ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Theatre Review: ‘Legally Blonde’ presented by Rockville Musical Theatre at F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre

By Nancy Blum
mdtheatreguide.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘That Summer in Sumner’ at the Mosaic Theater Company

The retelling of history has traditionally been told from the winner’s perspective. Without a true winner, the narrative is for the world. In the story of Emmett Till, there will never be a true winner but moments of truth within a group of people who did everything in their power to hide reality. Mosaic Theater Company’s world premiere of the production “That Summer in Sumner” is the second play in The Till Trilogy, written by Ifa Bayeza and directed by Talvin Wilks. This play follows the weeks after Emmett Till’s murder and the trial in September 1955. Bayeza’s approach is not only on the trial but the fight for justice by journalists wanting to tell the true story of Till and his family’s impact.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Filming To Take Place In Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Filming will take place in Carroll Creek Linear Park From Wednesday, November 2 through Friday, November 4 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The filming will take place near and on the suspension bridge. The park and walkways will not be closed to pedestrians...
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

Harry Potter Forbidden Forest experience

Fans of Harry Potter can now experience the wizarding world in a different way. The "Harry Potter: a Forbidden Forest Experience" is officially open in Leesburg, Virginia. FOX 5 photojournalist Jesse Burkett-Hall got a chance to visit the trail.
LEESBURG, VA
WTOP

What’s the scariest movie ever? (Winner)

What’s the scariest movie of all time? We asked that question — and you delivered. After six rounds of voting, WTOP listeners named “The Exorcist” (1973) as their favorite!. That’s right, D.C. area listeners fittingly chose the film that was shot here in Georgetown. “The...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Review: Miss Toya’s charms with New Orleans-style cooking

At Miss Toya’s Creole House, a server pours a mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, blood orange juice and sour mix into a sleek, silver-lined, black cocktail coupe in front of a young woman dressed for a night on the town. The scarlet liquid, triggered by dry ice, bubbles like a witch’s brew and releases a billowy fog into the air that plants a message into my brain: I’ll have what she’s having! Soon I’m sipping on my own Lady Voodoo cocktail, created by Toya Miskiri, who, with her husband, chef Jeffeary Miskiri, opened the Silver Spring restaurant in August. I try to keep it company with an order of deviled eggs spiked with pickle relish and topped with giant lumps of Venezuelan crab meat, but the tasty bites vanish practically before my drink’s bubbles subside. Not to worry, oysters Rockefeller on the half shell—six plump bivalves loaded with garlicky creamed spinach and Parmesan and broiled to golden brown—are right behind them.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mrhsnews.com

Students Spooked by Halloween Costume Regulation

Halloween is a fun, spooky, holiday appealing to people of all ages. Costumes are a major part of Halloween, and creative costumes are a fun way for students to express themselves and connect with other people. Marriotts Ridge has an abundant amount of school spirit, and many students wish to express it by dressing up on Halloween. However, Howard County has a no costume policy in effect, which Marriotts Ridge students express mixed feelings towards.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
tysonsreporter.com

Smoothie King run by McLean couple opens in Vienna

Vienna’s newest stop for smoothies celebrated its coronation yesterday. Smoothie King is now open to customers at 258 Maple Ave East, where it replaced the furniture store Savvy Rest Natural Bedroom in the same block as Sweet Leaf Cafe. For Shazia Zaidi, who owns the franchise with her husband,...
VIENNA, VA
Hilltop

Howard Bookstore Manager Communicates Passion For Running Business

For Alexander “Alex” Bamfo, working at Howard University is a full-circle opportunity. Though 45-year-old Bamfo was raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, he was born in the Howard University Hospital. With roots in the University and in recognition of Howard’s rich legacy, Bamfo takes great pride in being the general manager for the Barnes & Noble Bookstore at Howard University.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

Schitt’s Creek Producer, Silver Spring Native Feigin Dies at 47

Ben Feigin, executive producer of the multiple Emmy award-winning show “Schitt’s Creek” and native of Silver Spring, succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Oct. 24, according to Variety. Feigin, who was 47, died in his home in L.A., according to United Talent Agency, his former employer. He is...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County

Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
SILVER SPRING, MD
tysonsreporter.com

Tysons black bear has also been seen in Vienna, Reston, police confirm

The black bear spotted wandering past the Adaire Apartments in Tysons on Sunday (Oct. 30) is the same one seen in Vienna, Reston and other parts of Fairfax County earlier this fall, police say. The animal has been active in the county for about two months now, traveling in the...
RESTON, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Alexandria: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Alexandria, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Alexandria, Virginia. Alexandria, Virginia is a historic city on the Potomac River, just south of Washington, DC. This small city is known for its quaint Old Town, which features brick sidewalks and 18th and 19th century buildings. Shoppers line King Street, and there is an assortment of restaurants and boutiques to choose from.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
gmufourthestate.com

HISTORIC CIVIL WAR SITE DEDICATED ON FAIRFAX CAMPUS

Mason celebrated the completed restoration of the historic Civil War redoubt site on the Fairfax campus. After a couple of years of working to preserve the integrity of the historic site, Mason commemorated the Civil War site known as the redoubt on Fairfax Main Campus on Oct. 7, 2022. On...
FAIRFAX, VA
mymcmedia.org

Sheppard Pratt Community Wellness Hub Opens in Germantown

A new hub brings community nonprofits under one roof in Germantown to serve residents in northern Montgomery County. The Sheppard Pratt Community Wellness Hub opened at 12850 Middlebrook Road on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting event. The hub is a collection of nonprofit partners serving residents’ health, social and workforce needs....
GERMANTOWN, MD
Washington Examiner

How a Maryland ‘Moms for Liberty' group became leaders in our country's culture war

Many changes happened in this country because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as surviving a deadly virus evolved into the revelation of the Left's aggressive government overreach, elitist superiority, and double standards. Then came the unintended consequence of remote learning — the discovery of the magnitude of left-wing brainwashing in our nation's public schools.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Wawa in Adelphi to Open November 10; Update on Upcoming Gaithersburg Location

The new Wawa at 9100 Riggs Rd in Adelphi, MD is scheduled to open on November 10. The location, which features a 5,619 square foot food and beverage store and a gas station, will be located on the Southwest corner of Adelphi Rd and Riggs Rd, just across Adelphi Rd from the existing 7-Eleven and Popeyes. Wawa also opened a location at 2200 Pulaski Highway in Edgewood, MD last month.
ADELPHI, MD
theburn.com

An old farm near Ashburn becomes a modern winery

Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
ASHBURN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy