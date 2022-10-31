Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
Aspiring musicians invited to a unique Music Business Expo happening in Owensboro
The Owensboro Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum will be home to an expo this month, with hopes of educating aspiring musicians on how to navigate the always evolving music industry. Francine Marseille is one of the co-founders of the program, along with former Matchbox Twenty bandmember Adam Gaynor.
owensboroliving.com
An Owensboro Tradition Lives On
For over 50 years, Briarpatch Restaurant has been a landmark for the community. In August of 2021, Mike Courtney, Grady Harreld and Joel White purchased the restaurant knowing they would have to renovate the interior but also wanting to keep the iconic location and offerings of the restaurant. Previous owner...
Fun Holiday Activities Happening at Boonville’s Christmas in Boonvillage 2022
Each year, the Square in Boonville is transformed into a winter wonderland. Get ready for Christmas in Boonvillage 2022!. Boonville is always hosting fun events all throughout the year on the Square. These events allow families to go out, have a great time with food, games, and entertainment, all while meeting and greeting business owners and other members of the community. Whether it be the Square Flair, parades, or Boo in Boonville, there's no shortage of fun to be had. The next big event that will be hosted on the Square will be coming up in December, and you might want to mark your calendars to be a part of it. Oh, and this year, we will have a new activity for families in Boonville that will surely be a hit!
Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature
With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
Blackjack is an Small Adoptable Dog in Newburgh that Loves Kids [WHS Pet of the Week]
Another day, another dog from the Warrick Humane Society! This week's doggo is named Blackjack and he is my absolute favorite size for a dog. He's a size "small." Weighing in at 19 lbs, he's not tiny so you won't break him but not huge so he won't eat you out of house and home and leave you giant gifts around the yard. He almost looks like a little black beagle - what I would imagine Snoopy would look like if he was real.
Here are 13 Shelters and Rescues to Find Your Next Best Friend In and Around Evansville Indiana
If you are looking to add a new four-legged friend to your home, we have a list of 13 Evansville area shelters and rescues where you are sure to find your new best friend. We are big believers in the "Don't Shop. Adopt." movement and we love supporting our local animal rescue community here at 103 GBF. Melissa is the dog mom to two rescued pitbulls and I am a cat mom to one fluffy Maine Coon mix.
Kentucky Mom Shares Hilarious Photos of Her “Exorcist” Possessed Children
Have you ever taken a photo of your child, looked at it and thought, "Oh my Lord! My kid looks possessed?" My dear friend and cohost, Angel Welsh, certainly has. And, look. I have been around her two youngest children for years now and I have seen them in action. There's a strong possibility they are possessed. I mean, look at kid up there. She's turned into this . . .
What is the Strange Light in the Sky over Newburgh, Indiana?
This is the season for all things spooky, so when Newburgh residents saw a strange light in the sky, many theories were tossed around on the internet. As you can see in the photo, the October sky looked pretty spooky last night. It was kind of foggy and misting rain. This really made the spotlight stand out, and embrace the spellbinding feeling of Halloween. I actually saw a purple and blue hazy light in my neighborhood. I looked at it for a while before I realized that it was Halloween decorations down the street from me.
city-countyobserver.com
“Evansville Painter/Artist Sells Out London Show First Night”
Andrew “Cooper” a 30-year local /Artist recently completed his international solo gallery exhibition in London England and it was a massive success. “Cooper” studio is located in Evansville, Indiana, Cooper painted 29 canvases in 2022 that were shown at his first Exhibition. American Painter “Cooper” recently just...
Families reconnect during Henderson’s ‘Day of the Dead’
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Día de los Muertos, more commonly known in the states as ‘Day of the Dead’, is a longtime Mexican tradition that honors families departed loved ones. People in Henderson were able to celebrate this holiday and reconnect during this weekend’s ‘Day of the Dead’ festival. The event in Central Park was […]
Fun-Loving Halloween Skeleton Living Her Best Life with a Southern Indiana Family
More times than not, Halloween decorations are designed to be scary and/or creepy to instill a sense of fear in those who dare look at them. Apparently, Martha, who resides at a home in Evansville, didn't get the memo. Meet Martha the Skeleton. Martha isn't your typical skeleton. Well, with...
Queen Tribute Band Coming to Southern Indiana Theater and They ‘Will Rock You’
The 2018 rock biopic Bohemian Rhapsody won Rami Malek a Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury AND ginned up renewed interest in the legendary band. Whether or not that was necessary--the title song, "We Will Rock You", "Another One Bites the Dust," and so...
Expensive action figures go missing in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve opened an investigation after a “large” recent theft. According to deputies, a sizeable amount of action figures, some with high dollar prices, have gone missing in the county. Authorities believe the actions figures were stolen in either a burglary or a theft. The […]
KSP: Body found in Green River confirmed as missing Evansville woman
The Kentucky State Police say the body of deceased female has been found in the Green River near Livermore.
New Mexican Restaurant Coming to Downtown Evansville
As the administrations of both Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and former mayor Johnathan Weinzapfel put their focus on revitalizing downtown Evansville over the past decade or so, the area has seen the efforts pay off as a number of businesses and restaurants have set up shop(s) in several locations south of the Lloyd Expressway, particularly the Main Street Walkway. As someone who works downtown, I appreciate the number of lunch options available, most of which are within walking distance of the studio. The one thing that's been missing, in my opinion, has been a Mexican food option. As of right now, there's only one. La Campirana has a kitchen inside the Arcadamie Bar that serves a few traditional favorites, but we'll soon have a second option with the announcement by the owners of La Mexicana International Market that they'll be opening a new restaurant near the Civic Center.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Huntingburg family’s life of adversity filled with triumphant faith
Faith, acceptance, and resilience are the waters the Werne family swims in daily. While many would be overwhelmed by the adversity and challenges they have faced and continue to face, they bear it with a view on the eternal found in their trust in God. A new book written by...
wevv.com
Daviess County announces new radio system for first responders
Daviess County first responders will soon have a new tool at their disposal as they work to keep the community safe. "As the city of Owensboro has grown, we respond to more and more calls every year. I know if I push that button and I can't get out, it puts us in a bad predicament," said Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith.
wevv.com
New art exhibition on display at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville
Community members in the Madisonville, Kentucky area are invited to view a new gallery that's on display now. The "Selections from Side by Side" touring exhibition is now on display at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts's Anne P. Baker Gallery on the campus of Madisonville Community College. Officials...
14news.com
Owensboro residents voice concerns over polling locations
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With less than one week until the 2022 midterm elections, NAACP representative Reverend Rondalyn Randolph hosted a forum to voice concerns after a booking issue took away a major voting location. “There was not forethought about the impact it would make on those communities that were...
14news.com
Neighbors enjoy impressive Halloween display in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We know there are a lot of Halloween displays out there, but some families take it to another level. There’s a house on the corner of Middle Mount Vernon Road and Saint Phillips Road in Posey County that is included. The homeowners really went...
Comments / 0