ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 65

Name2
2d ago

"unspecified" location in other words no one is going to show up, but Hobbs.lol... they know its going to be only Hobbs her family and the staff.lol... 8 years of him made me vote red.

Reply(4)
27
tiredwithitall
2d ago

Wow, if he is coming to AZ, the Dems are running scared. Where’s Biden, Barrack? Go to AZ all you want, waste your time. You are irrelevant anyway!!

Reply(2)
31
Kristin McGann
2d ago

Notice “Unspecified Location” . Let us roll out the RED Carpet for him.G R EE N SCR EEN! A week to remember!! Remember we are all apart of the Creator. It takes everyone of us to do our part. We are Americans and We want our Country Back!

Reply(3)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

Opinion: The one word that defines Arizona politics

Arizona has a long history of "leave-me-the-hell-alone contrarianism," writes political commentator Jon Gabriel. The politicians and voters reflect this defiance. "They love nothing more than tweaking the noses of outsiders, even if it means cutting off their own in the process."
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s what we know about Barack Obama’s Phoenix rally for Democrats

PHOENIX – Details about former President Barack Obama’s rally Wednesday in Phoenix for Arizona Democratic candidates have been released. The “Arizona Get Out The Vote Rally with President Obama!” event, which was announced on Sunday without a location, will be held at Cesar Chavez High School at 3921 W. Baseline Road in the city’s Laveen neighborhood, the Arizona Democratic Party revealed Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

How One Group Is Tackling Voter Intimidation In Arizona

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Mari Alvarado, a retired public school teacher, has served as an election poll worker in Arizona’s Maricopa County for more than a decade, but she’s never experienced anything like she has in the last two years.
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Here Are Arizona Governor Candidates’ Views on Marijuana

In 36 states, Americans will be voting to choose their next governor on Election Day — Tuesday, November 8. In many races, there is a big contrast between the candidates’ stance on marijuana laws. Governors have a tremendous impact on cannabis policies in their states, including signing or...
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Blake Masters' Chances of Beating Mark Kelly as Post-Debate Polls Released

Blake Masters' chances of winning the Arizona Senate race improved after he debated opponent Sen. Mark Kelly earlier this month, according to polls. Polls released since the October 6 debate show that one of the most important midterm contests between Kelly, a retired astronaut, and venture capitalist Masters has gotten significantly tighter, with just over a week to go until election day.
AZFamily

Maricopa County Recorder: 600K+ ballots already signatured verified one week before election day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the sprint to the finish line in Arizona and across the country as candidates try to reach undecided voters. In Arizona, it’s an election season, not an election day. Early voting started nearly three weeks ago on October 12th. As of late Oct. 31, 616,361 ballot packets have been received and signatures verified in Maricopa County alone, according to the Maricopa County Recorder.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
scottsdale.org

Primary candidate warned about missing campaign report

Tim Stratton, who ran unsuccessfully for Scottsdale City Council in the primary, has not filed a campaign finance report more than a week after it was due. Third quarter campaign finance were due Oct. 15. The pre-general election finance reports were due Oct. 29. Scottsdale City Clerk Ben Lane sent...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

State Senator Nancy Barto Calls for Arizona State Hospital Overhaul Following Patient Attack on Nurses

Arizona State Senator Nancy Barto (R-Phoenix) called for an overhaul in the Arizona State Hospital (ASH), a psychiatric care facility, to better protect nurses and patients and create stronger accountability. “While the Arizona Department of Health Services [AZDHS] claims this incident was a rare occurrence, I’ve been contacted over the...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy