When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
wtoc.com
Historic St. Philip Church’s ‘Wild and Crazy Auction’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Shop, celebrate and just have some fun Saturday at the Historic St. Philip Church’s “Wild and Crazy Auction.’’ Items for men, women, children, the home and more will be available at huge discounts.
Savannah Has Become The South’s 'Most Exciting Food Destination' & Here’s Where Locals Eat
Some of the best restaurants in Savannah, GA are hiding in plain sight but often get overlooked in lieu of local overrated tourist traps. Over the past few years, the culinary scene in my hometown of Savannah has taken off. Fine dining restaurants like The Grey and Common Thread have garnered media attention nationwide and elevated the standard in the local food and beverage scene.
wtoc.com
Haunted houses around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tonight, many communities will be full of trick-or-treaters across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. If you’re looking for some spooky houses to add to your must see list this year, we’ve got you covered. This morning Vincent Best was busy putting on the finishing...
wtoc.com
Spooky spectacles in Savannah: Where to find houses decorated for Halloween 🎃
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, you will see kids and some adults dressed head to toe in their creative costumes. But you will also notice some decorated houses all around the Coastal Empire. At a home on 45th Street, near Guckenheimer Park, a shipwreck has taken over the front yard....
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is on it’s way. Why not take a little time to enjoy the events going on this weekend in Savannah? Here’s a list of some to get you started. Grand Opening of Smithereens When: Friday, November 4 at 1 p.m. Where: Savannah Smithereen’s Price: No price is listed on […]
connectsavannah.com
EAT IT AND LIKE IT: New 520 wings spot, Regional food and event roundup
Last week in this space we gave you a list of nearly a dozen new eateries on the horizon in and around Savannah with a promise that there would be more. There are always more. It is certainly not the plan here to do a play-by-play every week of upcoming restaurants, but we found out about this one after press time. It is very much worthy of a mention simply because of what it means for the neighborhood where it is being built.
wtoc.com
Parents, kids celebrate Halloween at trunk-or-treat event in Bryan Co.
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - On the night of Halloween, kids in Bryan County took their spooky baskets and costumes to Henderson Park for one thing... “Because I can get candy,” said Savian Smith. “Getting candy,” said twin sisters. “I like candy.”. That was Dash but we also...
thegeorgeanne.com
Savannah’s Spookiest Sights
We’ve all heard it before: “Savannah is one of the most haunted cities in America.”. This is one of the things that makes Savannah, and especially the downtown area of Savannah, a major tourist attraction. The Marshall House, located on E Broughton Street, is one of the most...
Excitement builds as dancers get ready for Dancing with the Statesboro Stars
For the past 12 years Dancing with the Statesboro Stars has drawn sold out crowds where community members come to watch local celebrities and their dance partners dance. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for Safe Haven who help victims of domestic violence. Because of the communities continued support...
WJCL
Search for missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon enters 4th week
Update 1:15 p.m.: The Chatham County Police Department issued the following statement on Quinton's disappearance:. "Four weeks ago today, we received the call that would spark the largest search and most far-reaching investigation in the history of the Chatham County Police Department. It was the call that little Quinton Simon was missing.
wtoc.com
Tickets are on sale for Dancing with the Statesboro Stars
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Teams are shining up their dancing shoes for the 2022 Dancing with the Statesboro Stars. It raises money and awareness to fight a serious problem - domestic violence. Plenty of people have had today’s date circled on their calendar to get tickets for one of Statesboro’s...
wtoc.com
PERFORMANCE: Fiddle and Cello
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, also known as “Fiddle and Cello” is an award winning duo with a new album. They stopped by the WTOC Studios for Afternoon Break.
wtoc.com
Veterans Resource Fair this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizations and agencies from all across Savannah providing access to health care, financial information, emotional support and more will make themselves available to veterans this weekend at Service Brewing’s first Veterans Resource Fair. Kevin Ryan is the founder and CEO of Service Brewing and he...
wtoc.com
United Way of the Coastal Empire holding nonprofit mini retreat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nonprofits are essential to our community and if you are looking to improve yours, we have a place for you to get all the information and help you need. Productive Nonprofits Consultant Aileen Gabbey, who is one of the organizers for a free nonprofit mini retreat happening this week, joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us how you can get involved.
wtoc.com
Man arrested after parking truck on sidewalk, taking off clothes and yelling in front of Savannah City Hall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after parking his tractor-trailer truck on the sidewalk in front of Savannah City Hall, exposing himself and yelling threats, according to the police report. In the report from the Savannah Police Department, witness video and...
wtoc.com
United Way holds phone-a-thon for Fall Giving Campaign
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire held a phone-a-thon for this year’s Fall Giving Campaign. Campaign cabinet members, volunteers, and staff members spent their day calling members of the community to consider giving to this year’s campaign. Last year, the United Way helped...
wtoc.com
Build a Better Rotation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s workout Wednesday. It’s the day of the week we get you up and moving. Wednesday’s exercise can benefit everyone. WTOC went to Custom Fit Savannah to get better at rotating.
Savannah Tribune
2023 MLK Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Held
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Day Association held their 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer Reception Sunday, October 30th at Savannah State University King Fraizer Ballroom. During the reception the 203 Parade Grand Marshals and Trailblazer were announced. Rep. Carl Gillard and Mrs. Carolyn Blackshear will serve as 2023 Parade Grand Marshals and minister Latasha Barnes was named Trailblazer.
wgac.com
Most Haunted Restaurants – Georgia and South Carolina
Today is Halloween. And while some people are done with all things spooky after the day… others live for spooky things year-round! You’ve heard of haunted houses and haunted attractions. But what about the most haunted restaurants?. Now you may be thinking… for Georgia, the most haunted restaurants...
blufftonsun.com
Pasta, steaks, mega ball pit and a new eatery at Island West
From old businesses with new owners to new businesses in new places, we have much to discuss. Rohland takes over Village Pasta Shoppe: There are changes afoot just down the sidewalk from our office on Johnston Way in Bluffton Village. Leslie Rohland, owner of The Cottage Café and the Juice Hive, has taken over ownership of The Village Pasta Shoppe. The Bluffton pasta pavilion and Italian gourmet food market celebrated its grand re-opening Nov. 1.
