NBC4 Columbus

One injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to Columbus police. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Parsons Avenue just before 3:15 p.m. and found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. The victim told police he was standing near […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man in stable condition after being shot near Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after being shot in the cheek just east of Downtown. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Columbus police responded to a call on a person with a gun. According to a report, the officers stopped a car on State Street in Olde Towne East and […]
10TV

2 injured after car crashes into Short North restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car crashed into a restaurant in the Short North on Wednesday. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Galla Park Steak on North High Street Near East 1st Avenue. Two people were taken to Grant Medical Center. Their conditions were described as stable, according...
WSYX ABC6

Investigators share update on deadly Sheetz shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators provided an update regarding the deadly shooting that happened at a northeast Columbus gas station early Sunday morning. Columbus police have released photos of 12 persons of interest in connection to the deadly shooting. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Sobnosky was shot outside the Sheetz gas station...
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID woman’s body found in vacant North Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a vacant home in North Linden earlier this week. Columbus police said the body of Jessica Sue Sykes, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in a home on the 2500 block of Howey Road Monday at approximately 12:24 p.m.
NBC4 Columbus

Girls who crashed Kia into ravine after chase were 13 and 12, deputies say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two girls led police on a car chase and crashed into a ravine on the westside of Columbus. About 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, Franklin County Sheriff deputies attempted a traffic stop near Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. The driver of a Kia Soul, believed to be stolen, fled down Fisher Road, lost control and drove through a fence and into a watery ravine of an apartment complex along Old Fisher Road near Hilliard Rome Road in the Far West neighborhood.
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in Northland drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were lured into a trap and one was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Northland area of Columbus. The three victims were dealing with a flat tire at a gas station when an unidentified man offered to help them. He instructed the victims to follow him to the […]
10TV

Police ID 21-year-old fatally shot in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified the 21-year-old man who was fatally shot in the South Linden neighborhood Sunday evening. Officers were called to the area of East 19th and Gladstone avenues and found Jerry Campbell III shot inside a vehicle. Campbell was taken to Grant...
10TV

4-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in northeast Columbus; woman critically injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 4-year-old child died after they were hit by a vehicle in northeast Columbus on the evening of Halloween. Just before 6:55 p.m., police said a man was driving south on Westerville Road toward Valley Park Avenue in a Ford F-150. At the same time, a woman and a child, who were in costume, were walking across Westerville Road in a crosswalk with flashing lights.
NBC4 Columbus

Lockdown at Dominion Middle School lifted after police search

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person. According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police […]
