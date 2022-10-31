ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Disney+ Subscribers Will Get Early Access to Select Merchandise in U.S. Test

Disney wants to see how well it can convert binge-watchers into buyers. In a test launching Nov. 1 — timed for the holiday-shopping season — Disney+ customers in the U.S. will get exclusive early access to certain Mouse House merchandise on the company’s shopDisney ecommerce site. The toys, collectibles, apparel and other products will include those from Star Wars and “The Mandalorian,” Marvel’s “Black Panther” and “Doctor Strange,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” and Pixar’s “Lightyear.”
SFGate

101 Films Intl. Debuts Comedy Horror ‘Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere’ at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales company 101 Films Intl. has launched comedy horror “Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere” at the American Film Market. The movie is “a fast-moving hybrid combining comedy moments with horror in a tense and gripping narrative.” The film, which was shot on location in Wexford, Ireland, is in post-production, and is set to deliver in November.
SFGate

Nick Moore’s Comedy ‘Missionary Position’ Seeks Buyers at American Film Market

Editor-turned-director Nick Moore, known for his work on British romantic comedies including “The Full Monty,” has boarded comedy “Missionary Position” as its director. The film will be set in South Africa and comes from writer W. David McBrayer and producers Kevin Connor and Nichola Ellis, who will present the film to buyers at the AFM.

Comments / 0

