Matthew Stafford takes blame for Tyler Higbee's crucial fourth-quarter drop vs. 49ers

By Skyler Carlin
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams had a pivotal third-down play in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers where Tyler Higbee dropped a wide-open pass from Matthew Stafford. Despite many faulting Higbee for the drop, Stafford shouldered the blame for the dropped pass after the game.

Higbee took responsibility for the drop, saying that he has to make the play. It was a rough outing for the veteran tight end as he hauled in only two of his six targets for 15 yards in the lopsided defeat at home.

The play occurred in the fourth quarter with the Rams being down 24-14. Stafford rolled to the left and delivered a pass to Higbee on third-down-and-three and it hit the tight end in the hands, but he failed to bring the ball to his body to complete the catch.

Following Higbee’s drop, the Rams would punt the ball and the 49ers would drive down the field to score a touchdown that would put the game well out of reach. Even though Higbee struggled on Sunday, Stafford and the Rams have plenty of confidence in him moving forward.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

