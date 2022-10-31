Read full article on original website
Related
Wake Forest-NC State highlights Week 10 slate in ACC
Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 10:. No. 20 Wake Forest at No. 21 North Carolina State. For the second straight year, the instate foes are meeting as ranked teams in November. The Demon Deacons (6-2, 2-2) are coming off a lopsided, turnover-filled loss at Louisville after reaching No. 10 in the AP Top 25. The Wolfpack (6-2, 2-2) managed to rally from a 21-3 deficit late in the third quarter to beat Virginia Tech last week. The past two meetings were decided by identical 45-42 scores, with the Wolfpack winning at home in 2020 and the Demon Deacons following with their own home win last year.
Purdue star WR Charlie Jones faces old team when Iowa visits
Things to watch during Week 10 of play in the Big Ten Conference:. Iowa (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Purdue (5-3, 3-2) Call this the “Charlie Jones Bowl.” The Big Ten’s leading receiver caught Iowa off-guard when he announced his transfer to Purdue after spring practice. It’s been a good move for Jones, whose 72 receptions are more than three times as many as he had last year. He’s on track to give the Boilermakers a 1,000-yard receiver for a fourth straight year, not counting the shortened 2020 pandemic season. Purdue needs to win here to keep pace with, or tie, West Division-leading Illinois.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Week 9 Fantasy Football Stats: Trade deadline recap, Rhamondre Stevenson hype & Eagles/Texans preview
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don return for another episode of Stat Nerd Thursday, where they give out one interesting stat about all 32 NFL teams. This week, find out where the guys are ranking Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields for...
Comments / 0