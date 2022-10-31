ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Signup Continues for Easement and Financial Assistance in Alabama

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Alabama wants to remind eligible landowners and agricultural producers that signup continues for Fiscal Year 2023 Farm Bill easement and financial assistance programs. Those programs include the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program – Wetland Reserve Easements (ACEP-WRE), the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), the...
USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama. In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare...
Alabama DHR Accepting Applications for Next Round of Child Care Bonuses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Licensed child care providers have until Dec. 2 to apply for the fifth quarter of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). The grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff to help...
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see an adjustment on their December bills. Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
$7.3M awarded to support rural healthcare providers across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $7.3 million in grants in projects aimed at improving healthcare facilities across rural parts of Alabama. According to the USDA, the grant money will go to support 11 different projects across the state. The investments will help build, renovate...
Bonuses on the way to licensed daycare providers in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Big bonuses are on the way to Alabama’s child daycare centers and teachers. It’s another round of cash to help daycares recover from losing employees during the pandemic. The money from the American Rescue Plan Act means bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and...
State organization emphasizes gambling responsibly

Jack Galassini of the Alabama Council on Compulsive Gambling emphasized the negative impact of compulsive gambling and the resources during a presentation to the Clanton Kiwanis Club on Oct. 27. “95% of the people who gamble can do it responsibly, we’re here for the 5% that determine (they have) a...
CLANTON, AL
Health officials warn of RSV uptick in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a virus that circulates year round and typically, this time of year is when health officials expect it to peak. We’re talking about Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV. Right now, Alabama healthcare workers are seeing a surge of patients with the Flu and RSV.
Ivey declares November as “Thank Alabama Teachers Month”

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks to the Thank Alabama Teachers Month press event at George Washington Carver High School in Montgomery. (Governor's Office/Hal Yeager) Governor Kay Ivey joined Alabama education leaders Tuesday at Carver High School to proclaim November as “Thank Alabama Teachers Month.”. This is the third annual...
AT&T says 911 calls have been restored in affected Alabama communities

UPDATE: 6:03 p.m.: An AT&T Corporate Communications representative released this statement:. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue.”. ---------------------------------------------...
Alabama State Health Department warns of increased RSV cases, risk

Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1. Dothan Police are investigating a Halloween night incident that saw a vehicle driven into a crowd of people that resulted in 3 injuries and one woman arrested for tampering.
DOTHAN, AL
Alabama constitutional changes on the ballot, could impact prison labor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The general election is more than a week away and there could be some changes to the Alabama constitution. On the ballot, there are ten amendments on the ballot and a vote to recompile the state constitution. Voting ‘yes’ means deleting duplicate and legally irrelevant provisions...
