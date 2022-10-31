‘It’s a pickup game out there’: Steve Kerr breaks down Warriors’ biggest problem after loss to Pistons

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
Draymond Green Blames The Entire Warriors Team With A Clear Statement: "Our Offense Is Killing Our Defense"
Draymond Green has a clear idea of why the Warriors have started with a losing record.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash
Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball’s brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He’s out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash’s mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn’t the Nets’ only problem. […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
NBA Executive Thinks Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Okay With The Warriors Moving On From Draymond Green
An NBA executive believes Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are on board with the Warriors moving on from Draymond Green.
Kevin Durant was right, Brooklyn Nets had to fire Steve Nash and they have
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needed to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands
Patrick Beverley Sends A Three-Word Message After Their First Win Of The Season
Pat Beverley had a crisp response to the Lakers' first win of the season.
Texas Tech basketball hit with brutal injury update to top transfer Fardaws Aimaq
When Texas Tech basketball opens the 2022-23 collegiate season, they’ll be without their top transfer in Fardaws Aimaq. According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Aimaq is expected to be out until February. He sustained a foot injury during a workout last September, and it was initially unknown how long he’ll be sidelined.
Patrick Beverley Says Barbers Disrespectfully Charge NBA Players A Lot For Haircuts: 15K Per Year Is Too Much
Patrick Beverley sounded off on barbers, as he stated that they are getting slightly disrespectful by charging $300 for a cut.
Clippers have disappointing update on Kawhi Leonard’s status
It is a new season but the same old story for Kawhi Leonard. LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters before Monday’s home game against the Houston Rockets that the star forward Leonard will not join the team on their upcoming two-game trip to Houston and San Antonio. Lue added that Leonard is frustrated but “getting better,” according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Speaks on Steve Nash's Nets Firing
The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash parted ways as the Dallas Mavericks practiced. Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on the situation with the media.
Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched
The Golden State Warriors are on a tailspin, having just lost their third game in a row in a 116-109 defeat at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Tuesday night in South Beach. But if there’s anything noteworthy for the Warriors about that game, it would be the fact that Jordan Poole […] The post Jordan Poole resets Warriors 3PT record not even Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson matched appeared first on ClutchPoints.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook
Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
Mother of Michigan football player beaten by Michigan State players breaks silence
The Michigan football team had an idea of what was waiting for them on the field against their Big Ten rival, Michigan State. The Wolverines took care of business, winning the game 29-7. But Michigan football- and specifically defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows- had no idea what was waiting for them off the field after the contest. McBurrows […] The post Mother of Michigan football player beaten by Michigan State players breaks silence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ernie Johnson Hits the Nail on the Head Regarding the Kyrie Irving Controversy
Johnson’s words stood out as ‘Inside the NBA’ blasted Irving.
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ bonkers decision to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash
Within a span of just a few hours, the Brooklyn Nets made two major changes. They fired head coach Steve Nash and then shortly after, it was reported the organization is finalizing a deal to hire Ime Udoka, who is currently suspended by the Boston Celtics for an improper relationship with an employee.
Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors
We’re already heading into November, but Dwight Howard still remains to be a free agent. The eight-time All-Star already has a few teams in mind, which also happens to include the defending champs Golden State Warriors. In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe in his Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard made a handful of compelling arguments […] The post Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."
Raja Bell addressed the impact Kyrie Irving's latest controversy might have on the Nets.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0