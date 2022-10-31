Read full article on original website
Republicans and Democrats spend big on ads for US midterms
The rival parties have outspent the 2020 presidential election on ads addressing abortion, crime and the economy
Letters: Support for insurrections ought to be disqualifying
Anyone who supports an insurrection against the United States should be disqualified from seeking an elected office. That should be a pretty easy call. However, The Times-Picayune does not see it that way. On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob broke through the security of the Capitol and vandalized and looted...
Accidental congresswoman wants to make permanent impact; Letlow seeks full term in House
Like her hero Lindy Boggs, Julia Letlow picked up the congressional mantle when her husband died. And like the late New Orleans congresswoman who assumed the job for 18 years when her husband, Hale Boggs, died in 1973, Letlow intends to be a congresswoman in her own right, not just a reflection of her fallen husband.
Eddie Rispone pushes GOP to back Jeff Landry before the primary, rankling potential candidates
Eddie Rispone, the Republican megadonor who lost a competitive bid to unseat Gov. John Bel Edwards, told party activists Tuesday he’s supporting Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor in 2023, and he wants the party to break with tradition to back a single candidate ahead of the primary. Rispone,...
Hostile takeover: Turning Point USA and the remaking of Arizona's Republican Party
Determined to turn Arizona red, Turning Point USA is playing a long game. If it succeeds there, it will roll out its formula in other states.
