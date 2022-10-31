ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Bullet grazes woman’s forehead in walk-up shooting in Barrio Logan

By Amber Coakley
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEF2q_0isYJwvY00

SAN DIEGO — A 26-year-old female was sitting in a white Dodge Charger at 1800 Thor Street with two female passengers when a female suspect approached the vehicle and fired several shots around 10:40 p.m., said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer R. Heims.

15-year-old suspected of stabbing two other teens in Encinitas

Before the incident, a vehicle drove up to the intersection of Thor Street and Main Street where the victim was sitting, according to authorities. It was at that time, a black female suspect wearing a grey hoodie got out of the rear passenger door and fired the shots at the women.

The driver of the Dodge Charger said she drove away from the scene and then pulled over in Chula Vista after discovering one of the bullets grazed her forehead. At that time, authorities transported her to a local hospital. Officer R. Heims said the other two female passengers were not injured during the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zo3Kz_0isYJwvY00
A gunshot hole can be seen on the windshield of a Dodge Charger that was involved in a shooting. (Photo: SIDEO)
20-year-old driver killed after hitting parked car, telephone pole

Police said the suspect was last seen driving away from the scene westbound on Main Street. There is no other suspect information available at this time.

San Diego Police Central Division Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Robbery Suspect Arrested on Camera | Chula Vista

11.01.2022 | 5:30 AM | CHULA VISTA – The male victim called the Police to report that a male was threatening him with a knife on the bicycle path along the southbound I-5. Officers searched the area on foot and using a K-9 & a drone. Officers discovered the...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Married Couple, 3rd Victim Killed in Mission Beach Head-On Crash Are ID'd

The three people killed Saturday in Mission Beach in a head-on crash were identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office. Andrew Paul Small, 62, was driving a Ford EcoSport at a little after 3 p.m. with his wife, 70-year-old Mary Elizabeth Small, in the front passenger seat when, for some reason, Andrew slumped over the steering wheel while traveling at a high rate of speed and veered into the oncoming lane, according to the M.E.'s office. The couple were both San Diego residents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Police Pursuit Collision on Alvarado Road Injures Man and Woman [La Mesa, CA]

Two Hospitalized after Car Crash near Parkway Drive. LA MESA, CA (October 31, 2022) – Late Monday night, two victims were injured in a police pursuit collision on Alvarado Road. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m., in the 7700 block of Alvarado Road near Parkway Drive on October 24th. Investigators say police attempted to pull over a vehicle because its tail light was out. However, the driver failed to stop and the pursuit ensued. The driver began speeding away from the police and ended up crashing into a wall and rolling over. Upon impact, both occupants were ejected from the vehicle onto the road. First responders found the man in the middle of the road while the woman was trapped underneath the flipped vehicle. At this time, an active investigation to determine further information about the pursuit collision on Alvarado Road is still currently underway. It is a law enforcement officer’s duty to conduct traffic stops to serve and protect the community. Remember to remain calm when an officer is attempting to pull you over. Find the nearest and safest area to pull over and then park your car. Stay in the vehicle until the officer gives you further instructions.
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN LAKESIDE CRASH

November 1, 2022 (Lakeside) – This morning shortly before 6 a.m., a 61-year-old man from Lakeside died at the scene of a solo motorcycle crash. According to Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol, the victim was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Morena Avenue to westbound Vigilante Road in Lakeside, when he failed to negotiate a curve. He struck a raised curb, a street sign and a fence.
LAKESIDE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Ironsmith Coffee owner shot in neck and face

Jmar Teyvan Tarafa, 31, is now held without bail, after he allegedly tried to shoot an Encinitas coffee shop owner point-blank in the face, according to statements by a prosecutor late yesterday, October 17, 2022. Prosecutor Helen Kim said the owner of Ironsmith Coffee Roasters told Tarafa to leave his...
ENCINITAS, CA
chulavistatoday.com

A mass casualty incident hospitalized four juveniles in Chula Vista

The Chula Vista Police Department is investigating a mass casualty incident that hospitalized four juveniles after a Honda they occupied lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road. A witness told police that the driver of the Honda was heading in his direction at nearly 90 mph at approximately 9:53...
CHULA VISTA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy