Delphi, IN

Haunting clues about Richard Allen’s ‘ties to Delphi Snapchat murder seen in shocking new cop sketch & bridge pictures’

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
NEW clues have surfaced which may reveal more about the man who was taken into custody in connection to the mysterious Delphi Snapchat murders, according to reports.

Chilling photos of Richard Allen, 50, and his family have come to light, including a photo of his daughter posing in what appears to be the exact location where Abby and Liberty were last seen in 2017.

New photos of Richard Allen, 50, have surfaced after he was reportedly taken into custody in connection to the Delphi murders Credit: Facebook
A photo of Allen's daughter appeared to be taken at the same location where Libby German and Abby Williams (pictured) were last seen alive Credit: Snapchat
Allen was pictured in front of what appears to be a police sketch of the suspect Credit: Indiana State Police

While it is unclear when the photo was taken, Allen's wife posted the image just a year after the teen friends were found dead on an Indiana hiking trail, sparking a five-year-long mystery over their murder.

Allen's daughter can be seen smiling on what looks like the same bridge that Libby documented on Snapchat the day she and Abby disappeared.

New information about Allen is coming to light following the bombshell news that he had reportedly been taken into custody in connection to the crime on Friday.

Multiple sources, including a loved one from Libby's family, confirmed to The U.S. Sun that an arrest had been made, with more information set to be released at a police press conference on Monday.

Cops also said that a suspect in the case has been identified but it is unclear if it is Allen, or if another person will be named during Monday's briefing.

Another haunting photo was posted by his wife on Facebook which shows the Indiana man smiling excitedly in front of what appears to be a police sketch of the murder suspect.

While little is known about Allen, The U.S. Sun can reveal that he is an employee of a CVS near Delphi, according to a source who requested to be anonymous.

"The people who worked with him had no clue and were just as surprised as everyone else," the source said. "They’re all just really hoping that there’s some kind of a mistake in that it isn’t him.

"But at the same time, if it is him, they hope there is solid proof because everybody wants to see this come to an end. There’s just a lot of mixed emotions."

A family member confirmed there was an arrest but didn't give the person's name.

The Carroll County District Attorney's office and sheriff's office haven't officially announced the arrest or any other details.

Neither the sheriff nor the prosecutor returned The U.S. Sun's calls and messages for comment on Friday.

MURDER MYSTERY

Eighth graders Abby and Libby went missing while hiking through the woods near Indiana's historic Monon High Bridge on February 13, 2017.

Their bodies were found the following day along Deer Creek, about a quarter of a mile east of the Monon High Bridge.

How Abby and Libby were killed has yet to be revealed by police.

Officials only divulged that the girls' bodies were "posed" and that the suspect, who has yet to be officially identified by cops, undisclosed trophies were taken from each victim.

Investigators have released key evidence in the case, including photos from Libby's phone and audio where an unidentified man tells the girls, "Down the hill".

In the years since the murders police have released two different sketches of potential suspects.

The forthcoming update comes after Indiana State Police troopers searched the Wabash River in Peru, Indiana, last month near the home of a man who is believed to be tied to the investigation.

However, at the time, former FBI agent Paul Keenan said there was "no coincidence" between the search and the murders.

CHILLING CLUES

While investigating the murders, police released an audio recording of a male voice saying "down the hill," asking the public if they could help identify the man's voice.

Audio came from Libby's phone.

The police labeled her a hero as they used evidence from her phone to help with the investigation.

In March, Mike Patty, Libby's grandfather, asked the public to look at the photographs and audio of the suspects.

"If you think it could be, but then say, 'No, he's not like that,' go with your initial instinct. Let law enforcement run that information and make that determination," he said during a news conference.

"However small it may seem, it's extremely vital that we get every tip we can get. Please, we need your help."

Patty still has hopes that the killer will be found.

He said the murderers "torn a hole in our families that will never heal."

The police ran a sketch of a potential suspect based on someone's description of who they believed they saw.

"We want to know who he is,” State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said at a news conference at the time.

“If we can get somebody to come forward with more information — if we can get a name or at least a location of this subject — that would be great.”

Comments / 5

Riche101
2d ago

Thank God an arrest has been made. Those were brave girls recording him but I can’t imagine the terror they must’ve felt. Nancy Grace said there was a lot of blood at the scene and the girls were staged. Poor things. 💔

Reply
6
Peyton
2d ago

This has bothered me since Day 1. If it isn’t him, I obviously hope the wrong person isn’t convicted. However, I also think it’s about time that the girls got some justice. I hope they’re sure about this and not getting people’s hopes up.

Reply(2)
4
 

