ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WYTV.com

Ohio Supreme Court chief justice candidates discuss plans for courts

(WKBN) – Two current justices, Democrat Jennifer Brunner and Republican Sharon Kennedy, are vying for the position as Ohio Supreme Court justice this election. The chief justice ultimately decides what the priorities are for the Supreme Court, and they serve as the head of all state courts. Democratic Justice...
OHIO STATE
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker campaign rocked by accuser’s shocking move

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in a pivotal election that could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber after next week’s midterm elections. The campaign has been as bruising as you would think with both sides...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy