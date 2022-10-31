Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
LPD investigating malicious gun shot wounding
WHSV
Carjackers sought after car stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A car was stolen at gunpoint early Wednesday in Bedford County, and the sheriff’s office is still looking for it and the carjackers’ car, as well as the robbers. Deputies were called about 12:45 a.m. to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Forest. The victim...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Lynchburg shooting
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police Department investigating shots fired
WSET
3 people injured after evening drive-by shooting on Greenwich Circle in Danville
chathamstartribune.com
Alleged Mall shooter was Project Imagine grad
After a two-day manhunt, the alleged gunman in Saturday's deadly shooting at the Danville Mall was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Burlington, N.C. Christian Pinckney, 18, of Danville will be held in the Alamance County, N.C. jail while awaiting extradition back to Virginia for trial. Pinckney is being charged with second-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm in a public building and several weapons charges in the death of Tyshais Dashawn King, 26, of Danville.
WDBJ7.com
Three people hurt in shooting at Danville house, police searching for shooter
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police investigating shooting incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded at 1:57 p.m. to the 200 block of Hillside Court for a report of shots fired and found cartridge casings at the scene. Police say an occupied home and...
WBTM
Three Injured in Danville Drive-by Shooting
WHSV
Suspect arrested after homicide in Farmville
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Farmville Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a Sunday night homicide. Police say Tai’Juan A. Williams was taken into custody at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 31 for a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dennis D. Dubose, of Farmville.
Authorities searching for suspect in fatal shooting at the Danville mall
chathamstartribune.com
Mall shooter identified, one man dead
The man involved in the shooting at the Danville Mall last night has been identified as Christian Isiah Pinckney, 18, of Danville. The victim has been identified as Tyshaun Dawshawn King, 26, also of Danville. King died of his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital Saturday night, according to the Danville Police.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County authorities locate runaway teen from Verona area
Update: Tuesday, 6:01 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has safely located Cheyenne Brown. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Monday at approximately 3:45 p.m. at her Verona home. Cheyenne...
WSET
LIST: Violent crime reported across Central Virginia over Halloween weekend
(WSET) — It has been a particularly violent weekend across much of Central Virginia. From Friday morning to Monday morning, there have been six incidents involving firearms in the area. From Roanoke to Lynchburg to the Southside, here is what you need to know about these events and where...
WSET
'Cares for community:' DPD conducts walk for recent shooting on Greenwich Circle
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department conducted a H.E.A.R.T. (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) walk in response to the recent shooting incident on Greenwich Circle. The department said that the goal of these walks is to express to the community that the police department cares about...
WSLS
Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
WSET
'Trending down:' Danville violent crime decreasing, despite shootings over the weekend
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There were multiple shootings throughout the Commonwealth over the weekend -- one of those at the Danville Mall left one man dead -- but despite the rough weekend, officials say crime is trending down on the Southside. The suspect in Saturday's Danville Mall shooting is...
WSET
Clothes dryer causes fire in Roanoke Co. home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke County home went up in smoke on Wednesday after a clothes dryer caught on fire. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the call at 2:05 p.m. to the 2500 block of Brandy Run Drive. Responding units found a two-story wood-sided home...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Shed burns to the ground
At 1:19 p.m. Oct. 16, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Squad 7, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue ) and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Nightingale Drive in Bedford County for report of a structure fire.
WSLS
‘You don’t think it’s going to happen to you’: Family of Roanoke shooting victim speaks out
ROANOKE, Va. – Jeremy Clement, 36, was a father, a brother, and a friend to many before he was gunned down outside of his home Friday. “We will always remember the good times,” shared his sister Kimberly Thompson. “We will remember his smile, who he was!”. Thompson...
