbus gas station early Sunday morning. Columbus police have released photos of 12 persons of interest in connection to the deadly shooting. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Sobnosky was shot outside the Sheetz gas station...
NBC4 Columbus
Police ID woman’s body found in vacant North Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a vacant home in North Linden earlier this week. Columbus police said the body of Jessica Sue Sykes, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in a home on the 2500 block of Howey Road Monday at approximately 12:24 p.m.
Sheriff: 2 teen girls flee from traffic stop, crash stolen vehicle into fence at west Columbus apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenage girls, ages 12 and 13, crashed a reportedly stolen vehicle into a fence near Hilliard Wednesday morning after fleeing from a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office. At approximately 2:20 a.m., a deputy attempted to initiate...
NBC4 Columbus
Girls who crashed Kia into ravine after chase were 13 and 12, deputies say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two girls led police on a car chase and crashed into a ravine on the westside of Columbus. About 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, Franklin County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop near Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. The driver of a Kia Soul, believed to be stolen, fled down Fisher Road, lost control and drove through a fence and into a watery ravine of an apartment complex along Old Fisher Road near Hilliard Rome Road in the Far West neighborhood.
Police seeking man wanted in death of woman who died months after being shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man who has a murder warrant issued in relation to a March shooting in Columbus. On March 26, officers found Elizabeth Brice, 27, suffering from two gunshot wounds, lying in a garage on the 100 block of North Harris Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police said […]
Man, 21, dead after shooting near northeast Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man who was shot overnight Sunday near a northeast Columbus gas station has been pronounced dead, according to police. Police say that at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, four men between the ages of 18 and 21 were in a vehicle driving near a Sheetz store and gas station at the […]
One injured in Northland drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were lured into a trap and one was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Northland area of Columbus. The three victims were dealing with a flat tire at a gas station when an unidentified man offered to help them. He instructed the victims to follow him to the […]
Man pleads guilty to 2020 fatal shooting during fight in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting in southeast Columbus in May 2020. Frank Demontae Turner, who was 17 at the time of his arrest in July of 2020, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification and was sentenced to between 11 […]
Driver of semitrailer crashes into tree, dies in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash in east Columbus on Tuesday. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a 2017 Peterbilt truck was traveling west in the 7700 block of East Broad Street just before noon. The driver then crossed into the same...
sciotopost.com
Franklin County – One Dead After Semi Crashes Creating Hazmat Situation
Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal injury crash that occurred at approximately 11:56 am in. the area of 7734 E. Broad St., Columbus, Franklin County. A white 2017 Peterbilt truck was traveling west on East Broad St., when for an unknown.
Police ID 21-year-old fatally shot in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified the 21-year-old man who was fatally shot in the South Linden neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers were called to the area of East 19th and Gladstone avenues and found Jerry Campbell III shot inside a vehicle. Campbell was taken to Grant...
614now.com
Car with passengers shot multiple times outside of Columbus gas station and restaurant; one in critical condition
A shooting at a northeast side gas station and eatery has left one person in critical condition. According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Sheetz gas station located at 1486 N. Cassidy Ave. at 3:50 a.m. due to reports of shots being fired. Officers...
‘A friend to everyone:’ Girard parish mourns death of man killed in Columbus shooting
Kevin Sobnosky, 21, attended elementary school at St. Rose, and his family has been a part of the parish for a long time.
Four-year-old child dies after being hit by car in northeast Columbus
A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night.
4-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in northeast Columbus; woman critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 4-year-old child died after they were hit by a vehicle in northeast Columbus on the evening of Halloween. Just before 6:55 p.m., police said a man was driving south on Westerville Road toward Valley Park Avenue in a Ford F-150. At the same time, a woman and a child, who were in costume, were walking across Westerville Road in a crosswalk with flashing lights.
Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
