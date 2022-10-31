ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laughing all the way to the jungle! I'm A Celebrity cast of 2022 'are the wealthiest yet' - with Boy George, Mike Tindall, Chris Moyles and Olivia Attwood at the top of an astonishing £76MILLION rich list

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
 6 days ago

The I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here cast this year are the richest yet, with a combined net worth of over £76 million, according to reports.

Boy George, 61, tops the list at a predicted £43.8m while Mike Tindall, 44, married to the King's niece Zara Phillips, follows with an eye-watering £15.7m.

Chris Moyles, 48, reportedly boasts £8m, with Olivia Attwood, 31, sitting on £1.2m. Jill Scott, 35, and Sue Cleaver, 59, are also thought to be millionaires.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZLBi_0isYLylQ00
Rolling in it: The I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here cast this year are the richest yet, with a combined net worth of over £76 million, according to reports (Boy George in October 2022)

Culture Club star George recently listed his £17m Hampstead mansion for sale while Chris calls a £2m property home in nearby Highgate.

A source recently insisted the cast haven't signed up for the ITV reality show due to being short of cash.

They told The Sun: 'People think stars only sign up to I'm a Celebrity for the money but a lot of this year's contestants are already rolling in it. Forget the money, they want the memories.'

The line-up for 2022's I'm A Celebrity also features Scarlette Douglas, Seann Walsh, Babatunde Aleshe, Owen Warner and Charlene White.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swvZm_0isYLylQ00
Wowzers: Boy George, 61, tops the list at a predicted £43.8m while Mike Tindall, 44, (pictured in January 2022) married to the King's niece Zara Phillips, follows with an eye-watering £15.7m
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPWOp_0isYLylQ00
Impressive: Chris Moyles, 48, (pictured in 2018) reportedly boasts £8m

MailOnline has contacted ITV for comment.

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly will once again host I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here when it returns to screens on November 6, with this series the first to be filmed in Australia since the Covid pandemic began in 2020.

On Wednesday, ITV bosses confirmed that I'm A Celebrity will return to screens on Sunday, November 6, with a brand new lineup of stars returning to the Australian jungle.

Olivia and Chris were the first stars 'confirmed' for this year's I'm A Celebrity after they were pictured landing at Brisbane airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rquN_0isYLylQ00
Woah! Former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood, 31, is thought to be sitting on £1.2m
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eytkj_0isYLylQ00
In their element: Jill Scott, 35, (pictured in October 2022) and Sue Cleaver, 59, are also thought to be millionaires
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQFlB_0isYLylQ00
Not at all: A source recently insisted the cast haven't signed up for the ITV reality show due to being short of cash (Sue pictured in 2018)

The former Love Island star and the radio presenter, who had been rumoured as members of the line-up, kept things casual as they made their arrivals on Tuesday.

According to The Sun, Chris said: 'I have absolutely no idea what my family and friends would think of me doing a show like I'm A Celebrity.

'I have never asked them. But I think they would be much more nervous about me doing Antiques Roadshow. It should be nice, fingers crossed anyway.

When asked about having a fear of jungle critters and snakes, he replied: 'There's lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer and I am not scared of sport or beer. So I think I will be alright.'

A source previously told The Sun: 'Chris is a huge signing for I'm A Celebrity and they have been trying to sign him for years.

'Previously he's turned them down for a number of reasons but this year feels like the right time.

'Chris has signed up and is preparing himself mentally and physically to go Down Under. This a huge moment for him and he cannot wait to get stuck in.

'Fans of the show are in for a real treat and Chris has no doubt there will be some people who will be ringing to vote for him to do some of the gruelling trials.'

I'm A Celebrity 2022: Full line-up

Boy George

Occupation: Singer

Age: 61

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqXxW_0isYLylQ00

Olivia Attwood

Occupation: Reality TV star

Age: 31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYMgi_0isYLylQ00

Owen Warner

Occupation: Actor

Age: 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XVOIo_0isYLylQ00

Babatunde Aleshe

Occupation: Comedian

Age: 34

Chris Moyles

Occupation: Radio presenter

Age: 48

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0bvy_0isYLylQ00

Jill Scott

Occupation: Footballer

Age: 35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9WNQ_0isYLylQ00

Charlene White

Occupation: Journalist and presenter

Age: 42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HqJLm_0isYLylQ00

Mike Tindall

Occupation: Former rugby player

Age: 43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Vj0b_0isYLylQ00

Scarlette Douglas

Occupation: TV presenter

Age: 32

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381wwL_0isYLylQ00

Sue Cleaver

Occupation: Actor

Age: 59

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHzM0_0isYLylQ00

Seann Walsh

Occupation: Comedian

Age: 36

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GJkZ_0isYLylQ00

