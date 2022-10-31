ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 58, shot while on the sidewalk in West Ridge

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while on a sidewalk in West Ridge Tuesday night. At about 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue when she was shot in the right leg, police said. The victim was transported to an...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 children struck by vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Two children were struck by a vehicle in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood. At about 4 p.m., a 43-year-old man driving a Chevy Silverado northbound in the 2100 block of North Tripp was approaching Dickens, and struck a 2-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, police said. The victims were transported...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

7 vehicles stolen over two-week period on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Seven vehicles have been stolen in West Garfield Park over a two-week period. According to police, mostly Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 4400 block of West Fulton on Oct. 19 at midnight. 4100 block of West Washington...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thieves targeting Kia, Hyundai cars on West Side: police

CHICAGO - At least 11 Kia and Hyundai cars have been stolen on Chicago's West Side over the last two weeks. Police are warning residents in the Humboldt Park area after carjackers targeted Kias and Hyundais. The offenders may be using the stolen cars for armed robberies in the same area.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Speeding car caused fiery Dolton crash where one person was killed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Driving way too fast.That's what caused a fiery crash. The police chief in Dolton tells CBS 2 News that a driver was driving at a high rate of speed before causing this fiery crash. It happened on Sibley Boulevard, near Wentworth on the far South Side. The chief said the car was speeding when it hit a second vehicle, spun around, then hit a semi driving the opposite direction.The speeding car then caught fire and crews weren't able to rescue the driver. No one else was hurt. 
DOLTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Video shows moments before Chicago cop fatally shoots man in Old Town

CHICAGO - A video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows a Chicago Police officer fatally shoot a man in his early twenties last month in Old Town. At about 5:04 a.m. on Oct. 2, a man flagged down an officer on patrol in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street. The man said someone just pointed a gun at them.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago burglar hits Mug's Pizza & Ribs on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A burglary on the Northwest Side was caught on camera.Video shows the thief throwing a brick through the glass front door. It happened at Mug's Pizza and Ribs, on Harlem Avenue, near Touhy Avenue.The burglar then calmly walked behind the counter and made off with an entire safe.Anyone who recognizes the car of the suspect is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, shot in Gresham

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The 19-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when shots rang out from a group of males standing in the alley, police said. He suffered a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 35, critically wounded in Austin shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 35-year-old was walking outside just before 2 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5200 block of West Quincy Street, police said. He suffered several gunshot wounds throughout his body...
CHICAGO, IL

