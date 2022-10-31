Theatre Review: ‘Legally Blonde’ presented by Rockville Musical Theatre at F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre

The retelling of history has traditionally been told from the winner’s perspective. Without a true winner, the narrative is for the world. In the story of Emmett Till, there will never be a true winner but moments of truth within a group of people who did everything in their power to hide reality. Mosaic Theater Company’s world premiere of the production “That Summer in Sumner” is the second play in The Till Trilogy, written by Ifa Bayeza and directed by Talvin Wilks. This play follows the weeks after Emmett Till’s murder and the trial in September 1955. Bayeza’s approach is not only on the trial but the fight for justice by journalists wanting to tell the true story of Till and his family’s impact.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 HOUR AGO