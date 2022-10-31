Weekly Read: Now That LIV Golf's First Season is Over, a Look at What Could Come Next

Hurdles remain for the Saudi-backed startup circuit to convince a skeptical audience; Bob Harig analyzes the issues and offers ideas for improvement.

Dustin Johnson putted on the last hole of the LIV Golf season in front of some of the best crowds of the season. Lynne Sladky/AP

More Weekly Read: Elevated Events’ Unintended Consequences | R&A CEO’s Wide-Ranging Interview | Fore! Things: Punching Masters Tickets

DORAL, Fla. – Through all the doom, doubt and derision, LIV Golf got to a point Sunday that hardly seemed possible even six months ago: the completion of a full season of eight events, crowning individual and team champions , and considerable optimism about the future.

That is far from saying that the LIV Golf Invitational Series—to transition to the LIV Golf League in 2023—is or will be a rousing success.

There remain numerous hurdles, perhaps chief among them a good bit of skepticism in a golf world that has looked down on 54-hole events, shotgun starts and the huge guaranteed sums that have locked in more than two dozen players.

But even after LIV Golf announced its eight-tournament schedule, it was hard to envision a season-ending event at Doral that brought out more fans than at any other venue and created an atmosphere that actually seemed on a path to what they want to achieve.

Remember, there was a time when we wondered if LIV Golf would be able to fill its 48-player fields. Now LIV executives say they have more players who want to join in 2023 than there is room.

A decision on who joins LIV Golf next is due by the end of the year, but the schedule will not resume until sometime in February . Which means there is time to ponder some changes that may or may not happen.

Players: Who's Next?

A good bit of the drama associated with LIV Golf in 2022 centered around who would sign. Dustin Johnson was the first big name. Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer and Louis Oosthuizen came on board. Then Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed. And Cam Smith.

With perhaps seven to 10 openings for 2023, speculation about who might be next has been muted. LIV Golf said it is negotiating with several players and expects to have that wrapped up by the end of the year, but there has not been much chatter about the players who might emerge.

LIV Golf officials did disclose that they will have 60 players, so each team can have a reserve. And they expect a good bit of movement among teams in the offseason, which they are referring to as a “transfer window’’ or free agency.

Teams Turning Into Franchises

The Miami event highlighted the LIV Golf vision. It was strictly about the teams, and the players were all-in. Part of that might have to do with the fact that captains will be given equity stakes in their teams when they are sold as franchises. At least that is the plan.

The idea of team golf within a stroke-play individual event is catching on slowly. Whether it will ever be fully embraced is to be determined. And it might very well help if they came up with some better team names that are more in line with the players who are part of them. All of which can be worked out.

The bigger issue for LIV Golf is seeing these teams accumulate enough value that they can be monetized . Various LIV officials have suggested they’ve already had offers for teams, but are waiting through 2023 to capitalize on that interest.

The best way to enhance their value for LIV Golf is to get more exposure through a television deal as well as sponsorships. Those are big issues for 2023.

As for the teams themselves, here’s an idea: why not increase the number of teams to 14, thus giving you the ability to have 56 players—and 18 groups of three? For spectators, that means a group on every hole of a shotgun start.

Access: How Do Others Get in?

One of the sticking points to LIV Golf’s application for Official World Golf Ranking points appears to be a lack of access to what in 2023 becomes the LIV Golf League. More than 30 players are contracted, and some have been assured of spots for next year due to finishing among the top 24 in the individual portion of the schedule. LIV Golf has been giving spots to the leaders of various worldwide tours and has a path for the Order of Merit winner of the International Series. That should probably be expanded to an event-by-event basis.

But if you increase the teams from 12 to 14, you’ve got one easy solution: why not a weekly qualifier that takes four players who comprise their own team? Imagine the interest in a qualifier where those who make the field have a chance to earn a minimum of $120,000. And while that team may be a longshot to be competitive, perhaps offer the incentive of a top-6 team finish meaning another chance at the following tournament?

This creates some more drama, while also helping check a box that allows more access to the league.

The Ongoing World Ranking Dilemma

The issue will become more acute as LIV Golf players continue to drop in the rankings. It was always one of the risks to joining this venture, and those who do not acknowledge so are being disingenuous. The quest for world ranking points was never going to be fast, nor easy.

Is February a reasonable time frame? It might be more reasonable if LIV Golf were to embrace a few of the guidelines that all seem to agree are imperative. While the OWGR’s own guidelines have been shown to be a moving target , having a 36-hole cut and having access to the events appear to be easy solutions.

Smaller fields and 54-hole events are accounted for with reduced points. LIV Golf already has several players who have either never played in official OWGR events or have played so few events as to barely be ranked. Given that all players are now ranked based on a Strokes Gained World Rating formula, it will pull down the total points given to LIV events.

The point is that LIV golfers will not have an easy time climbing the rankings. The events will garner fewer points, and it will require numerous high finishes to climb. For that reason, it seems that if a few changes are made, ranking points should be granted, and the world of golf at large can watch it play out.

Spectators

Chicago and Miami were the best-attended events as there seemed to be a loosening of admission policies. LIV Golf officials said they limited attendance at several events due to security reasons. While that might be the case, the whole point of “Golf, but Louder’’ would seem to be throngs of people attending the tournaments. While there seemed to be no shortage of people in the various hospitality venues, the daily-ticket-paying spectators were mostly on the light side. With an entity that has not put a huge premium on revenue at the onset, getting more people inside the gates would seem a priority.

And while it seems logical that LIV Golf would play an event in the country—Saudi Arabia—that is paying the bills, there seemingly could not be a worse venue to showcase the game, with only a few hundred spectators on site.

The vibe that LIV Golf has tried to create with music on the course can only be enhanced if there are more people there to experience it.

Now what?

After playing eight events in less than five months—with less than a three-month lead time until the first one—LIV Golf can take a deep breath, as the first event in 2023 is an undisclosed date in February.

That does not mean things will be quiet.

LIV Golf expects to announce its 2023 schedule by the end of November. It will see some significant movement among teams and said it wants that to conclude 60 days prior to its first event, which suggests sometime in December. It is expected to sign four to six new players, some believed to be “names.’’

There will undoubtedly be more fallout from the LIV Golf lawsuit against the PGA Tour. It is unclear if there will be an OWGR updates. And any kind of information regarding a television partner would be huge as LIV Golf attempts to move forward.

The controversial circuit has come a long way in just a few months. How far it can continue to go and what kind of traction it gets remain big questions going forward.