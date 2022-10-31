Read full article on original website
Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked
LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
Volleyball: No. 4 Nebraska Hosts Indiana Tonight
The Huskers look to remain at the top of the Big Ten standings
Corn Nation
Indiana Volleyball Comes to Play and Disrupt #4 Nebraska at Home
#4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) vs Indiana (13-11, B1G 6-6) When: Wednesday, November 2 2022, 8:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) There are eight matches remaining in the Nebraska volleyball schedule for the regular season. Just eight left! Four of those eight matches are at home, and one of those is tonight against Indiana. The Hoosier are not ranked in the top 25, and they haven’t been very close all season. The Hoosiers are the ninth best team in the conference.
Corn Nation
Huskers React Results: Black Friday in Primetime? Which QB to start? Hire Joseph? Results are in
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Another week of the quickly passing 2022 college football season is halfway over and we...
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to program
Nebraska football picked up a commitment on Tuesday from three-star running back Arnold Barnes per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. They were able to flip the running back from his commitment to Tulane.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Louisiana connection pays off in latest commit
The increased efforts this month by the Nebraska football recruiting apparatus paid off with the second commit under head coach Mickey Joseph. A few weeks ago, the interim head coach landed his first commitment in the form of Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman. On Tuesday morning, he landed another in New Orleans running back Arnold “Duda” Barnes.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph confirms position change coming for Nebraska DL
Mickey Joseph had something new to reveal at the weekly presser on Tuesday. Jailen Weaver is having his position changed. Weaver will now be playing on the OL for the Huskers. It was actually Weaver who came to Joseph with the idea to change positions. Joseph confirmed the switch and stated that Weaver is going to be playing tackle.
HuskerExtra.com
How Nebraska hitter Whitney Lauenstein went from Waverly JV to all-Big Ten contender
One of the defining moments in Whitney Lauenstein’s life stemmed from disappointment. Today, Lauenstein is a sophomore starter for the Nebraska volleyball team at the right-side hitter position. She wows fans with her explosiveness. She jumps high, snaps her arm down quickly and crushes kills to the floor. You...
KETV.com
Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph gives injury update for Husker quarterback Casey Thompson
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph previewed the Huskers' game against Minnesota, including an update on who will be NU's starting quarterback on Saturday. Joseph said Casey Thompson, who was injured against Illinois, has a nerve injury in his right elbow and is day-to-day. Thompson didn't practice...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'
Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
Kearney Hub
Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
kmaland.com
Ashland-Greenwood carries momentum from blowout win into quarterfinal matchup with Boone Central
(Ashland, Neb.) -- For the fifth time in as many years, the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays (9-1) will make an appearance in the quarterfinal round of the Nebraska Class C1 State Football Playoffs, where they will meet Boone Central (8-2). The Bluejays dispatched Auburn (6-4) by a score of 35-3 in the...
Daily Nebraskan
Volleyball player Bekka Allick wins fourth DN Freshman Athlete of the Week
The lead up to Halloween was eerily tame for Husker athletics. Only seven total events were held for Nebraska across the week, excluding two exhibition matches for men’s and women’s basketball. This week’s winner competed in two of these events and topped the performance that awarded her last...
Corn Nation
About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach
We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
1011now.com
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Highlights & Scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Forty-eight teams are in Lincoln for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Tournament starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Watch 1011 NOW throughout the week for highlights and scores.
Kearney Hub
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
HuskerExtra.com
Casey Thompson could miss Minnesota game, Mickey Joseph says on TV show
LINCOLN - Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph said on his weekly coaches show that quarterback Casey Thompson - who missed the final 2 1/2 quarters of NU's 26-9 loss to Illinois, may not be ready to play against Minnesota. "We don't know if Casey's going to be ready," Joseph said on...
KETV.com
Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska breaks ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- Ground is broken on Monday on a 60,000 square foot expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska says the expansion will allow for a larger gaming floor, multiple dining options for guests, a sports book, and a retail area. The ground breaking on the second phase of Prairie Flower Casino comes as the Ponca Tribe celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Ponca Restoration Act and the 4th anniversary of Prairie Flower Casino officially opening.
lseclarion.com
Varsity sports come to an abrupt end at Lincoln’s newest high school
Lincoln’s newest high school Lincoln Northwest (LNW) originally canceled their football season because of the number of injuries they were receiving, which then led to their varsity winter sports season being canceled also. LNW announced the cancellation of the rest of their varsity football season on Sept. 16. LNW...
