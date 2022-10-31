Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
luxury-houses.net
This $2.999M Estate Truly Checks All The Boxes that You Have in Mind for a Fabulous Living in Atlanta, GA
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home beautifully maintained and move-in ready now available for sale. This home located at 3026 W Roxboro Rd NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,162 square feet of living spaces. Call Adrian Schmidt (404 229-6777, 404 948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
Thrillist
13 Completely Free Things to Do in Atlanta
It’s hard to argue with the age-old saying that the best things in life are free. The world can get pretty expensive at times, and whether you’re financially down on your luck or just not in the mood to go out and spend all of your hard-earned money, we understand. That’s why we’ve put together a list of Atlanta’s more cost-efficient moves. From free admission days at some of the city’s most important attractions and public hangout spots to recurring weekly events and major festivals, here are 13 completely free but totally fun things to do in Atlanta.
luxury-houses.net
Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Chomp and Stomp festival returns to Cabbagetown
What’s better than an afternoon of cold beer, hot chili, and bluegrass music? Nothing … as long as it’s happening in Atlanta’s historic Cabbagetown neighborhood!
WSB-TV presents: Celebrating Glenn Burns
WSB-TV Channel 2 presents a special saluting Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns and his retirement after 40 years of service to the people of North Georgia. In this one-hour special, the station looks back at Glenn’s legacy. From where it all started in West Palm Beach, Florida to his 40 storied years at WSB-TV.
secretatlanta.co
One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta
It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta family wants strict penalties for street racers after loved one's death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta family is urging more be done about the dangerous street racing trend after a family member's death. While law enforcement and metro Atlanta courts have worked to try and catch and charge street racers, multiple events in the last few weeks have shown many of the dangerous drivers haven't gotten the message.
City’s First Teriyaki Madness Opens November 1
Local resident Gonzalo de Aristegui is behind the new Seattle-style Teriyaki shop with plans to open a location in Sandy Springs and Decatur next.
After weeks of drama, disappointment, Atlanta Medical Center to close
The doors to Atlanta Medical Center in downtown will be locked at 12 a.m. Tuesday, ending a century of health care for t...
Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable
Atlanta Medical Center closed just after midnight this morning and by early evening the signs were already being removed from the building. It’s an inglorious end to a crucial hospital that has been part of the city for a century, most of that time on Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward. Some of us are old […] The post Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
AccessAtlanta
One of Esquire’s ‘Best Gay Bars’ has an unmarked entrance behind an Atlanta Chipotle
Atlanta is rich with pride. LGBTQ+ culture thrives in the city year-round, with annual events like Black Gay Pride and Atlanta Pride, installations like the iconic Rainbow Crosswalk, and diverse neighborhoods filled with bars and restaurants from Mary’s to Blake’s On The Park. It’s a place where you can show your pride at any time.
fox5atlanta.com
New Atlanta Police Department cruisers debut
The newly-designed APD vehicles were unveiled with a new logo, created by art students. The cars are part of a take-home program that leaders hope will impact Atlanta neighborhoods.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta unveils new police car design
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says a take-home car program for police officers will boost the public safety effort. Wednesday, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum handed out car keys to officers who will patrol in a newly designed Atlanta Police Department vehicle. With the fanfare of a national car...
Utah lab not discussing Atlanta Child Murders progress a year after receiving DNA samples
One year after DNA samples in the Atlanta Child Murders were delivered to a lab in Utah, there is still no report on what testing might have revealed in the four decades old case. Atlanta Police Department officials hand-delivered the DNA evidence to Sorenson Forensics, located in the Salt Lake City suburb of Draper, […] The post Utah lab not discussing Atlanta Child Murders progress a year after receiving DNA samples appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
cohaitungchi.com
9 of the Most Amazing Things to Do in Atlanta at Night
From concerts to action-packed sporting events to a sleepover at the aquarium, the list goes on for things to do in Atlanta at night. Here are 9 ideas for your itinerary. Topgolf is a sprawling entertainment venue that includes a high-tech driving range that offers different styles of games that can be played solo or with up to 6 people. There’s also a full-service restaurant, bars, pool tables, over 200 televisions, free Wi-Fi, and a rooftop terrace with a fire pit.
Family Free Day at Children's Museum of Atlanta
Families are invited to enjoy an interactive day at Children’s Museum of Atlanta free of charge. Families must register in advance for Session A or B. Walk-up tickets are not available. Registration can be completed here beginning Nov. 8.
GPB evening headlines for October 31, 2022
The Joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Researchers say the large spider that proliferated in Georgia in 2021 could spread to much of the East Coast.
atlantafi.com
Best Jazz Brunches In Atlanta: 7 Places With Great Music And Food
What could be better than live music and a smorgasbord of all the best foods? Atlanta, Georgia has some of the coolest jazz brunches In Atlanta. If you didn’t know, brunch is a big thing here. Let’s take a culinary tour of some of the best venues for a...
fox5atlanta.com
Five 'street racers' arrested in Clayton County 'Purge Night Takeover'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Almost a week after the city of Atlanta pledged to punish street racers more aggressively, multiple suspected street racers in Clayton County were busted in an event they were calling "Purge Night Takeover" Clayton County officers said they got wind of "street racers" blocking the intersection...
Comments / 2