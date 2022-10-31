Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
Related
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot in neck on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenager was shot several times and hospitalized early Wednesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was walking around 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone inside a passing red vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the neck...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 58, shot while on the sidewalk in West Ridge
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while on a sidewalk in West Ridge Tuesday night. At about 7:18 p.m., a 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue when she was shot in the right leg, police said. The victim was transported to an...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
Police alert West and Near Northwest Side residents of stolen car ring
Chicago police said there have been 18 thefts of Hyundais and Kias between October 17th and the 29th in the Humboldt Park, West Garfield Park and Palmer Square neighborhoods.
fox32chicago.com
Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded
CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
15-year-old charged with carjacking in Gresham: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after a man was carjacked in Gresham in mid-October. Police say the teen was identified as the offender who forcefully took a vehicle from a 72-year-old man in the 3000 block of West 84th Street on Oct. 18. The teen was seen...
fox32chicago.com
2 children struck by vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Two children were struck by a vehicle in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood. At about 4 p.m., a 43-year-old man driving a Chevy Silverado northbound in the 2100 block of North Tripp was approaching Dickens, and struck a 2-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, police said. The victims were transported...
fox32chicago.com
7 vehicles stolen over two-week period on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Seven vehicles have been stolen in West Garfield Park over a two-week period. According to police, mostly Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 4400 block of West Fulton on Oct. 19 at midnight. 4100 block of West Washington...
fox32chicago.com
Thieves targeting Kia, Hyundai cars on West Side: police
CHICAGO - At least 11 Kia and Hyundai cars have been stolen on Chicago's West Side over the last two weeks. Police are warning residents in the Humboldt Park area after carjackers targeted Kias and Hyundais. The offenders may be using the stolen cars for armed robberies in the same area.
wjol.com
Person Identified in Sunday’s Fatal Shooting, Crash On City’s East Side
The Will County Coroner’s Office announced the identity of the person who was killed following a crash and shooting in at the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Columbia Street on Saturday. 27 year old Jeffrey Faint, of Joliet was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and shooting.
Speeding car caused fiery Dolton crash where one person was killed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Driving way too fast.That's what caused a fiery crash. The police chief in Dolton tells CBS 2 News that a driver was driving at a high rate of speed before causing this fiery crash. It happened on Sibley Boulevard, near Wentworth on the far South Side. The chief said the car was speeding when it hit a second vehicle, spun around, then hit a semi driving the opposite direction.The speeding car then caught fire and crews weren't able to rescue the driver. No one else was hurt.
fox32chicago.com
Community leaders gather to address East Garfield Park mass shooting
Three children were among 14 people wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side Monday night. Community leaders gathered Wednesday to say gun violence does not represent who they are.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy shot while walking to bus stop on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking to a bus stop in West Pullman Monday night. At about 6 p.m., the teen was walking to the bus stop in the 11700 block of South Loomis when he was shot. The boy was shot in the lower abdomen, and...
fox32chicago.com
Fulton Market restaurant demands more police cameras after drive-by shooting wounds manager
CHICAGO - A Fulton Market restaurant released video of a September shooting, while demanding the city install more police cameras. Outdoor diners at The Aberdeen Tap ducked for cover after a drive-by shooter sprayed a hail of bullets on Sept. 16, 2022. The restaurant manager was injured in the gunfire.
Montgomery shooting: 1 in custody after police find person fatally shot in home
The ABC7 I-Team has learned a man wanted in a domestic gunshot murder in Montgomery has been arrested in downtown Hinsdale.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot in Rogers Park this weekend is charged with home invasion, gun possession
Prosecutors have filed home invasion and weapons charges against a Chicago man who was shot after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Rogers Park home over the weekend. Gregory Joiner, 36, was ordered held without bail by Judge Susana Ortiz on Tuesday afternoon. Joiner, the victim, and two friends...
fox32chicago.com
Video shows moments before Chicago cop fatally shoots man in Old Town
CHICAGO - A video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows a Chicago Police officer fatally shoot a man in his early twenties last month in Old Town. At about 5:04 a.m. on Oct. 2, a man flagged down an officer on patrol in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street. The man said someone just pointed a gun at them.
Chicago burglar hits Mug's Pizza & Ribs on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A burglary on the Northwest Side was caught on camera.Video shows the thief throwing a brick through the glass front door. It happened at Mug's Pizza and Ribs, on Harlem Avenue, near Touhy Avenue.The burglar then calmly walked behind the counter and made off with an entire safe.Anyone who recognizes the car of the suspect is asked to call police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot in Gresham
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The 19-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when shots rang out from a group of males standing in the alley, police said. He suffered a...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 35, critically wounded in Austin shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 35-year-old was walking outside just before 2 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5200 block of West Quincy Street, police said. He suffered several gunshot wounds throughout his body...
Comments / 10