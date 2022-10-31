ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

LPD investigating malicious gun shot wounding

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a wounding that occurred Monday night. According to officials, the wounding occurred in the area of Cabell and Amherst streets on Oct. 31, at 10:37 p.m. They say officers responded to the scene for reports of shots fired and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. On Oct. 31 at 10:37 p.m., authorities were called to the area of Cabell and Amherst Streets for the report of shots fired. After arriving at the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Police Department investigating shots fired

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating an incident of involved shots fired that occurred on Hillside Court, Sunday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:57 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to the 200 block of Hillside Court. When they arrived at the scene, reports say that they located multiple cartridge casings.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Alleged Mall shooter was Project Imagine grad

After a two-day manhunt, the alleged gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Burlington, N.C. Christian Pinckney, 18, of Danville will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. Pinckney is being charged with second-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm in a public building and several weapons charges in the death of Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.
BURLINGTON, NC
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police investigating shooting incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded at 1:57 p.m. to the 200 block of Hillside Court for a report of shots fired and found cartridge casings at the scene. Police say an occupied home and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

Three Injured in Danville Drive-by Shooting

Danville Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting incident in Greenwich Circle. The department received reports of shots fired on Sunday night at 9:39 pm. Investigators discovered a silver vehicle approached a residence in the 400 block of Greenwich Circle and started firing shots towards the residence. Three victims were suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All adult victims were treated for their injuries at SOVAH Health Danville and were released.
DANVILLE, VA
WHSV

Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide. Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams was taken into custody at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 31 for a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville.
FARMVILLE, VA
WFXR

Authorities searching for suspect in fatal shooting at the Danville mall

DANVILLE, Va (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a shooting at the Danville mall that left one person dead. They believe Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, is responsible for opening fire at Hibbett sports just after seven on Saturday night. They say Pinckney pulled a gun out and shot […]
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Mall shooter identified, one man dead

The man involved in the shooting at the Danville Mall last night has been identified as Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, of Danville. The victim has been identified as Tyshaun Dawshawn King, 26, also of Danville. King died of his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital Saturday night, according to the Danville Police.
DANVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Augusta County authorities locate runaway teen from Verona area

Update: Tuesday, 6:01 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has safely located Cheyenne Brown. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Monday at approximately 3:45 p.m. at her Verona home. Cheyenne...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Clothes dryer causes fire in Roanoke Co. home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke County home went up in smoke on Wednesday after a clothes dryer caught on fire. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the call at 2:05 p.m. to the 2500 block of Brandy Run Drive. Responding units found a two-story wood-sided home...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Shed burns to the ground

At 1:19 p.m. Oct. 16, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Squad 7, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue ) and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Nightingale Drive in Bedford County for report of a structure fire.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy