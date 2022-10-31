Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Sumrall farmer rescued from soybean grain bin
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Soybeans may look tiny, but imagine being buried beneath 10-12 feet of them. A lifelong Sumrall farmer is now recovering at Forrest General Hospital after he was rescued from a grain bin filled with soybeans on Tuesday. “The quicksand effect just pulled him under,” said Sumrall...
WDAM-TV
Mobile home engulfed in flames Wednesday in Jones Co.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County mobile home was engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade, Powers and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 452 Magnolia Road Wednesday around 1:30 pm. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
Silver Alert issued for missing Clarke County man
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 88-year-old Robert L. Gray of Shubuta. Gray is 5’5″, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, November 1 about 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Eucutta Street walking in an unknown direction. He was wearing a […]
Weather Service: Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Mississippi Saturday
The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down as storms moved across Mississippi Saturday. The tornadoes that made landfall in Jackson County have been classified as EF-1 tornadoes. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.
WDAM-TV
HFD Asst. Chief Wade appointed as Moss Point’s new fire chief
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s assistant fire chief was appointed as the new fire chief for the Moss Point Fire Department during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. According to the City of Hattiesburg, HFD Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade was unanimously approved as the new...
WLOX
National Weather Service survey reveals 3 tornadoes touched down in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY Miss. (WLOX) - A service conducted by the National Weather Service reveals that three EF-1 tornadoes made landfall throughout Jackson County during Saturday afternoon. According to the survey, the first tornado touched down in Moss Point near Grieson Street and Highway 63 at 3:20 p.m. It then crossed...
Alabama burglary suspect arrested in Perry County on drug charges
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a man on drug charges during a driver’s license checkpoint on Sunday, October 30. The checkpoint was conducted at Pumping Station and Morristown Road. During the checkpoint, deputies said they seized approximately six grams of what was believed to be crystal meth from 45-year-old Jason Dee […]
wxxv25.com
Tornado caught on camera in Moss Point Saturday
A motorist captured video of a funnel cloud forming near Moss Point Saturday. James Sala says he was trying to outflank the suspected tornado by getting away as far as possible. Later, the National Weather Service radar in New Orleans confirmed a tornado in Jackson County. Sala says he’s survived...
WLOX
One dead after Pearl River County wreck
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Pearl River County Sunday morning. Troopers from Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43 around 11:30 a.m. Highway Patrol said a 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle was headed south on Highway 43 when it...
86-year-old Mississippi man killed in three-vehicle collision
A Mississippi man died in a three-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon. At approximately 11:29 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43...
WDAM-TV
Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County
Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
WLOX
Triple Twister Threat in South MS on Halloween Weekend
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - This year, the Saturday before Halloween was rather stormy on the Mississippi Coast. Frightful thunderstorms brought strong gusts and even tornadoes to parts of our area. Several pictures and videos of the twisters were posted online, including several from WLOX viewers:. The following day, the National...
WDAM-TV
New railroad bridge making progress in Petal River Park
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction is making progress on the railroad bridge near Petal River Park, across the Leaf River. The work started in January on the 120-year-old bridge, and Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says the process is ahead of schedule. He says construction on the bridge will not be...
WDAM-TV
Police remind residents to ‘Park Smart’ when holiday shopping
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars and put valuables in their trunks as the holiday shopping season grows near. HPD says they want you to “Park Smart” by locking your doors, removing gifts or electronics from plain view and taking your...
WDAM-TV
HPD: Multiple people reported injured in Wednesday shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple people were injured during a reported shooting in Hattiesburg Wednesday night, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department. HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered multiple people suffering...
WLOX
Gulfport Police searching for suspect in overnight shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for a 17-year-old shooting suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Michael Anthony Walker is wanted for aggravated assault in an overnight shooting that injured one person. It happened early Wednesday morning, around 1:48 a.m., in the 35 block of Grand Lido. There’s no word on the condition of the person shot.
prentissheadlight.com
Two-car accident on Airport Road
Law enforcement officials are currently working a two vehicle accident on Airport Road in Prentiss. The accident occurred between Highway 84 and Highway 184 and involved a truck from Lily Rose Water Association and a Chevy Silverado. The driver of the Lily Rose truck was transported to Jefferson Davis Community Hospital with minor injuries. Please avoid that area this morning if possible.
wxxv25.com
Fatal crash on Hwy 43 S in Pearl River County
On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:29 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43 when it collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 65-year-old Dewanna Flynt, of Franklinton, LA, and a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by 65-year-old Ruthanna Hinton of Gulfport, MS, both traveling north on Highway 43.
Georgia double homicide suspect captured in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a man who was wanted for a double homicide that happened in Georgia. Biloxi police said they were contacted by the Chamblee Police Department with a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa, of Texas. Officers were told his possible location was at the Love’s off […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Department set to add 12 vehicles to its fleet
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Even as restrictions continue be lifted, the impact of COVID-19 lingers in the unexpected. Take the dozen new police vehicles for the Laurel Police Department that has been on order for the past year. The City of Laurel recently adopted its 2022-23 budget, and those cars...
