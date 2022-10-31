ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

Savannah Has Become The South’s 'Most Exciting Food Destination' & Here’s Where Locals Eat

Some of the best restaurants in Savannah, GA are hiding in plain sight but often get overlooked in lieu of local overrated tourist traps. Over the past few years, the culinary scene in my hometown of Savannah has taken off. Fine dining restaurants like The Grey and Common Thread have garnered media attention nationwide and elevated the standard in the local food and beverage scene.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Haunted houses around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tonight, many communities will be full of trick-or-treaters across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. If you’re looking for some spooky houses to add to your must see list this year, we’ve got you covered. This morning Vincent Best was busy putting on the finishing...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is on it’s way. Why not take a little time to enjoy the events going on this weekend in Savannah? Here’s a list of some to get you started. Grand Opening of Smithereens When: Friday, November 4 at 1 p.m. Where: Savannah Smithereen’s Price: No price is listed on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

EAT IT AND LIKE IT: New 520 wings spot, Regional food and event roundup

Last week in this space we gave you a list of nearly a dozen new eateries on the horizon in and around Savannah with a promise that there would be more. There are always more. It is certainly not the plan here to do a play-by-play every week of upcoming restaurants, but we found out about this one after press time. It is very much worthy of a mention simply because of what it means for the neighborhood where it is being built.
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Savannah’s Spookiest Sights

We’ve all heard it before: “Savannah is one of the most haunted cities in America.”. This is one of the things that makes Savannah, and especially the downtown area of Savannah, a major tourist attraction. The Marshall House, located on E Broughton Street, is one of the most...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week

Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tickets are on sale for Dancing with the Statesboro Stars

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Teams are shining up their dancing shoes for the 2022 Dancing with the Statesboro Stars. It raises money and awareness to fight a serious problem - domestic violence. Plenty of people have had today’s date circled on their calendar to get tickets for one of Statesboro’s...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

PERFORMANCE: Fiddle and Cello

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, also known as “Fiddle and Cello” is an award winning duo with a new album. They stopped by the WTOC Studios for Afternoon Break.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Veterans Resource Fair this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizations and agencies from all across Savannah providing access to health care, financial information, emotional support and more will make themselves available to veterans this weekend at Service Brewing’s first Veterans Resource Fair. Kevin Ryan is the founder and CEO of Service Brewing and he...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

United Way of the Coastal Empire holding nonprofit mini retreat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nonprofits are essential to our community and if you are looking to improve yours, we have a place for you to get all the information and help you need. Productive Nonprofits Consultant Aileen Gabbey, who is one of the organizers for a free nonprofit mini retreat happening this week, joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us how you can get involved.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

United Way holds phone-a-thon for Fall Giving Campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire held a phone-a-thon for this year’s Fall Giving Campaign. Campaign cabinet members, volunteers, and staff members spent their day calling members of the community to consider giving to this year’s campaign. Last year, the United Way helped...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Build a Better Rotation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s workout Wednesday. It’s the day of the week we get you up and moving. Wednesday’s exercise can benefit everyone. WTOC went to Custom Fit Savannah to get better at rotating.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

2023 MLK Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Held

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Association held their 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Sunday, October 30th at Savannah State University King Fraizer Ballroom. During the reception the 203 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer were announced. Rep. Carl Gillard and Mrs. Carolyn Blackshear will serve as 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and minister Latasha Barnes was named Trailblazer.
SAVANNAH, GA
wgac.com

Most Haunted Restaurants – Georgia and South Carolina

Today is Halloween. And while some people are done with all things spooky after the day… others live for spooky things year-round! You’ve heard of haunted houses and haunted attractions. But what about the most haunted restaurants?. Now you may be thinking… for Georgia, the most haunted restaurants...
GEORGIA STATE
blufftonsun.com

Pasta, steaks, mega ball pit and a new eatery at Island West

From old businesses with new owners to new businesses in new places, we have much to discuss. Rohland takes over Village Pasta Shoppe: There are changes afoot just down the sidewalk from our office on Johnston Way in Bluffton Village. Leslie Rohland, owner of The Cottage Café and the Juice Hive, has taken over ownership of The Village Pasta Shoppe. The Bluffton pasta pavilion and Italian gourmet food market celebrated its grand re-opening Nov. 1.
BLUFFTON, SC

