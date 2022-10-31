Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
Related
Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
Mother of Michigan football player beaten by Michigan State players breaks silence
The Michigan football team had an idea of what was waiting for them on the field against their Big Ten rival, Michigan State. The Wolverines took care of business, winning the game 29-7. But Michigan football- and specifically defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows- had no idea what was waiting for them off the field after the contest. McBurrows […] The post Mother of Michigan football player beaten by Michigan State players breaks silence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The real reason Steelers traded Chase Claypool
In one of the first major moves prior to the trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. In return, they received a 2023 second-round pick. Claypool spent the last two and a half seasons as one of the Steelers top receiving options. During his 39 games with the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Steelers traded Chase Claypool appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On LSU Extremely Clear
Alabama is set to face another tough test next Saturday in LSU. This rivalry game will be played at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge with both teams being ranked in the top 15 of the latest AP Poll. For Nick Saban, it's business as usual as he tries to get...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
saturdaytradition.com
New video sheds alternate angle on Michigan Stadium's tunnel following UM-MSU rivalry
Things turned ugly quickly after the Week 9 rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State. Afterward in the tunnel, multiple Spartans were caught video in what appeared to be an attack on one Wolverine player. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh labeled the incident an “assault” and said a...
Yardbarker
Make No Mistake Steelers Receiver Diontae Johnson Calls Out Matt Canada As What’s Wrong After Week 8 Loss
The team’s supposed No. 1 wideout, Diontae Johnson signed a pricey contract extension before the season. So far in 2022, he has yet to live up to that $18+ million per year deal. Some of the issues haven’t been on him, as the quarterbacks have struggled and he’s dealing with an inept offensive coordinator in Matt Canada. With that being said, Johnson hasn’t performed to the best of his abilities.
Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh calls out Mel Tucker with shocking truth bomb on altercation
Jim Harbaugh did not hesitate to make it known how he felt about the wild brawl that ensued at the end of the Michigan State-Michigan game. The night of the scuffle, Harbaugh said that the Wolverines players were “assaulted.” On Monday, The Michigan football coach called the Spartans’ acts “sickening” while calling for criminal charges […] The post Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh calls out Mel Tucker with shocking truth bomb on altercation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Bill Cowher Has Some Words Of Advice For Steelers
It is weird to see the Pittsburgh Steelers playing without Ben Roethlisberger. This is their first season since 2004, where Roethlisberger is not under center. Many people knew this could be a tough year for the Steelers as they transition to a rookie QB. Sitting with a record of 2-6,...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing about D'Andre Swift
It might be time for the Detroit Lions to find a new lead running back.
Texas Tech basketball hit with brutal injury update to top transfer Fardaws Aimaq
When Texas Tech basketball opens the 2022-23 collegiate season, they’ll be without their top transfer in Fardaws Aimaq. According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Aimaq is expected to be out until February. He sustained a foot injury during a workout last September, and it was initially unknown how long he’ll be sidelined.
Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins
The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
Why Nets are hiring Ime Udoka despite improper relationship controversy with Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets did the unthinkable, hiring Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka to be their new leader just a couple of months after the news that he was having an affair with a Boston team staffer broke. So why would the Nets want anything to do with Udoka, who was suspended for the entire season by the Celtics, after this embarrassing ordeal?
5-star quarterback prospect to choose between LSU, Alabama and Georgia on Wednesday
LSU is off to a nice start on the recruiting trail in 2024, and it could get a massive boost this week. Five-star Carlsbad, California, quarterback Julian Sayin will announce his college decision on Wednesday, which will be aired on ESPN’s College Football Live at 3:45 p.m. CT. The 6-foot-1 passer has narrowed his list of schools down to Alabama and Georgia, as well as the Tigers.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Make 3 Moves to Start Rebound
Ryan Poles took the job in Chicago realizing he had a rebuild ahead of him, after a few moves this off-season the Chicago Bears make 3 moves to start the rebuild! The trade deadline often goes by in the NFL without much happening, but this year there were a ton of moves all over the league, but the Chicago bears jump started the rebuild at the trade deadline.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
With six teams on a bye entering Week 9 of the NFL season, fantasy football owners may have some tougher decisions to make regarding who to start and who to sit. Let’s look at the start ’em sit ’em running backs for Week 9. The Cleveland Browns,...
Nebraska football receives optimistic Casey Thompson injury update
Nebraska football was dealt a scare on Saturday when quarterback Casey Thompson left in the first half with an apparent hand injury. While he is still listed as day-to-day, head coach Mickey Joseph hasn’t yet ruled him out for this weekend’s game against Minnesota. Via Mitch Sherman:. “Nebraska...
Yardbarker
Brian Urlacher Doesn't Like The Roquan Smith Trade
Brian Urlacher is a Chicago Bears legend. No one can dispute that. His words carry weight throughout the fan base. With the NFL trade deadline just around the corner, the Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. Urlacher didn't like the trade and voiced his opinion about it.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
118K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0