Disney+ Subscribers Will Get Early Access to Select Merchandise in U.S. Test
Disney wants to see how well it can convert binge-watchers into buyers. In a test launching Nov. 1 — timed for the holiday-shopping season — Disney+ customers in the U.S. will get exclusive early access to certain Mouse House merchandise on the company’s shopDisney ecommerce site. The toys, collectibles, apparel and other products will include those from Star Wars and “The Mandalorian,” Marvel’s “Black Panther” and “Doctor Strange,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” and Pixar’s “Lightyear.”
101 Films Intl. Debuts Comedy Horror ‘Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere’ at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Sales company 101 Films Intl. has launched comedy horror “Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere” at the American Film Market. The movie is “a fast-moving hybrid combining comedy moments with horror in a tense and gripping narrative.” The film, which was shot on location in Wexford, Ireland, is in post-production, and is set to deliver in November.
Bias against working-class and regional accents has not gone away, report finds
The problem of “accent bias” has not gone away in the UK, according to research that says many people with working-class or regional English accents fear their careers might suffer because of how they speak. Researchers who surveyed thousands of Britons found that young people from the north...
Nick Moore’s Comedy ‘Missionary Position’ Seeks Buyers at American Film Market
Editor-turned-director Nick Moore, known for his work on British romantic comedies including “The Full Monty,” has boarded comedy “Missionary Position” as its director. The film will be set in South Africa and comes from writer W. David McBrayer and producers Kevin Connor and Nichola Ellis, who will present the film to buyers at the AFM.
Steven Cantor’s ‘Four Down,’ the True Story of Nick Schuyler’s Boating Tragedy, Backed by Gala Film (EXCLUSIVE)
Leading Web3 entertainment company Gala Film has partnered with the producing team of “Four Down” on an innovative financing and distribution deal for a feature-length documentary helmed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Cantor. Based on The New York Times bestseller “Not Without Hope,” written by Nick...
