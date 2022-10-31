Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Trick or treat in Meridian was a success
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neighborhoods were full of kids dressed up as their favorite characters, excited to get some candy. The official observance of Halloween for the City of Meridian was a success as kids got to celebrate a spooky night. Eagle Pointe was one of the popular neighborhoods that had a great turnout of kids for trick or treating.
WDAM-TV
Food Truck Festival set for this weekend in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Waynesboro is getting ready for a Food Truck Festival this weekend. The fun will include live music, food trucks, craft vendors, pony rides and a car show. “We’re trying to get as many people as we can,” said Alex Roberts, owner of Eatin...
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Collinsville Piggly Wiggly gears up for Hope for Hunger Food Drive
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Giving to a good cause!. The Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville is gearing up for its annual Hope for Hunger Food Drive. The food drive is happening this Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to Feedingamerica.org, one in every five children face hunger in Mississippi...
WTOK-TV
Annual Angel Tree Kickoff Tuesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army is officially kicking off its Angel Tree program Tuesday. Citizens National Bank has partnered with the Salvation Army for over 20 years to bring smiles to young kids. Lieutenant Roy Fisher said the Salvation Army office began taking applications for the Angel Tree...
WTOK-TV
Coats for Kids campaign kicks off Nov. 7
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coats for Kids gets the community involved in helping children stay warm by collecting new and used coats in good condition. Not only does this provide warmth for many kids and adults around the community, but provides some financial relief as the holiday season is right around the corner.
WTOK-TV
Over $17,000 check donated to Folds of Honor
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mitchell Distributing presented a check for over $17,000 to Folds of Honor for their annual contribution for the year. Budweiser has a decade-long partnership with Folds of Honor having donated $18 million, equating to over 3,600 scholarships for military dependents served by Folds of Honor. Mitchell...
WTOK-TV
TS Martin is now Hurricane Martin
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Martin formed Wednesday morning as a category 1 hurricane. It is the 7th hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Martin was moving east northeastward at the time very quickly across the Subtropical Atlantic. Martin is forecasted to continue to strengthen possibly becoming a category 2 hurricane by the end of this week. Luckily for us Hurricane Martin will not impact the U.S.
WTOK-TV
Happy Halloween! This isn’t a trick, but a treat
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday and Happy Halloween! Clouds remain over most of the area today, a very small chance of light showers are possible. Those mostly cloudy skies throughout the day will keep us fairly cool. We woke up to some pretty comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This afternoon high temperatures are falling slightly below the average. Highs will be in the mid to lower 70s across the area. If you are heading out to trick-or-treat rain showers will be hard to find. Stay safe and eat a whole lot of candy.
WTOK-TV
10th Annual Reading Program celebrated in Quitman
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman School District hosted its 10th Annual Reading Program. Staff used images from Charlotte’s Web to decorate Quitman Lower Elementary. Students got to enjoy seeing that theme come to life through handmade decorations in the hallways. School staff said the annual reading program...
impact601.com
WTOK-TV
The 13th name on the 2022 hurricane season list has been marked off
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Martin formed Tuesday morning over the Central North Atlantic, marking off the 13th name on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season list. Maximum sustained wind speeds will continue to increase as this storm moves east north-eastward. Hurricane status is possible by the end of the week. Tropical Storm Martin is not expected to threaten the United States.
WTOK-TV
Candy Crawl brings crowds to downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All the ghouls and goblins were out in Meridian for the annual Candy Crawl Wednesday evening. The event welcomed kids and adults to downtown where over 30 businesses were giving out candy to trick or treaters. The Candy Crawl was an early start to the Halloween...
WTOK-TV
Mrs. Thelma “Pat” Phillips
Graveside services for Pat Phillips will begin at 1:00 pm Tuesday November 1, 2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Butler, Alabama with Brother Rodney Tyson officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Phillips, 85, of Meridian,...
WTOK-TV
Sela Ward Parkway closure extended
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian said Monday that the Sela Ward Parkway closure, from C Street to Front Street, will be extended for an additional week. Project Engineer Gabe Faggard said the extension is a result of the replacement of a sewer line at the B Street intersection and weather-related delays. The road was originally scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 2. It’s now tentatively scheduled to reopen Nov. 9.
WTOK-TV
Beautiful blue skies return for midweek
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Mostly cloudy skies stick around again today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overcast skies build in later this evening. Cloudy conditions remain for most of the night before clearing out early Wednesday morning. Setting us up for a nice sunny day ahead. Wednesday and Thursday bring us beautiful blue skies all around. Great weather conditions to enjoy some outdoor activities. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s.
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care team of the week: South Choctaw Academy Volleyball
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the South Choctaw Academy Varsity volleyball team. The Lady Rebels won the school’s first volleyball championship this past week and they finished the season with a 27-4 record. Congratulations to South Choctaw Academy...
WTOK-TV
Powerball winner in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Texaco off North Hills Street near KFC had a lucky winner in the Oct 29 Powerball drawing. A person won 50,000 dollars on Oct 29. A name has yet to be released. More information to follow.
WTOK-TV
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone around here has already won a really nice prize, $50,000!. The ticket was sold at Meridian’s North Hills Texaco. The lucky player matched 4 out of 5 white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 29 drawing. If you bought a ticket, check it carefully!
WTOK-TV
Missing Clarke County man found dead
SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Todd Kemp said the body of 88-year-old Robert L. Gray was found in a pond behind a house in Shubuta Wednesday morning. An investigation is underway. ________. (Original story posted below.) The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 88-year-old Robert L....
Comments / 0