Chicago, IL

Video shows car thieves crashing through body shop door; thefts and robberies on the rise at Chicago businesses

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 50

Guest
3d ago

They are high on something because who in their right can commit these crazy crimes!!

LARRYT60
2d ago

They steal cars and then just abandon them on the south side,whats the point of that ?Just practicing ???

cwbchicago.com

CPD sergeant found not guilty of shooting at thieves who stole her car

A veteran Chicago police sergeant has been found not guilty of recklessly discharging her firearm by allegedly shooting at juveniles who stole her SUV during an off-duty incident in suburban Evergreen Park. Judge Steven Rosenblum made the not guilty finding after a short bench trial on Tuesday, according to court...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CPD vehicles, police station shot with paintballs: officials

CHICAGO - Multiple Chicago police vehicles were shot with paintballs early Tuesday in the South Loop. The vehicles were parked in front of the 1st District Police Station, located in the 1700 block of South State Street, when they were struck around 2:20 a.m. with what appeared to be paintballs, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Arrest made amid spree of vehicle thefts

Cook County Sheriff’s Police have arrested one of two teenage boys suspected of stealing a black 2022 Kia Sportage from the east parking lot at the North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 Cermak Road, on the night of Oct. 30, charging him with one felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and a misdemeanor count of theft.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Forest Park Review

Chicago car thief apprehended in Forest Park

A 25-year-old Chicago man was arrested Oct. 28 after allegedly stealing a car in Chicago and then trying to steal another car in Forest Park from the 1500 block of Elgin Avenue. Forest Park police received a call reporting that, at around 4:05 a.m., the alleged offender was seen walking...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car flips over as driver speeds away from police

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car flipped over as a driver tried to speed away from police in West Town overnight. Police said officers tried to stop the Kia SUV for speeding, but the driver took off. The Kia hit a red sedan and flipped over at Augusta Boulevard and Wood Street just after midnight. The driver got out and ran away. Passengers in both cars suffered minor injuries and are in the hospital in good condition.No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Body camera shows Chicago police shooting that left a man dead in Old Town

Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, released videos today of the police shooting that killed a man in Old Town on October 2. COPA previously announced that the man, identified by the medical examiner’s office as 20-year-old Antonio Fitzgerald Calmese, fired a gun toward officers before they returned fire and killed him. The exchange of gunfire came after an officer deployed his Taser twice, but the device’s prongs “did not appear to make contact” with the man, COPA said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Suspects displayed gun, robbed Skokie bank: FBI

SKOKIE, Ill. - The FBI is searching for two suspects wanted for robbing a bank in Skokie Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:07 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located at 9553 Skokie Blvd. The two suspects verbally demanded funds and displayed a gun.
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Niles police look for car that hit 67-year-old and fled

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police released a photo of a car involved in a hit and run crash in Niles.Officers said on Oct. 19, the driver crashed into a 67-year-old man on a bicycle at the intersection of Milwaukee and Dempster.The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he's expected to survive.
NILES, IL

