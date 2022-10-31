ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprising moment Camilla ‘scolds’ Kate for Princess Charlotte’s behaviour at Queen’s funeral caught by lip reader

By Jacob Bentley-York
 3 days ago

A LIP reader has revealed the moment Camilla “scolded” Kate Middleton for Princess Charlotte’s behaviour at the Queen’s funeral.

The Princess of Wales was accompanied by her daughter and brother Prince George as the Royal Family said their final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II during a state funeral and committal service last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260xvi_0isYNEfm00
Eagled-eyed viewers spotted the cheeky exchange between Princess Charlotte and Prince George
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVoWM_0isYNEfm00
Charlotte appeared to yelp out in pain after the incident

After the poignant send off, the children joined their parents at Wellington Arch to watch as the Queen's coffin was transferred to the State Hearse ahead of being driven to Windsor.

And as the entourage lined up behind King Charles and senior royals, lip reader Jeremy Freeman spotted George as he attempted to pinch his sister.

The Princess allegedly yelped out in pain and turned around to stare at her sibling, before facing forwards to say: "Ow!"

According to the Daily Star, some royals saw light of the fun exchange to the young royals, including Meghan Markle who titled her head and smiled the pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H90vN_0isYNEfm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKWQh_0isYNEfm00

But the incident appeared to annoy Camilla, who was seen frowning and point at Charlotte before turning to Kate and saying: "Take her."

The small exchange was captured on live TV and eagle eyed viewers were quick to spot the "disagreement" between Charlotte and George.

"Looks like Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a small disagreement. Look at The Queen Consort , Camilla,” one tweeted.

"What did Charlotte say when she turned back around? Was it wow? Ow? Cow?" a second added.

According to other lip readers, it wasn’t the only cute exchange between the pair at the Arch.

At one point, Charlotte was reportedly seen mouthing something to George, with lip readers decoding it as "you need to bow".

It seemed as though Charlotte was reminding her brother of royal protocol, and informed him that he needed to bow as the coffin was driven past.

And upon being told of his duty by his younger sister, George - who looked smart in a navy blue suit - nodded.

Insiders expect Prince George and Princess Charlotte - who are second and third in line to the throne, to also attend King Charles III's Coronation next year, alongside their parents.

It has suggested that the two eldest will use the experience at the historic event as training for their future as senior royals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40x83B_0isYNEfm00
The two young Royals were among those to attend the Queen's funeral in September Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S71wx_0isYNEfm00
The children later stood nicely next to their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Wellington Arch Credit: AFP

Comments / 25

Guest
3d ago

Who in the hell cares what Camilla thinks? They are NOT her children, just shut up Cam Baby!! You will NEVER be as good as Diana OR Katherine!! Witch!!!!

Reply(1)
31
Paula
3d ago

1st of all those children actually were related to the late Queen and that funeral was a huge impact on those little ones. Camilla on the other hand is the home wrecker that has no business saying anything to anyone about anything ! She needs to keep her mouth shut and if I was Kate, I would have told her as such.

Reply(1)
16
Julie MacKenzie
3d ago

Considering how well they behave throughout the whole event, I could forgive one little mistake. They're children after all.

Reply
13
