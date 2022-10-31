Read full article on original website
Veteran’s Voices: Charles Stewart Serving up Healing and Snacks at Dog Tag Café
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As a former army medic, Charles Stewart knows how to take care of fellow soldiers. Now, with the recent dedication of the Dog Tag Café, he is bringing both healing and delicious snacks to not just veterans but the wider Beckley community as well. Stewart said that his café allows fellow veterans to realize […]
City Mission to open as cold weather shelter this season despite rumors
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Mission officials want the public to know that despite some rumors about winter weather closures, they will be having their cold weather shelters open this season. “Huntington City Mission has been here for 83 years and we have never been closed,” said executive director...
CAMC nurse honored for performing Heimlich maneuver, saving baby at church
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Noticing a baby struggling to breathe and a father pushing on the infant’s abdomen, a Charleston Area Medical Center nurse jumped from her seat at church and performed a Heimlich maneuver to save the child. Sarah Ray was recognized with the hospital’s Heart &...
Beckley events happening in November
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As the holiday season kicks into full gear, more events are happening in our area, even in November. Here are a few November events that are being planned in Raleigh County and the Beckley area: Nov. 2-5 at 7 pm and Nov. 6 at 2 pm – Musical “9 to 5” […]
Update on Salvation Army’s new building in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Salvation Army’s new building in Beckley is coming along well. The organization first broke ground on the new center back in March. The floor and rafters for the administration side of the building were recently completed. Ronald Mott is the pastor of the center. He said there have not been […]
Huntington City Mission in West Virginia will house fewer people this winter
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington City Mission says they will have fewer beds available this winter due to a lack of funding. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they added additional shelter at a chapel to house those in need, which added 30 extra beds to their typical 140. Now, because they no longer have COVID-19 funding, […]
Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
Grace Christian School presents “The Sound of Music”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Grace Christian School is bringing a classic musical to the local stage. Ellie Stoll, Madison Powell, and Hannah Gandy stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their roles in their upcoming musical, “The Sound of Music.”. This segment is sponsored content and not...
Meet Anthony: Mason sheriff says homeless man encounter leads to outpouring of support
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeless man named Anthony is touching lots of hearts in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller shared a post Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, posing in a picture with the homeless man, and telling his story. The sheriff then shared a follow-up about all of the help that had been offered since community members learned about the homeless man who had come to town.
Everything you need to know for the end of Daylight Saving Time
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, as our clocks fall back to Standard Time. Some folks might be happy to hear you’ll get an extra hour of sleep before work on Monday, but before you know it, it will be getting dark earlier every day. The idea for Daylight Saving Time […]
West Virginia mansion with view, tennis court for sale
This West Virginia home is for sale, and while it needs a little love, it has several unique features that are worth seeing.
More than 3,500 Appalachian Power customers in Kanawha without service
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than 3,500 Appalachian Power customers in Kanawha County were without power Tuesday afternoon. The power company listed 3,579 customers without service in Kanawha County as of 5:30 p.m. Metro 911 reported all traffic lights in Nitro and MacCorkle Avenue and Third Street in...
Military Card Challenge with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This holiday season, you can spend some time with your family and put a smile on the face of those serving overseas. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the “Military Card Challenge.”
Sheriffs’ departments struggling to stay fully staffed
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The need for more workers is being felt in just about every profession, and in West Virginia many sheriffs said they’re struggling to stay fully staffed. In Boone County, Sheriff Chad Barker said a deputy recently resigned, adding a second vacancy to their department. He...
Local sheriffs discuss safety amid trick-or-treat 2022
BECKLEY, FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Halloween can’t all be about tricks and treats without safety first. As kids and their families go out for trick-or-treat, there are specific safety measures that local sheriffs from Fayette and Raleigh Counties urge everyone to take. One of the most significant risks...
New outdoor emergency sirens added in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some Kanawha County residents soon will be hearing the sound of new emergency sirens. According to the Kanawha County Commission, a new outdoor warning siren has been installed near the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department. It’s part of the county’s overall network of sirens.
Squirrel mischief knocks out power to thousands in our area
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Talk about a “squirrelly” situation -- nearly 4,000 people without power in the Nitro/St. Albans area due to the rodents, an Appalachian Power spokesman told us Tuesday night. The issue also affected traffic lights at MacCorkle Avenue and 3rd Street in St. Albans, according...
Big factor in Logan Schools takeover: questions surrounding virtual schools program
When the state Board of Education voted to take over the Logan County School system, members were reacting to a wide range of problems uncovered by a recent review. But a few financial irregularities stood out to state board members as they asked questions about the review. And one grabbed their attention even more than others: a one-bid contract from a local religious school to provide virtual education for young public school students.
Crews battle trailer fire in Belle, West Virginia
(UPDATE: 2:13 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022) – Crews have extinguished the fire that broke out at a trailer in the town of Belle. No one was injured in the blaze. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire in Kanawha County this afternoon. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke […]
