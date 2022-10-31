Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Twitter — one of the first companies to let staff WFH permanently after the pandemic — plans to order employees back to the office: reports
Twitter was one of the first companies to implement policies which allowed employees to work remotely for an indefinite period, during the pandemic.
With no word on visas, Canada's CBC closes China bureau
BEIJING — (AP) — Canada’s public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met "by months-long silence from Chinese officials." The broadcaster's last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Ukraine war: boost or setback for climate efforts?
BERLIN (AP) — Luetzerath may be 1,000 miles from Ukraine, but it is an indirect victim of Russia’s invasion and some fear so is Earth’s climate. The ancient hamlet in western Germany will soon be demolished along with a wind park to expand a nearby coal mine, despite protests from environmentalists who fear millions more tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide will be released into the atmosphere.
Elon Musk May Make This Long-Requested Feature On Twitter Free For All Users
The edit button in Twitter may not require a Twitter Blue subscription soon. Elon Musk, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO and the new owner of Twitter, reportedly plans to give all users the long-requested feature for free. What Happened: Twitter is planning to expand access to its edit button feature, which...
San Diego Union-Tribune
After six years, UN climate summit returns to Africa
The U.N. climate summit is back in Africa after six years and four consecutive Europe-based conferences
Why Polygon Is Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Today
While most altcoins struggle in light of the bearish cryptocurrency market, Polygon MATIC/USD has been outperforming the apex Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and even Elon Musk’s favorite Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: MATIC is up by 9.50% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.97 at the time of writing,...
Comments / 0