Bullet grazes woman’s forehead in walk-up shooting in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO — A 26-year-old female was sitting in a white Dodge Charger at 1800 Thor Street with two female passengers when a female suspect approached the vehicle and fired several shots around 10:40 p.m., said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer R. Heims.

Before the incident, a vehicle drove up to the intersection of Thor Street and Main Street where the victim was sitting, according to authorities. It was at that time, a black female suspect wearing a grey hoodie got out of the rear passenger door and fired the shots at the women.

The driver of the Dodge Charger said she drove away from the scene and then pulled over in Chula Vista after discovering one of the bullets grazed her forehead. At that time, authorities transported her to a local hospital. Officer R. Heims said the other two female passengers were not injured during the shooting.

A gunshot hole can be seen on the windshield of a Dodge Charger that was involved in a shooting. (Photo: SIDEO)

Police said the suspect was last seen driving away from the scene westbound on Main Street. There is no other suspect information available at this time.

San Diego Police Central Division Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

