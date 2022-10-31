ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings Could Lose Dylan Larkin to Acquire Bo Horvat

According to Nick Kypreos of The Toronto Star, fans should keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings and what happens with Dylan Larkin, a pending UFA who has not signed his extension yet. Kypreos notes that trade rumors surrounding Bo Horvat could lead to him winding up with the Red Wings, especially if Larkin’s long-term extension doesn’t pan out in Detroit.
Bruins dealt brutal long-term injury blow to key defenseman

The Boston Bruins were hit with a crushing injury blow to their defense during Tuesday night’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Key defenseman Derek Forbort exited the game during the first period due to an injury and did not return to action. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Bruins plan to place Forbort on injured reserve, per Bruins stats on Twitter.
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Struggling Prospects, Marchand & More

Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Raise your hand if you saw the Boston Bruins beginning the 2022-23 season...
