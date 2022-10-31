Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices
Doug Smith is in his third year as a broadcaster for ESPN+/PGA Tour Live and Golf Channel, but he already has accumulated tons of stories in his time around golf. His most hilarious stories might come from working the 2000 PGA Championship as a scorecard runner, where he both caused Tiger Woods to give him a death stare in the middle of his round (en route to winning at Valhalla), right after nearly tripping Jim Furyk while Furyk was making the turn in contention. Yes, Smith nearly had quite the effect on the outcome of that major.
GolfWRX
Lydia Ko explains reason behind surprise split with swing coach Sean Foley
The world number 3 in the women’s game has parted ways with her swing coach. In an Instagram post made on Sunday, LPGA star Lydia Ko announced that she and Sean Foley had stopped working together last month due to “logistical reasons.”. “When I first met Sean, I...
Golf.com
Should you tip golf-bag attendants before or after your round? And how much?!
Doug from New York asks: When is the appropriate time to tip the bag attendants? On arrival? On departure? Both?. Most golf-etiquette questions have a Caddyshack connection. In this case, I’m thinking of the scene where Rodney Dangerfield’s Al Czervik breezes up to Bushwood in a gaudy red Rolls-Royce and hops out, flashing bills.
Golf.com
Solving the mystery of Justin Rose’s custom blank irons
It was only fitting that on Halloween, Justin Rose decided to share a little treat with golf nerds everywhere by showing off a new set of custom irons in his Instagram stories. If there was any doubt that these were a personal set for Rose, the custom JR logo along...
'He has walked in my shoes': This former PGA Tour winner turned instructor is making quite an impact on the women's game
The first time Grant Waite met with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, it rained. He filmed two swings, and they talked about her back pain. Ewart Shadoff, who had missed the cut in eight of her last 10 events, feared her career might be cut short. Waite offered a few swing change suggestions to ease the pain and said he’d see her soon at the LPGA stop in Arkansas.
Dustin Johnson not satisfied with banking $35.6 million and sweeping LIV Golf's triple crown
Dustin Johnson topped the money leaders list, won the individual championship and captained 4 Aces to the team title in LIV Golf's inaugural season.
thegolfnewsnet.com
What is the size of the golf ball and hole?
Sometimes the golf ball doesn't look like it can ever fit in a golf hole. And sometimes the golf hole looks so big that you'll never miss. So, what size is the golf ball and golf hole?. What size is the golf ball allowed by the Rules of Golf?. The...
Golf.com
TaylorMade’s hilarious Halloween video will keep you guessing
No one embraces the holidays quite like TaylorMade. Three years ago, they managed to get Tiger Woods and several other high-profile staffers to dress up in Christmas onesies. Last year was a superb recreation of the triple dog dare scene from “A Christmas Story.”. With 55 days to go...
golfmagic.com
Pat Perez had a simple message to his haters after LIV finale: "Shut up"
Pat Perez has millions of reasons to smile right now, after the 4 Aces GC took down LIV Golf's inaugural $50m team championship in Miami. But it's fair to say that it has not been the easiest of rides for the 46-year-old American. Of course, he has been amply compensated.
Golf.com
How does Ping manage its famed Gold Putter Vault? Its curator explains
You don’t have to be a gearhead to appreciate the trove of golf history that Ping has at its Phoenix, Ariz., headquarters. The company’s Gold Putter Vault boasts a collection of more than 3,200 gold-plated putters, each of which commemorates a win by a player who wielded a Ping flatstick.
Golf.com
Rules Guy: What’s the penalty if you pick up your ball to escape a swarm of hornets?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. My playing partner hit his ball into tall grass. As he was about to play it, he was swarmed by hornets—we must have disturbed their nest. He grabbed his ball, took a few steps back out of the tall-grass area, and played his shot (un-stung, thankfully). He had moved it further from the hole but into a different grass. When he asked me how he should score the hole, I wasn’t sure. Add a penalty stroke? Is there any rule that permits free relief if playing it as it lies is dangerous? —Joe Skarbek, Woodstock, Ga.
LIV Golf’s Greg Norman Still Hoping for Cooperation With PGA Tour: ‘We Did Not Create the Angst’
Talking with reporters Wednesday after LIV Golf’s first season, the commissioner said he’s ‘disappointed’ that his players can’t compete on other top tours.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s Company TMRW Sports Announces F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton as an Investor
F1 great Lewis Hamilton is joining as an investor in TMRW Sports, a progressive entertainment and media company spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
Golf.com
This lovable golf-course pup plays a priceless role at South Florida club
Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like this superintendent’s dog (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | TaylorMade content creator | Luxury helicopter pilot | Titleist club builder | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Callaway equipment innovator | Course photographer | Pinehurst bartender.
Golf.com
Best putting training aids of 2022: 9 devices to help you roll it pure on the greens
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! In this edition, we take a close look at our favorite putting training aids. Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop.
Golf.com
This DIY swing enclosure can transform any room for winter practice
This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
Golf.com
GOLF Magazine names three inductees to World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame
GOLF Magazine has named Randy Smith, Mike McGetrick and the late Ben Doyle as the 2022 inductee class into the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame. “The three gentlemen we have chosen to honor with this distinction are wholly deserving of our praise given the work they have done to elevate the art of golf instruction,” GOLF Magazine Editor-in-Chief David DeNunzio said. “We have the utmost respect for Randy, Mike and Ben, and commend them for their considerable contributions to the game.”
Golf.com
Muni Mondays: Why fall is the best time to visit Montauk Downs
It’s more than the changing leaves that make one of GOLF’s Top 20 Municipal Courses so special this time of year. An open tee sheet and a sleepy vibe in this historic summer beach town elevates an already-great public golf experience on Long Island. James Colgan and Zephyr...
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Fan Fave Ryan Long Eliminated in Tournament of Champions Premiere
Ryan Long, the fan-favorite Jeopardy! champion, who won 16 consecutive games back in June, has lost in the first round of the Tournament of Champions, which premiered on Monday, October 31. The Philadelphia-based Uber driver was up against attorney Megan Wachspress (6 wins) and executive assistant Maureen O’Neil (4 wins),...
NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor now terrorizing golf courses: 'Nothing else for me to do but play golf'
BOCA RATON, Fla. — At 63, Lawrence Taylor still knows how to deliver a shot. On Wednesday, he was hitting golf balls instead of quarterbacks. The NFL Hall of Fame outside linebacker played in the TimberTech Championship’s PNK DRV Pro-Am at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. “I...
