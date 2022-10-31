ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?

Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
High School Football PRO

Pflugerville, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The College Station High School football team will have a game with Hendrickson High School on November 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
AUSTIN, TX
lhindependent.com

Lady Panthers prevail in playoff opener over Tivy

Going into this season's Class 5A state playoffs, the Lady Panthers were determined to avoid their postseason fate of the past four years when they exited with opening-round losses. Following a 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-22) victory over Tivy at LBJ High School in Johnson City on Tuesday night, the Purple-and-Gold...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
fox7austin.com

PGA Tour professional golfers featured at Tito's Shorties Classic

AUSTIN, Texas - You can catch four professional golfers going head-to-head on Monday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Tito's Shorties Classic. Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs, Beau Hossler, and Keith Mitchell will compete at Butler Pitch and Putt for the foundation or charitable organization of their choice. The event...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced

The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.⁣”
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin music school closes temporarily after fire

AUSTIN, Texas - Tucked between E. 5th and E. 6th off I-35, Eastside Music School welcomes people of all ages and all levels. "I passed it once or twice, and I thought to myself, let me give that a try," said Elyse Ryan, a student. Ryan is the perfect example...
AUSTIN, TX
diningoutwithrobbalon.com

Hoover Alexander Does It Again!

Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places

Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
AUSTIN, TX

