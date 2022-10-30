Nick Bosa 'surprised' that Rams elected to run late in the 4th quarter in loss to 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers took a 31-14 lead over the Los Angeles Rams with under seven minutes remaining in Sunday’s game with a touchdown pass to George Kittle. After the Rams elected to run the ball late to try and run the clock out, Nick Bosa was surprised that Los Angeles wasn’t trying to mount a comeback.

Sean McVay did call a couple of passing plays before calling a running play following the touchdown to Kittle. But the first two passing plays resulted in a loss of six yards after a five-yard reception by Tyler Higbee and a sack of Matthew Stafford that lost 11 yards.

With the first two plays not having success, McVay went with a draw play to Darrell Henderson before punting the ball back to the 49ers. The Rams would then run the ball on four of their final five plays of the game.

Bosa likely wanted to have more pass-rushing opportunities, which is why he was upset that the Rams decided to run the ball late in the game. Considering that it was a 17-point game late in the fourth quarter, McVay likely wanted to try to get out with no major injuries by running the ball, though, Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury on the final drive of the game.