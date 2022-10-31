Read full article on original website
DuPont to end $5.2 billion acquisition of Rogers on clearance hurdles
(Reuters) – Chemicals maker DuPont De Nemours Inc said on Tuesday it was terminating its $5.2 billion buyout of Rogers Corp as the companies have been unable to obtain timely clearances from regulators. DuPont said it would pay Rogers a termination fee of $162.5 million. (Reporting by Ruhi Soni...
Geely’s Zeekr plans electric vehicle sales in Europe in 2023
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Zhejiang Geely Holding Group’s premium electric car business plans to sell the first electric vehicle produced under the Zeekr brand in Europe next year, Zeekr’s CEO said. Zeekr joins a growing list of Chinese automakers looking to launch or expand sales of electric vehicles...
Aston Martin warns margin hit from supply chain disruptions
(Reuters) – British luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Wednesday warned that higher costs from supply chain and logistical disruptions would hurt margins, and tempered its delivery volume outlook for 2022 to 6,200-6,600 units. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
Catering group Sodexo targets operating margin above 6% in 2025
(Reuters) – French catering and food services group Sodexo on Wednesday forecast organic revenue growth of between 6% and 8% for fiscal years 2024-2025 and a margin above 6% in 2025, as it aims to refocus on food services and accelerate growth in its voucher business. “Today, with our...
Exclusive-Italy pushes to weaken fossil fuel financing pledge – sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Italy is attempting to weaken a pledge 10 European governments intend to make on Thursday to stop export credit support for fossil fuel projects, according to draft documents and sources familiar with the matter. The pressure from Italy comes as delegates from nearly 200 countries prepare...
Brazil road blockades disrupting fuel distribution nationwide -energy lobby
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Protests blocking Brazilian roads in several states are disrupting fuel distribution nationwide, the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas (IBP) told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday. The situation was described as critical, according to the energy lobby, which cited a high risk of fuel...
Volvo Cars’ sales up 7% in October
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Wednesday its sales grew 7% year-on-year in October to 54,317 cars. “Overall underlying demand for the company’s cars remains robust, especially for its recharge range of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars,” it said in a statement. (Reporting...
Bed Bath & Beyond’s technology chief resigns after possible data breach
(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Wednesday its customer and technology chief, Rafeh Masood, will step down, days after the home goods retailer reported a possible data breach. Last week, Bed Bath said a third party had improperly accessed its data through a phishing scam by...
Worries over Germany’s China dependency overshadow Scholz trip
BERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes an inaugural visit to China on Friday that will be closely watched for clues on how serious Germany is about reducing its economic reliance on Asia’s rising superpower and confronting its Communist leadership. His one-day visit on Nov. 4, will make...
MetLife third-quarter profit more than halves on lower investment returns
(Reuters) – MetLife Inc on Wednesday reported a 53% drop in third-quarter profit as economic pressures and a global market rout led to weaker returns from the U.S. insurer’s investments. The company’s U.S. unit saw a 17% decline in adjusted profit, while the Asia segment recorded a 65%...
Oil slips as dollar firms, but supply worries check losses
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil futures fell early on Thursday as the dollar firmed on the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, but concerns over looming supply risks kept a floor under prices. Brent crude shed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $95.72 a barrel at 0146 GMT, while U.S. West Texas...
Uber whistleblower says current business model ‘absolutely’ unsustainable
LISBON (Reuters) – Mark MacGann, the whistleblower behind the so-called Uber Files, said on Wednesday that the ride-hailing company seemed to be taking steps toward improving its work culture but that its business model was still “absolutely” unsustainable. The Guardian and Le Monde newspapers reported in July...
U.S. DOJ preparing to probe Adobe’s $20 billion Figma deal – Politico
(Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Justice is preparing to open an investigation into Adobe Inc’s $20 billion takeover of Figma, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing four people with knowledge of the matter and a document it viewed. The DOJ has been reaching out to customers and competitors...
China strives to control sudden outbreak of COVID infections
BEIJING (Reuters) – China is striving to control the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 infections in the shortest time with the lowest costs, the health commission said on Wednesday. China should unwaveringly stick to its dynamic zero-COVID policy, the National Health Commission said. (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by...
Exclusive-Three attorneys general to file lawsuit blocking Albertsons $4 billion payout- source
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois will file a lawsuit in a federal court seeking to block grocer Albertsons $4 billion dividend payout to shareholders on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in New York)
Ferrari lifts profit forecast after strong Q3, keeps cautious stance on margins
MILAN (Reuters) -Luxury sports car maker Ferrari said on Wednesday it was improving its forecasts for full-year results, including for core earnings, after beating expectations in the third quarter, supported by a double-digit increase in shipments. The company however struck a more cautious tone on the margin on those core...
Sun Life profit beats estimates with strong insurance growth in U.S., Asia
TORONTO (Reuters) – Sun Life Financial Inc, Canada’s second-biggest life insurer, on Wednesday beat analysts estimates for its third-quarter core profit, as higher insurance sales in the United States and Asia helped offset declining revenue from its wealth management business. Underlying profit rose 5% from a year ago...
Fed delivers fourth 75 bp hike, signals smaller steps coming
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point as it continued to battle the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years, but signaled future increases in borrowing costs could be made in smaller steps to account for the “cumulative tightening of monetary policy” it has enacted so far.
New York Times misses quarterly revenue estimates
(Reuters) – The New York Times Co missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as brands cut back on ad spending against the backdrop of a looming recession. The company’s total revenue rose 7.6% to $547.7 million in the third quarter, compared with estimates of $548.6 million,...
L’Oréal suspends advertising spending on Twitter -FT
(Reuters) – Cosmetics maker L’Oréal SA has suspended advertising spending on Twitter, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The social media platform was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk last week for $44 billion after six months of twists and turns. Twitter...
