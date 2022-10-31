Powerball lottery warning to check tickets after 2 win massive million-dollar prices ahead of historic $1billion jackpot

LOTTERY officials have warned people to check their tickets after two lucky players won $1million in the Powerball drawer on Saturday night.

It came despite nobody matching all numbers to bag the full Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot now stands at $1billion with a cash option of $497million a historic figure.

After Saturday's drawing, two Michigan Lottery players are $1million richer, lottery officials said.

The winners matched five Powerball numbers: 19-31-40-46-57 – to win the million prize.

Those winning tickets were purchased at the New Buffalo Shell, located at 18913 Laporte Road in New Buffalo, and Billy’s Liquor Depot II, located at 27222 Grand River Avenue in Redford, officials said.

The next Powerball draw will be read on Monday evening.

Officials added the $1billion is set to be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won, and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot was Cristy Davis, who scored a $70million winning ticket on February 12, 2020.

The winnings would also be the second-largest jackpot ever won in the state.

In January 2021, a Michigan lottery club won a $1.05billion Mega Millions jackpot, the largest ever won in Michigan and the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com, until 9.15pm Monday, officials said.

You can add A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2million.

The option only costs a dollar.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Forty-five states sell the tickets.