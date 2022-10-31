The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. My playing partner hit his ball into tall grass. As he was about to play it, he was swarmed by hornets—we must have disturbed their nest. He grabbed his ball, took a few steps back out of the tall-grass area, and played his shot (un-stung, thankfully). He had moved it further from the hole but into a different grass. When he asked me how he should score the hole, I wasn’t sure. Add a penalty stroke? Is there any rule that permits free relief if playing it as it lies is dangerous? —Joe Skarbek, Woodstock, Ga.

