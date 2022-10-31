The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Wednesday afternoon:. At 11:15 a.m., the Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1213 First Street in Brownwood for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy smoke showing from the eves of the structure. An aggressive interior attack was made with a 1 3/4 hose line which quickly extinguished the fire. An interior search was conducted finding no victims inside. Red Cross was contacted to assist one resident. The Fire Investigation revealed that the fire started in a bedroom and was caused by a space heater too close to combustibles.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO