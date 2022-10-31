ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for

We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Modern gun deer hunting season coming up in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Autumn in Kentucky brings earlier sunsets that lead to crisp mornings and an explosion of fall colors that gives way to bare branches. Deer movement increases and builds excitement among hunters. The modern gun deer season opens in less than two weeks and is timed to...
KENTUCKY STATE
coladaily.com

Gamecocks in running for Lexington basketball prospect

The 2022-23 season is the prime focus right now for University of South Carolina men's basketball head coach Lamont Paris. It is not too early to start looking toward the future and compiling five-star talent, and a prime target of the Gamecocks resides at Lexington High School. Shooting guard Cam...
COLUMBIA, SC
wymt.com

Stoops “surprisingly freaking jacked up” ahead of Missouri game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics/WYMT) - This past weekend was not the best one that Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has ever had. Stoops saw his team go to Knoxville and get run over, to the tune of 44-6. Stoops and the team made the bus ride home late Saturday night and the UK head coach was at work all day Sunday. Admittedly bleary-eyed and exhausted while still working in his office on Sunday night, Stoops had an unexpected visitor – one that put him in a much better mood.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Near-record Powerball jackpot sparks lottery fever

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The biggest Powerball winner in Kentucky history claimed a $128.6 million jackpot in 2009. The jackpot Monday night exceeded $1 billion and was the second largest Powerball ever. It was enough to encourage many to play the lottery for the first time. “It would be nice...
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave Adds Massive Tour That Takes You to River Styx, Gothic Avenue, and More

Kentucky's Mammoth Cave adds a new mammoth-sized tour (see what we did there?). Did you know that Kentucky's very own Mammoth Cave holds the record for the longest cave system in the world? It's true, and it keeps getting longer! In fact, in September 2022 cave researchers discovered 6 more miles of passages, so they're constantly discovering new things about Mammoth Cave. Currently, the cave system is 426 miles long! If you laid the entire cave system out end to end it would stretch from Evansville and almost make it to Detroit Michigan (that's a whole lot of cave to explore)!
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Ky. county Sept. 2022 unemployment data released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s county unemployment data for September has been released. Jobless rates fell in 119 Kentucky counties between September 2021 and September 2022, according to the unemployment data. This is according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, which is an agency of the Kentucky Education and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved people, dating back to the late 1700s. The project will make it easier for people to access information about their family history. Downtown Lexington was the site of one of...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Flood survivor is gifted a new home

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Shirley Holcomb lost her home the night of the floods. Holcomb was trapped in her home with her granddaughter for hours, with water up to their necks. “It was horrible, it was like a nightmare that you couldn’t get out of. You were just stuck right there to watch it,” she said.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckymonthly.com

Remembering a Kentucky Hero

In the front yard of the old Owen County Courthouse at the corner of West Seminary and North Thomas streets near a large tree in the quiet community of Owenton stands Kentucky historical marker No. 2521. It honors an Owen County native whose worldwide accomplishments might have faded from public memory had it not been, in large part, for a group of middle-school students whose teacher had read a newspaper story about little-known Willis Augustus “Mose” Lee Jr., one of Kentucky’s greatest veterans.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Lottery giving away coupons for free Powerball tickets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In honor of the $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot being drawn on Wednesday, the Kentucky Lottery is giving away coupons for free tickets. From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Kroger at 5001 Mud Lane, the Kentucky Lottery will be giving away a limited number of free Powerball tickets.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Lexington native creates custom sneakers for horses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The world’s first custom sneakers for horses are here, and they’re called “Horse Kicks.”. For far too long horses have only been fitted for traditional, run-of-the-mill horseshoes, this new product changes that. Created by a Lexington native, Marcus Floyd turns hyped human sneakers into footwear for equine athletes.
LEXINGTON, KY

