ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'People have an opinion on everything': Paddy McGuinness explains how he deals with extensive internet trolling... sharing that the key is to 'not buy into it'

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

He returned to screens this week with the new series of Top Gear.

And chatting on the comeback of the show, Paddy McGuinness also opened up about how he deals with extensive online trolling while being in the public eye.

Sharing that 'people have an opinion on everything', the 49-year-old presenter explained that he doesn't 'buy into' the social media hate after over 20 years in the industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Rf6G_0isYHzVJ00
'People have an opinion on everything': Paddy McGuinness, 49, has explained how he deals with extensive internet trolling... sharing that the key is to 'not buy into it'

Paddy has been subject to a wave of public commentary for both his TV work and personal life recently, following the breakdown of his 11-year marriage to estranged wife Christine.

But touching on the trolling during a chat with the Daily Star, he explained: 'If you look on any kind of social media, everyone has an opinion.

'Everyone had an opinion when we took over Top Gear, everyone had an opinion when Question of Sport changed'.

Sharing that it's the way of television, he noted that the same thing happens with shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and formerly The X Factor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49kmWg_0isYHzVJ00
On-screen: He returned to screens this week with the new series of Top Gear, and has admitted that many took to social media to air out their opinions when he began presenting the show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1haUnu_0isYHzVJ00
Opinion: Paddy has been subject to a wave of public commentary for both his TV work and personal life, following the breakdown of his 11-year marriage to estranged wife Christine (pictured together earlier this year, prior to the split)

Paddy reflected on his career span of over 20 years in the industry as he continued: 'I've seen it all happen and I'm aware of it. So I don't buy into it much to be honest'.

And for the star, it's about penning things in the right way, sharing that he surrounds himself with people he can have ' a conversation with' rather than straight statements.

The new Top Gear season will see a 'pick-up pilgrimage' across the Southeast Asian country involving Paddy and his co-presenters Freddie Flintoff, 44, and Chris Harris, 47.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tnerF_0isYHzVJ00
Varied: Paddy reflected on his career span of over 20 years in the industry as he continued: 'I've seen it all happen and I'm aware of it. So I don't buy into it much to be honest'

And the first episode of the show saw Paddy with visible sweat patches after he was spun across a car park, promoting the female driver to ask if he was OK.

Drifting is a technique where the driver intentionally oversteers, with loss of traction, while maintaining control and maneuvering the car through a corner.

And following the incident, the presenter shared that he needed to 'lie down and have a little cry'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uaXSo_0isYHzVJ00
Adrenaline: And the first episode of Top Gear saw Paddy with visible sweat patches after he was spun across a car park, promoting the female driver to ask if he was OK

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ioan Gruffudd's girlfriend Bianca Wallace unveils her 'droopy eye' and reveals she's had brain and spine MRIs after experiencing 'spasming, nerve pain and numbness' in MS update

In January, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with 'aggressive' multiple sclerosis three years prior. And on Sunday, Ioan Gruffudd's girlfriend Bianca Wallace took to Instagram where she unveiled her 'droopy left eye and cheek' and explained that she has had Botox to try and lift it. Alongside three...
Daily Mail

Meghan's lifestyle blog takes a step nearer rebirth: Duchess's bid to trademark name 'The Tig' is 'under examination' more than 12 months after application was first made - and five years since she made 'final' post before announcing engagement to Harry

Meghan Markle's lifestyle blog has taken a step nearer rebirth as the Duchess's bid to trademark name 'The Tig' goes under examination more than 12 months after application was first made — and five years since she made 'final' post before announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. The Duchess...
Daily Mail

Giving it all they've got! Adam Woodyatt and Chris Hughes are pictured ahead of their dramatic transformations for ITV's Queens For the Night which aims to smash toxic masculinity

Adam Woodyatt and Chris Hughes have been pictured on set of ITV's Queens For the Night, which will see them undergo incredible drag transformations. EastEnders star Adam, 54, can be seen sitting in a pale pink robe with a bald cap on as mentor and drag star Kitty Scott-Claus takes the reins for his makeover.
Daily Mail

'It's bringing in the big bucks!' Sir Paul McCartney 'bags himself £1.5m from investing in plant-based chicken business and music tech start-up'

Sir Paul McCartney has allegedly bagged himself a whopping £1.5million in only 12 months from investing in up-and-coming companies. The singer, 80, worth a reported £800m, started MPL Ventures during the COVID-19 pandemic and since backed a business making plant-based chicken as well as a music tech start-up behind ABBA's latest album, Voyage, it has been claimed.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

678K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy