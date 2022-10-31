Read full article on original website
colemantoday.com
Bluekatts Fall to Water Valley in Bi-District Volleyball
TRENT - Water Valley will continue in the volleyball playoffs while the Coleman Bluekatt season came to an end here Tuesday night. Water Valley took the Bi-District crown in three sets which scored 25-16, 25-14, 25-9. A photo gallery and stats of the game will be published later.
colemantoday.com
Coleman vs. Bangs Varsity Game Moved to THURSDAY NIGHT - JV & JH Wednesday
Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Friday night, Coleman and Bangs school officials have decided to move this week's football game to Thursday night, November 3rd, still at 7:00 pm and still in Bangs. ALSO, the Coleman vs. Bangs JV game will be played on Wednesday at 4:00 pm in Coleman while the Junior High games start at 4:00 pm on Wednesday in Bangs.
Eastland, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
brownwoodnews.com
Lions move up to No. 9 in DCTF state rankings
Following Brownwood’s District 2-4A Division I championship-clinching 47-3 victory at Andrews Friday night, the Lions have moved up to No. 9 in the Week 11 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings. The No. 9 ranking matches the highest in the poll for the Lions this season, equaling their mark...
colemantoday.com
COLEMAN ISD ANNOUNCES NEW ACE PROGRAM PROJECT DIRECTOR
Coleman ISD welcomes Stephenie Bollinger as the new ACE Program Project Director. Her duties began November 1, 2022. Ms. Bollinger replaces Jacque Rosales who resigned effective September 30, 2022. Ms. Bollinger has previously held administrative support roles at Keller ISD and Birdville ISD. She and her husband, Michael, have recently...
colemantoday.com
Sgt. Garland Collier, U.S. Army 101st Airborne Paratrooper, WW II
Sgt. Garland Collier, U. S. Army 101st Airborne Paratrooper and native son of Coleman County, twenty-five years old when killed in action during World War II on October 5, 1944, in Opheusden, Holland (The Netherlands) has been accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. His remains were deemed non-recoverable for over seventy-eight years, but he will finally be returned home and laid to rest with his parents.
29 Fantastic Big Country Restaurants Outside of Abilene You Must Eat At
While Abilene is the biggest city in The Big Country, it's not your only source for awesome cuisine. In fact, you can take a short little drive in any direction to sample some amazing restaurants that feature everything from Tex-Mex to Homestyle cooking and everything in between. The Big Country...
Pedestrian killed, another injured while walking along I-20 service road in Eastland County
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One pedestrian was killed and other was injured while they were walking along the access road of I-20 in Eastland County Friday night. The crash happened on the south access road around mile marker 326 west of Cisco around 8:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of […]
colemantoday.com
Coleman Vision - Chamber Business of the Month
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture & Tourist Bureau would like to THANK Coleman Vision, and Dr. Stewart Robbins, for their membership and support to Coleman County. Coleman Vision came to Coleman in 2012 to provide the best eye care to each and everyone of their patients and to meet their individual needs. Coleman Vision Center - 1114 S Commercial, Coleman Texas 76835 - Phone 325-625-4400.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood Fire Department battles house fire on First Street
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Wednesday afternoon:. At 11:15 a.m., the Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1213 First Street in Brownwood for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy smoke showing from the eves of the structure. An aggressive interior attack was made with a 1 3/4 hose line which quickly extinguished the fire. An interior search was conducted finding no victims inside. Red Cross was contacted to assist one resident. The Fire Investigation revealed that the fire started in a bedroom and was caused by a space heater too close to combustibles.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Junior League of Abilene’s Christmas Carousel this weekend
Halloween is underway but this weekend you can get a head start on your Christmas shopping at The Junior League of Abilene’s Christmas Carousel. Taking place November 3rd through 6th at the Abilene Convention Center the annual event features a Preview Party, Style Show and Brunch with Santa. The...
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
colemantoday.com
Remains of Soldier killed during World War II to be buried in Coleman, Texas
FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of a Soldier killed during World War II will be interred Nov. 12, at White Chapel Cemetery. Graveside services for U.S. Army Sgt. Garland W. Collier will be performed by Stevens Funeral Home, preceding the interment. (CLICK HERE for Obituary and details of the service.)
brownwoodnews.com
Gas leak near Early Blvd. halts traffic
The City of Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook at 1 p.m. Wednesday:. Traffic on Early Blvd. is at a stand still and the road is blocked off due to a gas leak. Please be cautious when traveling through and use back roads to travel through the area.
Brownwood man killed in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the victim killed in a crash late Tuesday night as 31-year-old Daniel Solis, of Brownwood. Solis died at the scene. According to OPD, around 11:50 p.m. on November 1, officers responded to the scene of the crash in the 6000 block of E Interstate 20. Investigators […]
Crime Reports: Trick-or-treater gets candy bar with ‘foreign object’ in South Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of PropertyMore than $350 worth of items, […]
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM #1 of 2 - Trunk or Treat in Downtown Coleman, 2022
The Trunk or Treat event in Downtown Coleman was attended by SO many trick-or-treaters that several groups ran out of candy! Thank you to all the organizers and participants that make this a great and safe way for our kids to enjoy Halloween! (Photo Album #1 of 2 - Coleman Today Photos)
Brown County Inmate escape causes stir in Early, Early ISD mother expresses concern
EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 27, Brown County Jail inmate Sergio Castillo escaped from the Precinct 3 barn where he was assigned to work for the day. He was took back into custody 30 minutes later. But what happened, or rather, what didn’t happen during that half hour has one Early […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man catches strange woman in backyard, resident admits to shooting gun into air
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA firearm scope and firearm were […]
56-year old man struck, killed by SUV in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
