How much your mortgage rate will go up by TOMORROW and exactly when the big banks expect the constant hikes to stop

Australians paying off a typical mortgage are likely to see their monthly loan repayments climb by another $90 tomorrow - with the outside chance of a $180 increase.

Borrowers have already been forced to contend with six consecutive monthly interest rate rises since May, with a seventh straight increase in November regarded as a near certainty.

This is despite Australian home owners enduring the steepest pace of rate rises in almost three decades.

All of the major banks and financial markets are forecasting an interest rate rise on Tuesday with inflation in the year to September soaring by 7.3 per cent - the fastest pace in 32 years.

Australians paying off a typical mortgage are likely to see their monthly loan repayments climb by another $90 tomorrow - with the outside chance of a $180 increase (pictured are houses in Melbourne)

The Commonwealth Bank, NAB and ANZ are forecasting a 0.25 percentage point increase on Melbourne Cup Day that would take the Reserve Bank cash rate to a new nine-year high of 2.85 per cent, up from 2.6 per cent.

What a 0.25 percentage point rate rise would mean

$500,000: Up $75 to $2,621

$600,000: Up $90 to $3,145

$700,000: Up $105 to $3,669

$800,000: Up $120 to $4,193

$900,000: Up $135 to $4,717

$1,000,000: Up $150 to $5,241

Monthly repayment increases based on a Commonwealth Bank variable loan rising to 4.79 per cent from 4.54 per cent to reflect Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate rising to 2.85 per cent from 2.6 per cent

For someone paying off an average $600,000 mortgage, that will mean a $90 increase in their monthly mortgage repayments to $3,145.

Westpac, however, is predicting an even bigger 0.5 percentage point increase that would take the RBA cash rate to a new 10-year high of 3.1 per cent.

This same borrower with a $600,000 variable mortgage would see their monthly repayments rise by another $181 to $3,236.

That is based on a popular Commonwealth Bank variable rate rising to 5.04 per cent, up from an existing level of 4.54 per cent.

Should rates increase by 50 basis points, a borrower with a $600,000 loan would have seen their mortgage repayments rise by $930 since early May, when the RBA cash rate was still at 0.1 per cent.

Just six months ago, Commonwealth Bank variable loans charged 2.29 per cent interest and monthly repayments were at $2,306.

RateCity research director Sally Tindall said a bigger 0.5 percentage point rate rise in November would be more effective in tackling inflation but came with economic risks.

'Reverting back to half a percentage point hike would get the job done faster, however, it also has the capacity to tip more overindebted families into financial stress,' she said.

'With such a precarious and uncertain path ahead, the RBA may need to change tack at any time.'

Scott Solomon, a Baltimore-based associate portfolio manager with American asset management group T. Rowe Price Associates, said Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe didn't want to jeopardise Australia's near 48-year low unemployment rate with a bigger rate rise.

RateCity research director Sally Tindall (pictured) said a bigger 0.5 percentage point rate rise in November would be more effective in tackling inflation but came with economic risks

'We expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to stick to the plan and hike 25 basis points at the November meeting,' he said.

What a 0.5 percentage point rate rise means

$500,000: Up $151 to $2,697

$600,000: Up $181 to $3,236

$700,000: Up $211 to $3,775

$800,000: Up $242 to $4,315

$900,000: Up $272 to $4,854

$1,000,000: Up $302 to $5,393

Monthly loan repayment increases based on a variable mortgage rate rising by 0.5 percentage points to 5.04 per cent from 4.54 per cent to reflect the Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate increasing to 3.1 per cent from 2.6 per cent

'Furthermore, he's quite proud of the levels of employment reached by the Australian economy and has zero desire to prematurely destroy that.'

Many borrowers fixed their loans at a low 2 per cent rate in late 2020 and 2021 when the RBA cash rate was still at a record-low of 0.1 per cent.

Mr Solomon said Dr Lowe would be particularly concerned about these borrowers at their ultra-low two-year fixed-rate periods expired.

'He's acutely aware that many mortgages are due to reset over the next couple of months and doesn't want to unnecessarily burden the population,' he said.

The pace of Reserve Bank monetary policy tightening is already the most severe since 1994, with the central bank opting for 0.5 percentage point increases in June, July, August and September.

A seventh consecutive monthly rate rise on November 1 would be the most in a row since the RBA began publishing a target cash rate in 1990.

The 30-day interbank futures market is expecting a 0.25 percentage point rate rise on Tuesday, matching October's quarter of a percentage point increase.

Westpac is the most worried about inflation with the bank's chief economist Bill Evans forecasting the RBA cash rate peaking at an 11-year high of 3.85 per cent by March 2023.

The 30-day interbank futures is expecting a 0.25 percentage point rate rise on Tuesday, matching October's quarter of a percentage point increase

ANZ's head of Australian economics David Plank is also expecting a 3.85 per cent cash rate but in May.

The Commonwealth Bank's head of Australian economics Gareth Aird is expecting a 3.1 per cent cash rate peak in December, when the Reserve Bank raises rates by another quarter of a percentage point.

NAB chief economist Alan Oster has updated his forecasts to have the Reserve Bank cash rate peaking at 3.6 per cent in March next year, but regards a 0.5 percentage point increase in November as a outside chance with the 7.3 per cent headline inflation rate more than double the RBA's 2 to 3 per cent target.

'In these circumstances, the RBA will need to move monetary policy into more clearly restrictive territory to ensure inflation returns to target,' he said.

'We see a 25 basis point move as likely, but a 50 basis point rise in November is possible.'

The Treasury Budget papers forecast inflation in the December quarter of 2022 hitting a new 32-year high of 7.75 per cent as a return to the old fuel excise rate of 44.2 cents a litre led to higher consumer prices.

The Bank of Canada last week raised its cash rate by 50 basis points to 3.75 per cent while the European Central Bank increased its equivalent rate by 75 basis points to 1.5 per cent - the highest since 2009.

But KPMG chief economist Brendan Rynne said despite those developments, a 25 basis point rise was more likely on Tuesday with an outside chance of a 50 basis point increase.

'Given those developments at home and abroad, a double-rate rise is certainly possible, but KPMG maintains the view that a 25 basis point increase is likely at the November and December RBA board meetings, taking the cash rate to 3.1 per cent by the end of the year,' he said.

What the major banks are NOW expecting from the Reserve Bank

WESTPAC: A 0.5 percentage point increase in November with cash rate peaking at 3.85 per cent in March

ANZ: A 0.25 percentage point increase in November (outside chance of a 0.5 percentage point rise) with cash rate peaking at 3.85 per cent in May

COMMONWEALTH: A 0.25 percentage point increase in November with cash rate peaking at 3.1 per cent in December

NAB: A 0.25 percentage point increase in November (outside chance of a 0.5 percentage point rise) with cash rate peaking at 3.6 per cent in March 2023