FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for
We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
wymt.com
Knott Central graduate hosts flood relief game with Transylvania basketball
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A former mountain athlete is using his platform in college basketball to help the region he calls home. Colby Napier, a graduate of Knott Central, hosted a flood relief exhibition game between his Transylvania Pioneers and the NKU Norse. ”It just meant a lot to me...
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari issues message to Kentucky fans ahead of 2022-23 season opener
Kentucky coach John Calipari is asking Wildcats basketball fans to do something they aren’t used to doing and, really, aren’t very good at doing. He’s asking them to be a little patient, and he’s asking for this before the season even starts. “We’re not where we...
Kentucky AP Prep Football Polls
LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points an
Wave 3
Modern gun deer hunting season coming up in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Autumn in Kentucky brings earlier sunsets that lead to crisp mornings and an explosion of fall colors that gives way to bare branches. Deer movement increases and builds excitement among hunters. The modern gun deer season opens in less than two weeks and is timed to...
coladaily.com
Gamecocks in running for Lexington basketball prospect
The 2022-23 season is the prime focus right now for University of South Carolina men's basketball head coach Lamont Paris. It is not too early to start looking toward the future and compiling five-star talent, and a prime target of the Gamecocks resides at Lexington High School. Shooting guard Cam...
wymt.com
Stoops “surprisingly freaking jacked up” ahead of Missouri game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics/WYMT) - This past weekend was not the best one that Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has ever had. Stoops saw his team go to Knoxville and get run over, to the tune of 44-6. Stoops and the team made the bus ride home late Saturday night and the UK head coach was at work all day Sunday. Admittedly bleary-eyed and exhausted while still working in his office on Sunday night, Stoops had an unexpected visitor – one that put him in a much better mood.
wymt.com
Near-record Powerball jackpot sparks lottery fever
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The biggest Powerball winner in Kentucky history claimed a $128.6 million jackpot in 2009. The jackpot Monday night exceeded $1 billion and was the second largest Powerball ever. It was enough to encourage many to play the lottery for the first time. “It would be nice...
WLKY.com
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Kentucky and Indiana?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is...
Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave Adds Massive Tour That Takes You to River Styx, Gothic Avenue, and More
Kentucky's Mammoth Cave adds a new mammoth-sized tour (see what we did there?). Did you know that Kentucky's very own Mammoth Cave holds the record for the longest cave system in the world? It's true, and it keeps getting longer! In fact, in September 2022 cave researchers discovered 6 more miles of passages, so they're constantly discovering new things about Mammoth Cave. Currently, the cave system is 426 miles long! If you laid the entire cave system out end to end it would stretch from Evansville and almost make it to Detroit Michigan (that's a whole lot of cave to explore)!
Wave 3
Ky. county Sept. 2022 unemployment data released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s county unemployment data for September has been released. Jobless rates fell in 119 Kentucky counties between September 2021 and September 2022, according to the unemployment data. This is according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, which is an agency of the Kentucky Education and...
wymt.com
Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved people, dating back to the late 1700s. The project will make it easier for people to access information about their family history. Downtown Lexington was the site of one of...
wdrb.com
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
spectrumnews1.com
What to know before Kentucky's in-person, no excuse early voting starts Thursday
KENTUCKY — Election Day is less than one week away, but voters in Kentucky don't have to wait until then to cast their ballot. Kentucky's in-person, no excuse early voting period runs from Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5. Here's what to know if you're hoping to avoid Election Day lines and vote early this year.
wymt.com
Flood survivor is gifted a new home
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Shirley Holcomb lost her home the night of the floods. Holcomb was trapped in her home with her granddaughter for hours, with water up to their necks. “It was horrible, it was like a nightmare that you couldn’t get out of. You were just stuck right there to watch it,” she said.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
WLKY.com
What are your odds of winning? Kentucky customers hopeful to win estimated $1 billion Powerball Jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second largest prize in Powerball’s 30-year history is up for grabs on Monday night. The jackpot is an estimated $1 billion dollars with an estimated $497.3 million cash option amount. “I know I've got the winning ticket. I'm just waiting on them to call...
kentuckymonthly.com
Remembering a Kentucky Hero
In the front yard of the old Owen County Courthouse at the corner of West Seminary and North Thomas streets near a large tree in the quiet community of Owenton stands Kentucky historical marker No. 2521. It honors an Owen County native whose worldwide accomplishments might have faded from public memory had it not been, in large part, for a group of middle-school students whose teacher had read a newspaper story about little-known Willis Augustus “Mose” Lee Jr., one of Kentucky’s greatest veterans.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Lottery giving away coupons for free Powerball tickets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In honor of the $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot being drawn on Wednesday, the Kentucky Lottery is giving away coupons for free tickets. From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Kroger at 5001 Mud Lane, the Kentucky Lottery will be giving away a limited number of free Powerball tickets.
fox56news.com
Lexington native creates custom sneakers for horses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The world’s first custom sneakers for horses are here, and they’re called “Horse Kicks.”. For far too long horses have only been fitted for traditional, run-of-the-mill horseshoes, this new product changes that. Created by a Lexington native, Marcus Floyd turns hyped human sneakers into footwear for equine athletes.
