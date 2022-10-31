Video shows car thieves crashing through body shop door; thefts and robberies on the rise at Chicago businesses

Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
They are high on something because who in their right can commit these crazy crimes!!
LARRYT60
2d ago
They steal cars and then just abandon them on the south side,whats the point of that ?Just practicing ???
cwbchicago.com
Gunman shoots car, pedestrian, and house on North Side, but apparently missed his target
A gunman who fired on another car as the vehicles sped along Touhy Avenue yesterday evening left a pedestrian shot, a home’s window shattered by bullets, and another driver’s car pelted with gunfire. But there are no indications that the shooter actually hit their intended target, according to Chicago police reports.
cwbchicago.com
CPD sergeant found not guilty of shooting at thieves who stole her car
A veteran Chicago police sergeant has been found not guilty of recklessly discharging her firearm by allegedly shooting at juveniles who stole her SUV during an off-duty incident in suburban Evergreen Park. Judge Steven Rosenblum made the not guilty finding after a short bench trial on Tuesday, according to court...
fox32chicago.com
CPD vehicles, police station shot with paintballs: officials
CHICAGO - Multiple Chicago police vehicles were shot with paintballs early Tuesday in the South Loop. The vehicles were parked in front of the 1st District Police Station, located in the 1700 block of South State Street, when they were struck around 2:20 a.m. with what appeared to be paintballs, Chicago police said.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Arrest made amid spree of vehicle thefts
Cook County Sheriff’s Police have arrested one of two teenage boys suspected of stealing a black 2022 Kia Sportage from the east parking lot at the North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, on the night of Oct. 30, charging him with one felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and a misdemeanor count of theft.
Forest Park Review
Chicago car thief apprehended in Forest Park
A 25-year-old Chicago man was arrested Oct. 28 after allegedly stealing a car in Chicago and then trying to steal another car in Forest Park from the 1500 block of Elgin Avenue. Forest Park police received a call reporting that, at around 4:05 a.m., the alleged offender was seen walking...
Car flips over as driver speeds away from police
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car flipped over as a driver tried to speed away from police in West Town overnight. Police said officers tried to stop the Kia SUV for speeding, but the driver took off. The Kia hit a red sedan and flipped over at Augusta Boulevard and Wood Street just after midnight. The driver got out and ran away. Passengers in both cars suffered minor injuries and are in the hospital in good condition.No one is in custody.
cwbchicago.com
Body camera shows Chicago police shooting that left a man dead in Old Town
Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, released videos today of the police shooting that killed a man in Old Town on October 2. COPA previously announced that the man, identified by the medical examiner’s office as 20-year-old Antonio Fitzgerald Calmese, fired a gun toward officers before they returned fire and killed him. The exchange of gunfire came after an officer deployed his Taser twice, but the device’s prongs “did not appear to make contact” with the man, COPA said.
Man charged in 'finger guns' store robbery in Arlington Heights denied bail
A Rolling Meadows man will remain in custody in connection with an unusual robbery last week. The 28-year-old was charged with aggravated robbery and robbery, after the incident at a business along West Golf Road in Arlington Heights.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in crime spree that included beating, carjacking of handicapped man
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old Chicago man was charged in a crime spree that included a violent North Side carjacking and multiple robberies. The man, Jeremiah Magdaleno, was arrested on Sunday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood after police identified him as the suspect in multiple crimes over the past several weeks, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
While on special probation for a gun charge, man tried to shoot a pizza driver at point-blank range, prosecutors say
After Lorenzo Clark was charged with a felony for allegedly having a gun in a car two years ago in Chicago, he received a golden opportunity. In exchange for pleading guilty, he was given first-time gun offender probation. If he did well, the charge against him would be dismissed. Clark,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop struck by stolen vehicle during traffic stop, person of interest being questioned
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was struck by a stolen vehicle in Gresham Monday afternoon. At about 3:30 p.m., Chicago police stopped a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of West 84th Street and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle. The driver of the stolen Hyundai...
Montgomery shooting: 1 in custody after police find person fatally shot in home
The ABC7 I-Team has learned a man wanted in a domestic gunshot murder in Montgomery has been arrested in downtown Hinsdale.
Suspects displayed gun, robbed Skokie bank: FBI
SKOKIE, Ill. - The FBI is searching for two suspects wanted for robbing a bank in Skokie Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:07 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located at 9553 Skokie Blvd. The two suspects verbally demanded funds and displayed a gun.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot in Rogers Park this weekend is charged with home invasion, gun possession
Prosecutors have filed home invasion and weapons charges against a Chicago man who was shot after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Rogers Park home over the weekend. Gregory Joiner, 36, was ordered held without bail by Judge Susana Ortiz on Tuesday afternoon. Joiner, the victim, and two friends...
Mayor Lightfoot's security details exchanges shots with NW Side robbery suspect, police say
Chicago police officers on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail exchanged shots with an armed robbery suspect in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
West Side Halloween drive-by shooting victim speaks out: ‘For this to happen, it’s unbelievable’
The victim revealed that she organized an Oct. 31 vigil for her cousin, who passed away days earlier from natural causes at age 38.
Niles police look for car that hit 67-year-old and fled
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police released a photo of a car involved in a hit and run crash in Niles.Officers said on Oct. 19, the driver crashed into a 67-year-old man on a bicycle at the intersection of Milwaukee and Dempster.The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he's expected to survive.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man went on ‘significant crime spree’ while on bail for a felony drug case, officials say
A Chicago man went on a weeks-long “significant crime spree” across the North Side while on bail for a felony narcotics case, officials said Tuesday. Jeremiah Magdaleno, 26, is charged with ten felonies, including the vehicular hijacking of a senior citizen, burglaries, and robberies. The incidents began on...
