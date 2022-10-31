Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sporting News
Travis Kelce discusses last fist fight with brother Jason that nearly sent dad to hospital: 'We got yelled at by mom'
Travis and Jason Kelce might be the most beloved pair of brothers in the NFL this side of the Watt family. But, as with all boys, they'll be boys, too. Fights happen, punches are thrown, but at the end of it, brothers hug it out. On Monday night's "Manningcast" broadcast...
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Bills-Packers tweet is the last thing Green Bay wants to see
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s flirtation with the Buffalo Bills continued on Twitter, which won’t help the Green Bay Packers odds. In this day and age, two words typed in a social media post can make all the difference. Everything Odell Beckham Jr. does at this...
The Green Bay Packers Trade Options with Victor Cruz – Up & Adams
The Green Bay Packers Trade Options with Victor Cruz – Up & Adams
Buffalo Bills Fans’ Huge Announcement on Live TV Goes Viral
During the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers matchup on Sunday (October 30th), a pair of Bills fans made a fun announcement that has officially gone viral. FOX News reports that during the game at Highmark Stadium, a pair of male and female Buffalo Bills fans made the announcement that they are expecting a new baby. The male fan held up a sign that read, “New Baby Coming. Surprise mom and dad. Future Bills Mafia.”
Buffalo Bills D: No Von Miller 'Trash Talk,' Big Move for Tre'Davious White
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller gave a half-serious warning to opponents that dare to talk smack to him. ... and Tre'Davious White seems ready to join the party.
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers reacts to Chase Claypool trade on 'Pat McAfee Show': 'Not surprised' Packers were in on deal
Silence is golden. Sometimes, it's painful. The Packers were, once again, deafeningly quiet prior to the 2022 NFL trade deadline, despite having their sights set on a player that was moved. That's not great news for Aaron Rodgers, who needs just a bit more wide receiver help this year. Chase...
Sporting News
Packers trade rumors: Why Green Bay didn't (or couldn't) make a deal before 2022 NFL trade deadline
The Packers went into the trade deadline reeling as a team. Green Bay had lost four consecutive games to the Giants, Jets, Commanders and Bills and were suddenly questioning whether they were in the playoff picture, let alone the division race. Indeed, Green Bay was in dire straits after a...
Josh Allen hurdle sign relocation
Zoom Buffalo has been asked by the city to take the Allen hurdle sign down. But for those still wanting a photo opportunity, the Allen sign has been relocated.
Sporting News
Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Geno Smith, Caleb Huntley, Garrett Wilson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Fantasy football owners are missing players from the Giants, Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, and Broncos this week, knocking out no fewer than one starting QB, seven starting RBs, six starting WRs, and four starting TEs. In other words, sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will be at a premium this week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 9 fantasy lineup decisions.
Yardbarker
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: 49ers make 'intriguing match' for wide receiver, Adam Schefter says
Odell Beckham Jr. won his long-awaited Super Bowl ring as a member of the Rams, but the wideout was attached to the 49ers prior to signing with Los Angeles. That's a trend that has seemingly continued. ESPN's Adam Schefter took some time to offer informed speculation on Beckham to the...
atozsports.com
The moment Bills fans have been waiting for is finally here
The Buffalo Bills come out of Tuesday’s record-setting NFL trade deadline as massive winners, but not for the reason one might think. Though Bills GM Brandon Beane was busy at the deadline, Buffalo’s biggest move came with the team activating star CB Tre’Davious White off of the physically unable to perform list.
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
FOX Sports
McCaffrey does it all; Vikings are legit; Steelers are a mess: 3 up, 3 down
A.J. Brown — Philadelphia Eagles. I've been on the record in my belief that a single wide receiver has far less of an impact on winning and losing than most football fans would like to believe. For example, the trade of Tyreek Hill has not impacted the Chiefs' win-loss record. Davante Adams has not helped the Raiders win at all. But like all theories, it's never absolute — and every so often a transaction for a wide receiver can transform an offense and/or the quarterback. This is what AJ Brown has done for the Eagles offense.
KARE
Vikings trade draft picks for Lions' TE Hockenson
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions made a rare intradivision trade Tuesday morning ahead of the NFL trade deadline at 3 p.m. The Vikings are sending their 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick to the Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings will...
Sporting News
NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on Kareem Hunt & more at 2022 deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has already bucked the trend of being a rather uneventful in-season milestone for the league. There have already been seven trades during the 2022 NFL season, and six of them were agreed upon during the two weeks ahead of the trade deadline. The most notable player to switch teams was Christian McCaffrey, who was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers on Oct. 20.
FOX Sports
NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Chubb to Dolphins, Claypool to Bears
The annual NFL trade deadline sees a number of teams make moves in an effort to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention — this year, or in future years. The activity was constant all the way until the final buzzer, as 12 players were moved. Here's a recap of...
Sporting News
Calvin Ridley trade details: Jaguars acquire suspended Falcons WR for 'complex draft compensation'
Calvin Ridley isn't playing for the Falcons in 2022, and he won't be playing for them in 2023 either. The Falcons have traded Ridley just an hour before the 2022 NFL trade deadline in one of the more surprising moves of the day. He will be heading to the Jaguars, who are sending two future picks to the Falcons as part of the deal.
Sporting News
Brandin Cooks tweets cryptic message after Texans fail to trade him at deadline: 'Covered for the lies for too long'
Brandin Cooks will remain with the Texans following the 2022 NFL trade deadline — something the ninth-year receiver seems rather unhappy about. Cooks, in his third year in Houston, was held from media availability and practice on Tuesday as rumors of a trade involving the receiver were gaining traction.
Comments / 0