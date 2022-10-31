ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No charges in police shooting of man in Asbury Park standoff

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to bring criminal charges against a New Jersey police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man during a standoff at the Jersey Shore in 2020. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said late Tuesday that the actions of Asbury...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
crossroadstoday.com

Suspect in wounding of 2 Newark police officers apprehended

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting two Newark police officers was taken into custody Wednesday, after hiding out overnight in the apartment building he’d fled to a day earlier. Police arrested Kendall Howard shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday and charged him...
NEWARK, NJ
crossroadstoday.com

2 police officers shot in Newark; suspect at large

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two Newark police officers were in stable condition Tuesday after being wounded in a confrontation with a gunman being sought in connection with another shooting, authorities said. The afternoon shooting occurred outside an apartment building in residential neighborhood about a mile west of Newark Liberty...
NEWARK, NJ

