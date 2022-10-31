ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Digest

A death stare from Tiger, playing Tony Finau for cash and nearly tripping Jim Furyk, with one of golf’s freshest voices

Doug Smith is in his third year as a broadcaster for ESPN+/PGA Tour Live and Golf Channel, but he already has accumulated tons of stories in his time around golf. His most hilarious stories might come from working the 2000 PGA Championship as a scorecard runner, where he both caused Tiger Woods to give him a death stare in the middle of his round (en route to winning at Valhalla), right after nearly tripping Jim Furyk while Furyk was making the turn in contention. Yes, Smith nearly had quite the effect on the outcome of that major.
GolfWRX

Lydia Ko explains reason behind surprise split with swing coach Sean Foley

The world number 3 in the women’s game has parted ways with her swing coach. In an Instagram post made on Sunday, LPGA star Lydia Ko announced that she and Sean Foley had stopped working together last month due to “logistical reasons.”. “When I first met Sean, I...
Golf.com

Should you tip golf-bag attendants before or after your round? And how much?!

Doug from New York asks: When is the appropriate time to tip the bag attendants? On arrival? On departure? Both?. Most golf-etiquette questions have a Caddyshack connection. In this case, I’m thinking of the scene where Rodney Dangerfield’s Al Czervik breezes up to Bushwood in a gaudy red Rolls-Royce and hops out, flashing bills.
Golf.com

Solving the mystery of Justin Rose’s custom blank irons

It was only fitting that on Halloween, Justin Rose decided to share a little treat with golf nerds everywhere by showing off a new set of custom irons in his Instagram stories. If there was any doubt that these were a personal set for Rose, the custom JR logo along...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'He has walked in my shoes': This former PGA Tour winner turned instructor is making quite an impact on the women's game

The first time Grant Waite met with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, it rained. He filmed two swings, and they talked about her back pain. Ewart Shadoff, who had missed the cut in eight of her last 10 events, feared her career might be cut short. Waite offered a few swing change suggestions to ease the pain and said he’d see her soon at the LPGA stop in Arkansas.
thegolfnewsnet.com

What is the size of the golf ball and hole?

Sometimes the golf ball doesn't look like it can ever fit in a golf hole. And sometimes the golf hole looks so big that you'll never miss. So, what size is the golf ball and golf hole?. What size is the golf ball allowed by the Rules of Golf?. The...
Golf.com

TaylorMade’s hilarious Halloween video will keep you guessing

No one embraces the holidays quite like TaylorMade. Three years ago, they managed to get Tiger Woods and several other high-profile staffers to dress up in Christmas onesies. Last year was a superb recreation of the triple dog dare scene from “A Christmas Story.”. With 55 days to go...
golfmagic.com

Pat Perez had a simple message to his haters after LIV finale: "Shut up"

Pat Perez has millions of reasons to smile right now, after the 4 Aces GC took down LIV Golf's inaugural $50m team championship in Miami. But it's fair to say that it has not been the easiest of rides for the 46-year-old American. Of course, he has been amply compensated.
Golf.com

How does Ping manage its famed Gold Putter Vault? Its curator explains

You don’t have to be a gearhead to appreciate the trove of golf history that Ping has at its Phoenix, Ariz., headquarters. The company’s Gold Putter Vault boasts a collection of more than 3,200 gold-plated putters, each of which commemorates a win by a player who wielded a Ping flatstick.
Golf.com

Rules Guy: What’s the penalty if you pick up your ball to escape a swarm of hornets?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. My playing partner hit his ball into tall grass. As he was about to play it, he was swarmed by hornets—we must have disturbed their nest. He grabbed his ball, took a few steps back out of the tall-grass area, and played his shot (un-stung, thankfully). He had moved it further from the hole but into a different grass. When he asked me how he should score the hole, I wasn’t sure. Add a penalty stroke? Is there any rule that permits free relief if playing it as it lies is dangerous? —Joe Skarbek, Woodstock, Ga.
Golf.com

This lovable golf-course pup plays a priceless role at South Florida club

Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like this superintendent’s dog (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | TaylorMade content creator | Luxury helicopter pilot | Titleist club builder | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Callaway equipment innovator | Course photographer | Pinehurst bartender.
Golf.com

This DIY swing enclosure can transform any room for winter practice

This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
Golf.com

GOLF Magazine names three inductees to World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame

GOLF Magazine has named Randy Smith, Mike McGetrick and the late Ben Doyle as the 2022 inductee class into the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame. “The three gentlemen we have chosen to honor with this distinction are wholly deserving of our praise given the work they have done to elevate the art of golf instruction,” GOLF Magazine Editor-in-Chief David DeNunzio said. “We have the utmost respect for Randy, Mike and Ben, and commend them for their considerable contributions to the game.”
Golf.com

Muni Mondays: Why fall is the best time to visit Montauk Downs

It’s more than the changing leaves that make one of GOLF’s Top 20 Municipal Courses so special this time of year. An open tee sheet and a sleepy vibe in this historic summer beach town elevates an already-great public golf experience on Long Island. James Colgan and Zephyr...
