ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘I’ll be much better, but he will still be a fraud’: John Fetterman flips own health struggles against Mehmet Oz

By Pennlive.Com
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 145

AP_000435.e7a0f3c9ff2441f094afa26cadf9a9d7.1127
2d ago

The only fraud out there is you Fetterman. And you’ve been a fraud all your life. I wish we had a better choice between you and Oz. But as it is Oz is our only choice.

Reply(2)
69
Angel Jade Austin
3d ago

The recent Stroke has placed great concern and caution on the ability to serve in a high stress job as a Senator that requires travel mettings and speech alot speech which Mr. Fetterman still I'd clearly having issues with from the stroke .I am not for it against either canadate .I am for which ever person wins the election that people chose and is fit and healthy to serve their elected term .

Reply(10)
30
Donna Woosman
2d ago

oz, a fraud???? fetterman got caught big time lying about franking. he was called out on it a day STILL DENIED IT WHEN ITS ON TAPE!!! and oz is the fraud???? I KNOW NOT!! he even presents himself better. he's dignified and I'll be PROUD HAVING HIM REPRESENT PENNSYLVANIA!!!!!

Reply(2)
25
Related
The Hill

Fetterman, Oz deadlocked in Pennsylvania Senate survey

A new poll puts Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz in a dead heat in the Pennsylvania Senate race with less than a week to go before Election Day.   The last Muhlenberg College-Morning Call survey of this election cycle, released Wednesday, found both candidates clocking in with 47 percent support each among likely Pennsylvania…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vogue Magazine

For Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Community Will Always Come Before Politics

When Gisele Barreto Fetterman, wife of Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman, asks me to meet her at the Hollander Project—the women’s co-working space in Braddock that she helped found in 2018—on a chilly weekday in early October, I’m instinctively uneasy. Memories of the intensely professional atmosphere at The Wing (RIP) surface, and I almost get up the nerve to ask her if we can meet somewhere a little more personal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania ballot-box stuffing conspiracy theory is false

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three mail-in ballot boxes in Centre County – home to State College – already had a total 18 of mail-in ballots inside them when the official period to return ballots began. What happened? "There were a few folks who were a bit too eager to get their voted and secure mail-in or absentee ballots into our drop boxes," said Michael Pipe (D), the county's commission chair and chair of its election board. Because they were returned improperly, the ballots couldn't count. But Pipe said county election workers have been getting in touch with the voters in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint alleging his work is plagued by academic fraud and misconduct. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle told The Associated Press in a phone...
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

The Red Wave is coming, so what comes next?

Author’s note: This is the original version of a column I did for another Chambersburg publication, which was edited by that publication to take out some important insight into local politics. In addition, I updated some comments related to the latest poll numbers and made a few minor changes to reflect current events.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Restaurant closure; prison health concerns; Capitol crows: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. High: 70; Low: 46. Mostlly sunny. Prison health care: More than 125 people, some in their 20s, others in the middle of their lives, have died of natural causes in jails across Pennsylvania since 2018. Would better health care have saved them? Studies have found more people die from lack of adequate medical care in prisons than are executed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. election 2022: How redistricting could alter control of the legislature and other changes to watch Nov. 8

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — It’s showtime for Pennsylvania’s brand-new legislative districts. The revamped state House and Senate lines were approved by a commission made up of legislative leaders and an independent chair, and unanimously upheld by Pennsylvania’s highest court as part of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy