New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
Too Soon? Christmas Favorites Return Tomorrow At New Jersey Starbucks
Christmas bells are ringing early at Starbucks. It seems like the holidays come sooner each year. Last week I saw stores in the mall putting out Christmas decorations before it was even Halloween! One place was already preparing for Santa's arrival. But how soon is too soon?. I'm personally conflicted...
New Jersey: Here’s How To Donate Your Halloween Candy To Our Troops
Unfortunately, there is such a thing as having TOO much Halloween candy. Be honest with yourself here. There is nothing good that can come from you eating that entire 10 lb. bag of Halloween candy all on your own. So to save you from a cavity nightmare....here are a few...
Thank Goodness, Doyle’s Pour House in Barnegat, NJ is Not Closing
There was some confusion this weekend on their Doyle's Pour House Facebook page. It had everyone wondering what was going on. I have friends that go here every week and everyone was confused. Doyle's Pour House announcement on Facebook:. To all of our wonderful guests, family, and friends, we wanted...
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey
There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
News 12
Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around New Jersey
Want a fun night out under the stars? There are several places around New Jersey where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check event websites...
Top 5: Best Sushi at the Jersey Shore, NJ
Either it's deliciously wonderful or it's not. Sushi is a "huge" fan favorite. I have to be honest, it is not something I eat, but I have friends that love it. They tell me where the "best" Sushi is and if they like the restaurant where they serve it. It has to be fresh. Fresh is key to delicious Sushi.
Broad Street Dough Co. in Monmouth County serves up Thanksgiving-themed treats
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo is on a mission to try some of the tastiest pies and cakes for Thanksgiving. Today on his pie tour, he visited the Broad Street Dough Co. in Freehold.
Big Closing Near Freehold, NJ Raceway Mall That Might Benefit You
We've got another closing, Jersey Shore. As sad as it is, you may slightly benefit from this closure. According to Yahoo.com, "furniture retailer Huffman Koos near Freehold Raceway Mall is closing." The only other Huffman Koos stores in New Jersey are in Fairfield and Watchung. There are also three stores...
The Best Places to Live in the U.S., Did Ocean County Make the List
We love New Jersey and we know we live in the "best" place in the world. (Some might be smirking at that.) Personally, I love New Jersey and Ocean County, it's a little piece of heaven. According to this list, no...But we disagree. Money.com put out a list 50 best...
Halloween warning about candy that isn't candy at all
NEWARK N.J. (CBS) -- A Halloween warning from New Jersey Poison Control about candy that is not candy at all. This lookalike could land kids in the hospital.Halloween sweet treats. Now there's a potential new danger linked to trick-or-treating -- marijuana edibles can look and taste the same as traditional candy."The child may pick up what they think is their candy from trick-or-treating or that parents have to give out for trick or treating," Bruce Ruck, with the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, said, "but is really parents' or friends' or relatives' edible marijuana."Ruck...
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
A water-skiing dog and other celebrity pets call this N.J. cemetery home
Tucked away in a 2-acre plot of land, surrounded by houses just off a well-traveled Jersey Shore road, are thousands of names inscribed in granite, marble, concrete. Bumsie Giberson. Velvet Bonow. Zero Bankhead. Toodles Majane. Pretzel Berges. Picolo Venuti. Stinker Casey. Pooh Cat Cuneo.
The strange custom of Mischief Night in New Jersey
The night before Halloween was always known by most New Jersey residents as "Mischief Night." We talked about how it seems like this generation of young people is not interested in or aware of the prank-filled night. No one who called in reported any kind of the usual pranks. Most...
‘Ghosting’ in NJ — it’s not just in the workplace anymore
With the labor shortage continuing in New Jersey, ghosting has become more and more commonplace at companies across the Garden State. But this kind of behavior, where you accept a job offer but then never show up for your first day at work and never communicate your change of plans, is also on the rise in personal relationships.
Find out your secret New Jersey name (we all have one)
You know those dumb things you see on social media all the time that tell you things like “Your rapper name is the color of your underwear and the last thing you ate" and you know they're ridiculous but you do it anyway? (Right now I'd be Black Gouda, by the way.)
roi-nj.com
The future is now: Helena Theurer Pavilion promises health care experience unlike any other in N.J.
The basics of the Helena Theurer Pavilion — nine stories, 530,000 square feet, 24 operating rooms, six robotic surgical systems, 72 private surgical waiting rooms, 50 ICU beds, 175 surgical beds, 225 individual rooms — do not begin to describe the facility. Neither does the phrase “state-of-the-art,” especially...
New Jersey man creates massive ‘Stranger Things’ display in Fair Lawn
FAIR LAWN, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey man created a massive ‘Stranger Things’ display on the front lawn of his Fair Lawn home. Inspired by the popular Netflix hit, the house is now attracting dozens of visitors, just in time for Halloween. This is the third year that Dave Carota is transforming his home into […]
Woof! The Largest Dog Park in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area
It's with mixed emotions that I write an article about our dogs. If you follow my posts you saw recently that we lost our dog recently. Dexter lived a long and happy life and we were blessed to have had him with us for 18 years. I do wanna say a big shout-out to the Emergency Vets who were there for Dexter they were fantastic and helped us through this difficult time. Also a big thank you to you at home who sent your warm regards it was very much appreciated.
The role of New Jersey librarians expands to provide more community help
The role of libraries and librarians has grown over the years in New Jersey, becoming a jack-of-all-trades. Libraries have been serving more as community centers where they help connect people with each other and with information, said Jessica Trujillo, president of The New Jersey Library Association. How have New Jersey...
Popular Convenience Chain Closing 18 New Jersey Locations
Of all New Jersey businesses that would be announcing closures, this is the last one I'd expect. They have 402 store locations scattered across the Garden State and over 9,500 stores throughout the country. Plus, they have some of the best taquitos I have ever had. Shockingly enough, it is...
