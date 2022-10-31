Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Gives QB Quinn Ewers Honest Advice Following Oklahoma State Loss
Steve Sarkisian reassures Quinn Ewers his status as QB1 following the loss to Oklahoma State
SB Nation
What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?
Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.
Pflugerville, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
3 Auburn commits Texas football should flip after Bryan Harsin firing
Another big domino fell around the college football coaching landscape this week, which is something that can always impact Texas football on the recruiting trail when another blue blood program is involved. On Oct. 31, the Auburn Tigers parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin after he spent less than...
KXAN
Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled
(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
Texas vs. Kansas State picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up in Manhattan as Texas goes on the road to Kansas State in college football's Week 10 action on Saturday. Texas comes in at 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 play and off the idle week following a loss at Oklahoma State. Kansas State is 4-1 in conference matchups and 6-2 ...
lhindependent.com
Lady Panthers prevail in playoff opener over Tivy
Going into this season's Class 5A state playoffs, the Lady Panthers were determined to avoid their postseason fate of the past four years when they exited with opening-round losses. Following a 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-22) victory over Tivy at LBJ High School in Johnson City on Tuesday night, the Purple-and-Gold...
fox7austin.com
PGA Tour professional golfers featured at Tito's Shorties Classic
AUSTIN, Texas - You can catch four professional golfers going head-to-head on Monday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Tito's Shorties Classic. Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs, Beau Hossler, and Keith Mitchell will compete at Butler Pitch and Putt for the foundation or charitable organization of their choice. The event...
hellogeorgetown.com
New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced
The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.”
2 Texas Residents Win Big In Historic $1 Billion Powerball Drawing
Did anyone win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday?
Georgetown music festival features Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna Judd — oh, and T-Pain
The first-ever Two Step Inn will take place April 15-16, 2023 at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown.
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Houston & near Austin
Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn't happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires.
fox7austin.com
Austin music school closes temporarily after fire
AUSTIN, Texas - Tucked between E. 5th and E. 6th off I-35, Eastside Music School welcomes people of all ages and all levels. "I passed it once or twice, and I thought to myself, let me give that a try," said Elyse Ryan, a student. Ryan is the perfect example...
Austin eatery ranked the best pizza spot in Texas serving up slices, pies & calzones
Whether you prefer pizza or calzones there's never a bad time to hop over to your favorite pizza joint and get yourself a couple of slices, a whole pie, or even a giant folded calzone.
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
fox7austin.com
Austin Studio Tour kicks off this weekend featuring more than 500 artists
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Studio Tour is a three-weekend celebration of art and creatives in our community, and it all starts this Saturday. The goal is to introduce the public to new and current ways of experiencing art and the creative practices of artists around our city. The event...
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
