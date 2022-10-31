A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
There's no slow start for Luka Doncic in 2022. After consecutive seasons of criticism and self-awareness that he was sluggish and out of shape out of summer break, Doncic has started 2022-23 on a tear. Now he's joined a very short list alongside elite company. The Dallas Mavericks star scored...
The duo of Brandon Newman and David Jenkins Jr. combined for 25 points against Truman State as part of Purdue's first wave of substitutions. They were 5-of-7 from the 3-point line, showing that they can be a dangerous combination for the Boilermakers.
