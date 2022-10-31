Read full article on original website
Doctor’s advice for treating the flu at home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The flu season runs from October through May and by the end of October, the state was being slammed with cases. A map from the CDC showed the flu was spreading at a high level in Alabama; the entire southeast region was either moderate or high for transmission.
More seniors living near poverty line
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New census data shows more seniors are now living in poverty and a third of older adults in Alabama rely completely on social security for their monthly income. At least half of older adults in the state rely on social security for more than half of...
Alabama food stamp recipients getting more grocery money each month due to inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets and the USDA is now increasing monthly SNAP benefits to help EBT users’ budgets each month nationwide. Every year, the USDA revisits SNAP benefit allotments. Now, EBT card holders are getting 12.5 percent more money to spend...
Bonuses on the way to licensed daycare providers in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Big bonuses are on the way to Alabama’s child daycare centers and teachers. It’s another round of cash to help daycares recover from losing employees during the pandemic. The money from the American Rescue Plan Act means bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and...
FIRST ALERT: Warm sunshine for the rest of the work week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clear skies have taken over central Alabama tonight, making for a comfortable Wednesday evening. We have a First Alert for the possibility of patchy fog developing on Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect a cool and clear sunrise with temperatures starting off in the 50s. Plenty of Sunshine...
USDA gives millions in grant money to rural Alabama hospitals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Department of Agriculture, announced it’s investing millions in nearly a dozen rural healthcare providers across the state. Several of them are in West Alabama. In a press conference Tuesday Nivory Gordon, USDA’s Rural Alabama State Director, announced that 11 Alabama hospitals or healthcare...
Alabama Power increasing rates starting in December
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see an adjustment on their December bills. Beginning in December, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $10 a month to cover the higher cost of fuel used to generate electricity. Earlier this year, Alabama Power also announced a $6 monthly rate increase.
Inflation/economy top issue for Ala. voters in exclusive new Gray TV/AL Daily News poll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new exclusive poll of Alabama voters show the inflation and economy are the top issue motivating their decision-making a week away from Election Day. The new Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll conducted by Cygnal of 616 likely primary voters shows a combination of inflation and...
