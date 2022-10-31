Read full article on original website
Related
southeastagnet.com
Signup Continues for Easement and Financial Assistance in Alabama
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Alabama wants to remind eligible landowners and agricultural producers that signup continues for Fiscal Year 2023 Farm Bill easement and financial assistance programs. Those programs include the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program – Wetland Reserve Easements (ACEP-WRE), the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), the...
wbrc.com
USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama. In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare...
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
Alabama Power customers could see bill increases this December: Here’s why
Alabama Power announced Wednesday a December rate adjustment that they say will increase the "typical residential" customer's bill by about $10 to cover the rising costs of fuel, according to an Alabama Power news release.
alabama.gov
Alabama DHR Accepting Applications for Next Round of Child Care Bonuses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Licensed child care providers have until Dec. 2 to apply for the fifth quarter of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR). The grants pay for quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff to help...
wbrc.com
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see an adjustment on their December bills. Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.
WSFA
$7.3M awarded to support rural healthcare providers across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $7.3 million in grants in projects aimed at improving healthcare facilities across rural parts of Alabama. According to the USDA, the grant money will go to support 11 different projects across the state. The investments will help build, renovate...
wbrc.com
Bonuses on the way to licensed daycare providers in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Big bonuses are on the way to Alabama’s child daycare centers and teachers. It’s another round of cash to help daycares recover from losing employees during the pandemic. The money from the American Rescue Plan Act means bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and...
Clanton Advertiser
State organization emphasizes gambling responsibly
Jack Galassini of the Alabama Council on Compulsive Gambling emphasized the negative impact of compulsive gambling and the resources during a presentation to the Clanton Kiwanis Club on Oct. 27. “95% of the people who gamble can do it responsibly, we’re here for the 5% that determine (they have) a...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time payments worth up to $200 could be sent out in Alabama
Alabama residents might be able to expect some extra pocket change sometime next year, if approved by the state's legislation.
Alabama amendment 2: Cities, counties could use federal funds for broadband expansion
Statewide Amendment 2 on the general election ballot next week would clear the way for counties and cities to use federal funds to help bring access to high-speed internet to more homes and businesses. Amendment 2 is one of 10 statewide amendments on the ballot Nov. 8. The Legislature passed...
wtvy.com
Health officials warn of RSV uptick in Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a virus that circulates year round and typically, this time of year is when health officials expect it to peak. We’re talking about Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV. Right now, Alabama healthcare workers are seeing a surge of patients with the Flu and RSV.
alreporter.com
Ivey declares November as “Thank Alabama Teachers Month”
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks to the Thank Alabama Teachers Month press event at George Washington Carver High School in Montgomery. (Governor's Office/Hal Yeager) Governor Kay Ivey joined Alabama education leaders Tuesday at Carver High School to proclaim November as “Thank Alabama Teachers Month.”. This is the third annual...
wvtm13.com
AT&T says 911 calls have been restored in affected Alabama communities
UPDATE: 6:03 p.m.: An AT&T Corporate Communications representative released this statement:. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue.”. ---------------------------------------------...
wtvy.com
Alabama State Health Department warns of increased RSV cases, risk
Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1. Dothan Police are investigating a Halloween night incident that saw a vehicle driven into a crowd of people that resulted in 3 injuries and one woman arrested for tampering.
It’s time to ‘fall back’: What to know about the upcoming time change in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost time to move your clocks back an hour. The time will change on Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. It’s happening in Alabama even though Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law in 2021 to make Daylight Saving Time year-round. To explain that and more, WKRG News 5 has […]
wbrc.com
Inflation/economy top issue for Ala. voters in exclusive new Gray TV/AL Daily News poll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new exclusive poll of Alabama voters show the inflation and economy are the top issue motivating their decision-making a week away from Election Day. The new Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll conducted by Cygnal of 616 likely primary voters shows a combination of inflation and...
Alabama schools lead nation in gains for Black, Hispanic students during pandemic, researchers say
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Black and Hispanic students in Alabama school districts made some of the greatest learning gains during the pandemic, according to a national analysis released last week. On Friday, an analysis of state...
wtvy.com
Alabama constitutional changes on the ballot, could impact prison labor
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The general election is more than a week away and there could be some changes to the Alabama constitution. On the ballot, there are ten amendments on the ballot and a vote to recompile the state constitution. Voting ‘yes’ means deleting duplicate and legally irrelevant provisions...
WPMI
Allocation unclear for portions of $276 million received by Alabama in opioid lawsuit
The state of Alabama is receiving nearly $300 million dollars from a settlement with companies producing addictive opioid medication. The funds will be coming from Endo Pharmaceutical, Johnson and Johnson, and McKesson. All companies are now having to answer claims made by more than 3,000 state and local governments for...
