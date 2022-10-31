ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Comments / 2

Philo Beddo
2d ago

I wonder why I only hear about a vigil after it's already taken place? I would have shown my support for this family.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Man sentenced for crash that killed former U of D administrator Mary Lackamp

A Florida man was sentenced Tuesday for killing a former University of Detroit administrator in a car crash while fleeing police. On Nov. 1, Oakland County Circuit Judge ordered Harris Howard, 29, to spend 14 – 50 years for the second-degree homicide of Mary Lackamp, 89, who died Feb. 14, 2020. Howard pleaded no contest to the charge in September, a week before his trial was scheduled to start.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Driver charged in Roseville crash where body found

A 19-year-old man accused of fleeing a crash last week in Roseville that led to the discovery of a body in the truck has been charged in the case, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday. Stephen Freeman was arraigned before 39th District Court Judge Alyia Hakim on receiving and...
ROSEVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Passenger who tried to strangle driver in Rochester Hills charged

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with trying to strangle a driver from the backseat of a vehicle in Rochester Hills last weekend, leading to a car fatally striking his fleeing girlfriend, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Kyle Garrett Rasmussen of Metamora was arraigned through 52-3...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
WNEM

29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

1 dead after Highland Park double shooting leads to crash

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A double shooting left one person Tuesday afternoon caused a driver to crash into a tree in Highland Park Tuesday afternoon. Police said two people were shot in the area of Third and Elmhurst. One of the victims died, while the other victim was taken to a hospital.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Grandfather killed in hit-and-run while out raking leaves in Plymouth

A Metro Detroit grandfather was fatally hit raking leaves - and the driver kept going. Warren Flagg was just taking care of his home when police and family members a say someone struck and severely injured him - then kept on driving in Plymouth Township Sunday night. He later died from his injuries.
PLYMOUTH, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy